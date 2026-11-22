Andrew Walker is getting some major love from his “Christmas in Blue Dog Valley” co-star and close friend Erin Cahill!

The Hallmark favorite had some especially touching words for the beloved actor after the two finally teamed up for Hallmark Channel’s newest holiday movie. Although Cahill and Walker have each starred in several fan-favorite movies for the network over the years, “Christmas in Blue Dog Valley” marks their first Hallmark movie together!

Walker had shared a fun behind-the-scenes look at the movie, which premiered on Saturday, Nov. 21. Among the adorable moments on set with Cahill, another highlight was a special appearance from Walker’s four-legged companion, Fern, who also made it into the movie. Cahill stopped by the comments of Walker’s post to share just how much the experience meant to her.

Ahead of the premiere, the Hallmark actor took to Instagram with a festive message alongside the behind-the-scenes photos, writing in the caption of his post, “Today’s the day! 🎄🐾.” Walker added that he and the cast couldn’t be more excited to share the movie with fans and encouraged them to “come spend a little time with us in Blue Dog Valley.”

Cahill joined fans in the comments to share her experience working with Walker. “Working with you, is truly the greatest gift and joy!” she wrote. “I love you, my friend! 🩷♥️.”

And judging by the response, fans were just as thrilled as Cahill:

“Christmas in Blue Dog Valley is already giving us the Christmas gift we’ve all been waiting for! 😭🎄❤️ I absolutely LOVE this duo and that meet-cute has me smiling so much already. The moments we’ve seen look amazing, sweet, and everything I want from a Hallmark Christmas movie. I seriously cannot wait to watch this one because it has all the makings of a new holiday favorite. DEFINITELY counting down the MINUTES until it premieres! ✨🎅❤️🎄.”

“It’s finally here Mr handsome is back in a new Christmas movie so exciting 🎄✨and it’s perfect for this season let’s goo!! 👏👏✨💜.”

“So excited to see @awalkk35 and @theerincahill together!!! Long time coming, and now the Christmas gift we have all been waiting for! 🙌🎄👑.”

All About ‘Christmas in Blue Dog Valley’

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Didn’t get a chance to catch Cahill and Walker’s latest Hallmark Christmas movie during its premiere? Don’t worry! There are still plenty of opportunities to settle in with some holiday cheer. Hallmark Channel has several encore airings of “Christmas in Blue Dog Valley” coming up, so you can still catch all the romance and festive fun!

Sunday, Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. ET

Friday, Nov. 27 at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday, Dec. 1 at 8 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, Dec. 26 at 2 p.m. ET

Plot summary (per Hallmark Channel): On-set veterinarian Goldie MacKenzie (Cahill) leaves the glamour of Hollywood behind to buy a family-run veterinary clinic in tight-knit Blue Dog Valley, arriving just in time for the town’s cherished Christmas season. When Dr. Gable, the clinic’s longtime owner, unexpectedly ends up out of town, Goldie is hosted by his handsome son Cohen (Walker), the black sheep of the family because he decided to forego their expectation of becoming a vet. Cohen and Goldie get off on the wrong foot, but when the folks of Blue Dog Valley cold shoulder “the newcomer,” Cohen teams up with Goldie to win over even the frostiest of community members. Goldie is also aided by the mysterious canine she dubs Blue whose spontaneous appearances always seem to guide Goldie to exactly where she needs to be. As Goldie works hard to prove herself to the townspeople when furry and Christmas crises arise, she finds herself pulled towards the very heart of her new-found home…and a certain black sheep.

The movie is based on the novel by Annie England Noblin.