Hallmark Heartthrob Wows in Wild Fitness Challenge: ‘You Look Like an AI Fake Human’

Before Travis Van Winkle dazzles fans in “Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True” during Hallmark Channel‘s 17th annual Countdown to Christmas movie lineup, he’s turning heads for another reason.

On October 5, 2026, the actor posted a series of photos and videos from his first-ever HYROX fitness race, which he completed in Salt Lake City with his best friend, Lauren Donohue. Shirtless and buff-as-can-be, he impressed fans and friends alike with his physique and amazing stamina.

Travis Van Winkle Ran In Between 8 Intense Fitness Challenges

In honor of Donohue’s birthday, Van Winkle wrote in the caption of his post (found here) that they celebrated “by voluntarily putting ourselves through a fun-ish kind of hell. Mildly satisfied with our finish, but a solid first swing.”

No diapers needed, he humorously added, writing, “And for anyone concerned: nobody [expletive] themselves on this fine day. Next up: Men’s Open Singles in February. I’ll bring you along for some of the training.”

HYROX races are exploding in popularity; held in many cities around the world, the indoor events blend traditional running with functional fitness challenges. In between each of the eight exercise stations, participants must complete a 1km (about two-thirds of a mile) run. The exercise challenges include a 50m sled push, a 50m sled pull, 80m burpee broad jumps, a 200m “farmers carry” (carrying heavy weights at your sides while walking the 200m), 100m sandbag lunges, and 75 to 100 wall ball exercises.

Van Winkle looked happy and energized through all of his pics and videos, as he and his bestie sported hats featuring an image of his dog, Karen.

Fans and friends couldn’t quite believe what they were seeing, with one writing, “You look like an AI fake human that’s how good you look lol” and another remarking, “INCREDIBLE!! Beast mode 🔥💪🏼”

Someone else quipped, “This is awesome but I usually take my best friend out for cocktails to celebrate. 🤪”

Travis Van Winkle Will Star in One of Hallmark’s Biggest Movies of the Holiday Season

Hallmark Hallmark’s Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True cast Bryce Durfee, Asher Alexander, Travis Van Winkle, Lacey Chabert, Taegen Burns, Richard Kind, and Christy Carlson Romano.

No word on whether Van Winkle will also go shirtless in Hallmark’s new movie set at Walt Disney World, but he will be courting Chabert, the queen of Hallmark Christmases, and exploring the parks with a star-studded ensemble cast including Disney Channel alum Christy Carlson Romano, comedic actor Richard Kind, “General Hospital” star Bryan Durfee, and “Sandlot” star Patrick Renna.

Premiering on November 28 at 8 p.m. Eastern time, the movie stars Chabert as Lindsey, whose “extended family heads to Walt Disney World to spend a magical Christmas together,” per Hallmark’s synopsis. “But the dream of a jolly holiday gets quickly dashed when Lindsey discovers her room is next door to Philip (Travis Van Winkle), a disastrous first date she recently had, who’s also there on a family trip. As Lindsey and Philip’s paths cross throughout their stay, the frost starts to thaw as they learn they’re not so different from each other after all. Thanks to some Walt Disney World magic, the holiday wish Lindsey made in Cinderella Fountain just might turn their rivalry into romance.

Van Winkle is no stranger to Hallmark fans, but it’s been a while since his last movie. In 2021, he starred with Rachael Leigh Cook in “‘Tis the Season to Be Merry,” in 2020, he and Amanda Schull co-starred in “Project Christmas Wish,” and in 2017, he starred with Bridget Regan in “Christmas Getaway.”

Most recently, Van Winkle appeared in far less family-friendly fare, including two episodes of “The Pitt” (playing a drunk patient who assaulted a nurse), and as a series regular in Netflix’s “FUBAR” with Arnold Schwarzenegger.