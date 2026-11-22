It sounds like Hallmark actress Lacey Chabert is just as excited about the new Hallmark/Disney collab as the rest of us. And now she’s revealing some surprising details, including where she took the first Zoom call about the role and why she was so moved to star in it.

Chabert is starring in the World Disney World-themed movie for the Hallmark Channel, where she is a Christmas staple. It’s called “Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True,” and it airs on November 28, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark. You can see the trailer on YouTube.

Chabert recently spoke with Good Housekeeping about how the movie came about.

Lacey Chabert Took the Zoom Meeting for the Disney Movie ‘in My Closet’

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Chabert revealed that the movie was a big secret at first.

“Hallmark actually asked for a meeting with my team and me, and it was the first time I’ve ever had to sign an NDA for a meeting prior,” she told Good Housekeeping on November 2. “So, I knew it must be something super fun, and because my daughter was at home at the time, I took the Zoom meeting in my closet.”

She ended up with tears in her eyes.

Lacey Chabert Says Disney World ‘Is a Really Special Place for Me’

Getty Travis Van Winkle and Lacey Chabert attend the reception celebrating the premiere of Holiday Ever After: A Disney World Wish Come True at Summer House.

Chabert explained why the movie role meant a lot to her.

“As they explained to me what the movie was about, I actually fell over and disappeared from camera!” she told Good Housekeeping. “I eventually came back, and I had tears in my eyes because Disney World is really a special place for me. It holds a lot of really cherished memories from growing up, and I always had this dream of maybe filming there one day. I couldn’t believe that the childhood dream was coming true!”

What’s the plot? In the movie, according to Hallmark’s synopsis, Chabert’s character goes to Disney World with her family and ends up lodging next door to a character played by Travis Van Winkle. They had a first date that went awry, and, of course, romantic sparks eventually ensue.

Lacey Chabert Wore a Belle Dress to the Premiere

Chabert showed up at the premiere for the new movie wearing a rose-covered ball gown that was based on the iconic Disney character Belle from “Beauty and the Beast.” You can see photos of her dress here.

“As Lindsey and Philip’s paths cross throughout their stay, the frost starts to thaw as they learn they’re not so different from each other after all. Thanks to some Walt Disney World magic, the holiday wish Lindsey made in Cinderella Fountain just might turn their rivalry into romance,” the Hallmark Channel says.

Hallmark fans are very familiar with Chabert. “Lacey Chabert is one of the most beloved and recognizable faces in American entertainment–an actress whose warmth, versatility, and consistent connection with audiences have made her nothing short of iconic,” her Hallmark bio says. “She first came to wide attention as a series regular on the Golden Globe Award-winning Fox drama Party of Five, in which she starred for six seasons. She went on to achieve worldwide cultural recognition for her portrayal of Gretchen Wieners in the cult classic Mean Girls.”