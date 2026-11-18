Chad Michael Murray has fans feeling a little overheated. And honestly, it’s not hard to see why. The “One Tree Hill” star is giving fans quite the eyeful in a new advertising campaign with Yahoo, and let’s just say the candle isn’t the only thing bringing the heat.

Known for his work in popular television shows and a growing collection of romantic movies, including a few for Hallmark, Murray has maintained his heartthrob status over the years. However, his latest collaboration is giving fans something a little different to talk about. Promoting a new scented candle available through Yahoo‘s TikTok Shop, the actor wanders through the desert in a video that has quickly become a conversation starter among fans.

And yep, while there’s technically a product being advertised, plenty of viewers seem to have forgotten all about it.

Chad Michael Murray Turns Up the Heat in New Yahoo Ad

The new campaign introduces Yahoo‘s “Overheated Laptop” candle, a playful take on the frustration of working too much and spending one too many hours staring at a computer screen. Murray appears in the promotional video walking through a desert, sporting a decidedly attention-grabbing look that includes an open shirt and plenty of exposed skin.

Murray and Yahoo shared the Instagram video in a joint post with the caption:

“Overheated Laptop 🕯️Now available on TikTok Shop. Burn it before you burn out.”

And we know… it’s certainly an unexpected collaboration. But it seems like Yahoo found a pretty effective way to get people’s attention. Plus, the candle itself has a rather entertaining concept behind it. According to the listing:

“Introducing OVERHEATED LAPTOP, a new scented candle by Yahoo. You’ve felt it. The heat rising from your keyboard at 4:58 PM. The 47th unread email. The urge to walk into the desert and set your laptop ablaze. Donʼt. Light this instead. Burn it before you burn out.”

It’s a fun marketing idea, but the comments section on Instagram quickly became a whole different conversation.

Fans Can’t Get Over Chad Michael Murray’s Physique

Getty Chad Michael Murray attends the special screening of Netflix’s ‘Mother of The Bride’ in 2024

Let’s be real, Murray has been making fans swoon since his early 2000s heartthrob days. So, it probably shouldn’t come as a surprise that his latest appearance has people asking for more.

Several fans seemed particularly interested in seeing the actor take on a different kind of project.

“Okay now we need him in an action movie. 🎬🤪”

“We need actors like Chad in action movies, please!!! Our eyes deserve a treat when watching a film like this ❤️”

Others were simply happy to see the actor getting plenty of attention:

“I love how he is just everywhere now😍🔥”

And for longtime “One Tree Hill” viewers, one particular detail brought back some Lucas Scott memories:

“necklace is giving Lucas and Peyton in the motel room 😂”

Of course, not everyone could quite wrap their heads around the unexpected Yahoo collaboration.

“This is the most random out of pocket thing I have seen in a while 😂😂😂”

A few fans admitted that the actual product wasn’t exactly holding their attention:

“I’m sorry I missed what you were advertising…..I was slightly distracted by the 🔥 man….👀👀 All of my electricals are overheating btw….😉😂”

“🔥What were they advertising? 🔥🫠”

Another jokingly suggested Yahoo should have given everyone a little warning:

“You could warn the internet! 🔥🔥🔥😅”

The unexpected pairing also inspired a few jokes and interesting reactions:

“we got yahoo x chad michael murray before GTA6 and i think that’s really beautiful”

“not jungle cat yowl over the abs, y’all are too much”

“yahoo marketing needs a raise 🔥”

Honestly, it’s difficult to argue with the Yahoo‘s marketing department (or these fans) on this one. For those who managed to keep their attention on the actual product can head to Yahoo‘s official TikTok Shop to look for the “Overheated Laptop” candle.

Chad Michael Murray Has Come a Long Way Since ‘One Tree Hill’

Getty Hilarie Burton, Chad Michael Murray, Sophia Bush, Bethany Joy Lenz, and James Lafferty (the cast of “One Tree Hill”) on stage during “TRL BreakOut Stars Week” on MTV’s Total Request Live (2004)

While the Yahoo collaboration is certainly a different kind of appearance for Murray, the actor has spent more than two decades building an impressive entertainment career.

Fans began noticing the actor when he appeared on shows like “Gilmore Girls” and “Dawson’s Creek” before he landed the big one: Lucas Scott on “One Tree Hill” in 2003. The teen drama helped establish him as one of the era’s biggest television heartthrobs. He also starred in popular YA films such as “Freaky Friday” (2003) and “A Cinderella Story” (2004), alongside Lindsay Lohan and Hilary Duff, respectively.

Since then, Murray has continued exploring different roles across television and film. His credits include “Agent Carter,” “Riverdale,” and “Sullivan’s Crossing,” along with Netflix‘s holiday rom-com “The Merry Gentlemen” (2024) and most recently “Postcards for Christmas” (2026), alongside Jessica Lowndes.

Murray has also become a familiar face for Hallmark fans, starring in several romantic movies for the network. His credits include “The Beach House” (2018), “Road to Christmas” (2018), “Write Before Christmas” (2019), “Love in Winterland” (2020), and “Sand Dollar Cove” (2021).

From holiday romances to summer love stories, Chad Michael Murray has found plenty of ways to keep audiences entertained since his days playing ball in Tree Hill.

And yep, it seems like his heartthrob status isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Whether he’s starring in a romantic movie or wandering through the desert for a candle advertisement, fans are certainly happy to see more of him.