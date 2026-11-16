Paul Campbell Gets Emotional Over ‘Impact’ Hallmark Movies Have on Fans

Hallmark fan favorite Paul Campbell got emotional as he talked about the impact of the network’s movies on fans. The actor expressed how the fans changed his perspective and renewed something in him after attending so many different events.

Paul Campbell Emotionally Talks About the ‘Impact’ of Hallmark Movies

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In his new podcast, The Mr. Nice Guys, with his pals Wes Brown and Benjamin Ayres, the three men rehashed the Hallmark Christmas Cruise, which took place in October and was just announced for 2027. The conversation quickly focused on the fans, their love for the movies they make, and how perceptions of Hallmark movies have shifted.

“I had no perspective on the impact that these movies had, and I think, you know, if we’re being honest, for a long time historically, people have sort of rolled their eyes at Hallmark for the simplicity of the movies and the messaging, without realizing that the simplicity of the messaging is actually the thing that has the most impact, is like these messages of hope and joy and, you know, magic still exists. All of these things that for a lot of people is the thing that they need,” Campbell expressed.

The “Three Wise Men and a Baby” star went on to add, “When we started meeting these fans at these experiences as a as a writer particularly, I had this incredibly renewed sense of purpose for what I did. I was like, these like simple, lovely love stories actually have a huge impact on people’s lives.”

Ayres and Brown agreed with Campbell’s words. In fact, Ayres revealed that being in Hallmark Christmas movies had an impact on him, reigniting the joy and magic of the holiday season. Brown mentioned how the tides have changed with Hallmark, and so many actors he knows are trying to get on the network, as opposed to years ago, when he was given the stink eye for talking about being in Hallmark movies.

Next up for Campbell is the Hallmark Christmas “Return to Santa” with his friend Rachel Boston, premiering on Friday, November 27 at 8/7c. It marks their third movie together. Ayres will appear in “Noelle Nomads” premiering on Sunday, December 13 at 8/7c, while Brown stars in “Christmas Delivered” premiering on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 26 at 8/7c.

Hallmark Fans React to Paul Campbell’s Words

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Fans jumped into the comments section of the podcast’s YouTube video to react to the episode, especially to Campbell’s words, and to share their own reasons for loving Hallmark movies.

“Paul said it “the simplicity” Hallmark movies we know we can rely on to be happy and have a nice ending. And with all that gos on in our lives with work and personal. Hallmark is a “safe haven,” said a fan.

One fan added, “Hallmark movies mean so much to me. My mom passed in 2016. She had a very rare form of colon cancer. We would lay in bed together and watch Hallmark movies. It brought her so much comfort. I was on the second Hallmark Cruise and I got to tell my story on the microphone during the ball. It meant the world to me. You guys were so awesome on that cruise. Keep up the good work. Love the podcast.”

“I like to share this with Ben Wes Paul i loss my husband Scott in May your hallmark movies have helped me,” stated a different fan. Other fans commented on how much they love the podcast and learning more about the three men.

New episodes of The Mr. Nice Guys podcast drop on Thursdays.