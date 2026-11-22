The latest entry in Hallmark Channel‘s annual roster of Countdown to Christmas movies stars fan-favorite Rachael Leigh Cook, who heads the cast of “Double Booked for the Holidays.”

What makes this film different from her previous Hallmark films, however, is that she plays dual roles, identical twins Charlie and Abigail, who spend Christmas in a quaint Welsh village.

Double the Pressure

Hallmark Rachael Leigh Cook in “Double Booked for the Holidays.” Credit: ©2026 Hallmark Media

In a recent interview with Us Weekly, Cook admitted that playing two roles not only doubled her screen time, it also doubled the pressure she felt about making each twin distinctive from the other.

“I knew that the worst thing people could feel while watching was confusion. So that was high on my priority list to avoid,” she said of the steps she took to play Abigail and Charlie as differently as possible.

“I was concerned that there wouldn’t be enough conflict within the movie because I was too far inside it,” Cook explained. “I was concerned that just me yapping away at myself was going to be a bad time.”

She also conceded that acting opposite herself was a challenge she’d never faced before.

“When I started to watch it, my first reaction to seeing myself in stereo was, ‘Oh no, this is way too much. I’m the worst scene partner I’ve ever had. This was a bad idea,'” Cook recalled. “Because it’s a lot. But then I was able to sort of relax into it and say, ‘OK, I think I was able to differentiate them by enough.'”

However, her greatest apprehension about playing twins was that viewers would become bored seeing so much of her onscreen.

“My biggest fear was just that it would seem like I was yapping at myself for an hour,” she added with a laugh.

Ruminating about both characters, she added, “I wish that I was more like Abigail because I would have read more books, and also she gets a little bit more of the gravitas in the story, and her love story gets more of that screen time. But I felt a lot more akin to the Charlie character. She just has a lot more play about her, and so I definitely had more latitude to improvise small things and just give it a little bit more sass and pizzazz.”

‘Double Booked for the Holidays’

“There’s only one thing identical twins, quiet and bookish Abigail (Cook) and globe-trotting event planner Charlie (Cook), agree on is that this first Christmas without their mom will be difficult,” notes the synopsis for the film.

“When they unexpectedly get a last-minute chance to travel to Wales and spend a week running the Story Shoppe, an AirBnb/bookshop in Hay-on-Wye, they jump at the opportunity,” the synopsis continues.

“Abigail is particularly excited, given the town’s role as the backdrop of the bestselling ‘Winterton Chronicles,’ her all-time favorite Regency holiday romances. Upon arrival, Abigail dives into setting up the bookshop’s window display with help from the friendly next-door barista, Tom (Owain Yeoman), who is also a fan of the Winterton Chronicles. Meanwhile, Charlie meets the dashing Lord Rhys (Stephen Hagan), the great-nephew of Evelyn Calon, who wrote the book series,” adds the synopsis.

“Abigail is charmed by a series of thoughtful Christmas ornaments she assumes are from Rhys (but are actually from Tom), while Charlie and Rhys grow closer as they help plan the Winterton Ball at Rhys’ castle. Mistaken identities lead to a series of merry mix-ups as Rhys and Tom woo the sisters, unaware they are twins. On the night of the ball, however, the sisters’ double secret is discovered. As the truth is unwrapped, the crisscrossed lovers discover that the perfect holiday happy ending isn’t always by the book,” the synopsis concludes.

“Double Booked for the Holidays” debuts Sunday, November 22 on Hallmark Channel.





