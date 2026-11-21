If you’ve watched Heather Hemmens in Hallmark stories like “Texas Two-Step” with Brendan Penny, then you know that her onscreen romances tend to face a few bumps in the road before her characters end up with their happily-ever-after.

As it turns out, the same can be said for the star’s real love life. In fact, she’s recently opened up about a snafu that occurred during her wedding and turned into a major mishap.

‘It Looked Like a Bloody Massacre’

While talking to People recently, Hemmens took time to discuss “her wedding dessert disaster.”

Back in August, the actress married Nick Wajda during an intimate ceremony that was held at their Los Angeles home. Calling it “one of the best decisions” she’s ever made, she recalled, “It was beautiful. We only had 30 people. It was family and a few friends. And we just had a massive house party, is what it felt like. We had the incredible food that we wanted, all the catering and Italian wines in honor of our Italian honeymoon that we took after for two weeks.”

She added, “Yeah, so it was very special and memorable.”

Granted, those weren’t the only memorable parts of the day. There was one aspect of the event that the couple will surely never forget due to the fact that it went terribly wrong.

Because neither the bride or groom is a fan of cake, they decided to have a heart-shaped cherry and strawberry-rhubarb pie custom made for their wedding. Unfortunately, the dessert met with a dire fate.

“So the baker not only messed up the pie, it was supposed to be heart-shaped, like a giant heart-shaped pie,” Hemmens told People, but on top of that, she added, “It collapsed in the van on the way there, and then it spilled down the steps to our house, and it looked like a bloody massacre because it was all cherry and strawberry-rhubarb.”

While Hemmens “poor” mom and sister went to work cleaning up the mess, the actress decided to address the fact that there was no longer a dessert to enjoy after the dinner course was served. She did so by sticking with the elegant but relatively low-key vibe of the event.

“I actually got on Postmates myself and ended up ordering just three little cakes so that we had something to cut,” she said. “And they let me write on it, ‘just married,’ on one of them. So, yeah, it worked out, and it makes for a good story.”

Heather Also Opened Up About Married Life

Hallmark Heather Hemmens in ‘Christmas Under the Lights’ from Hallmark

Now that Hemmens and Wajda have been married for a few months, she reflected on what her life is like as a newlywed while talking to People, admitting, “[N]othing had changed.”

“It’s been amazing,” she continued. “It’s work as usual. I’ve been married for two months, and I was gone about one of them. I was making a movie, and now I’m about to go make another movie.”

“So, you know, this is it,” she added. “This is life, and we get to live it together, which is awesome.”