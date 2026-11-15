Celebrate the Season By Watching a Full Day of Hallmark Christmas Movies Tomorrow — Nov. 16

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the picture-perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies Hallmark fans know and love.

Now that Hallmark’s annual “Countdown to Christmas” is officially here, fans can look forward to holiday magic and festive favorites all day, along with new original movies premiering every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for tomorrow, Monday, Nov. 16. Grab a blanket and get settle in to relive some of your favorite holiday happily-ever-afters.

‘Long Lost Christmas’ – 12 a.m. ET / 11 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Long Lost Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “Long Lost Christmas” (per Hallmark Mystery): Interior designer Hayley plans to surprise her recently widowed mother Patricia with the perfect holiday present: the extended family she knows her mom yearns for.

Starring Taylor Cole and Benjamin Ayres.

“Long Lost Christmas” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on November 19, 2022.

‘Christmas Under the Lights’ – 2 a.m. ET / 1 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Christmas Under the Lights” below:

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The official synopsis for “Christmas Under the Lights” (per Hallmark Mystery): Emily (Hemmens) is always reluctant to return home to her family’s animal rescue ranch — but when her mother passes away, her brother Nick requests her help organizing the annual Christmas Carnival. When she arrives, she discovers Nick’s friend, Luke (Grazzini), staying at the ranch — and that Luke was once a successful artist who works with light. Though initially reluctant to collaborate, Emily and Luke work hard to pull off the best, most light-filled carnival the town has ever seen, a healing celebration of Emily’s mother’s legacy and the magic of Christmas — and along the way feel sparks of romance as radiant as the lights themselves.

Starring Heather Hemmens and Marco Grazzini.

“Christmas Under the Lights” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on November 27, 2024.

‘Flipping for Christmas’ – 4 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Flipping for Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “Flipping for Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): It’s almost Christmas when busy realtor Abigail agrees to help her sister with the “simple flip” of a recently inherited home. Unfortunately, co-beneficiary Bo has other plans in mind.

Starring Ashley Newbrough and Marcus Rosner.

“Flipping for Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 3, 2023.

‘Christmas In Montana’ – 6 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Christmas In Montana” below:

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The official synopsis for “Christmas In Montana” (per Hallmark Mystery): Before the holidays, Sara goes to Montana to help resistant Travis save his ranch. Can time on the ranch help restore her faith in Christmas in time for a miracle?

Stars Kellie Martin and Colin Ferguson.

“Christmas In Montana” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on December 14, 2019.

‘The Snow Must Go On’ – 8 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “The Snow Must Go On” below:

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The official synopsis for “The Snow Must Go On” (per the Hallmark Channel): Isaiah Heyward last appeared on Broadway almost 10 years ago. Since then, getting back on Broadway has been a challenge. To escape the grind of the city and re-evaluate his life, Isaiah visits his sister, Jess, and teenage niece, Aurora, in upstate New York for the holidays. But his yuletide respite is interrupted when he learns Aurora’s high school may have to cancel their annual Christmas musical because they can’t find a director. With a nudge from Aurora and the school’s guidance counselor, Lilly-Anne Brigente, Isaiah decides to save the Christmas show and jumps in as director. Isaiah’s situation gets a little more complicated when he learns that an influential Broadway producer’s daughter is in the school production, so Isaiah decides to cast himself as the lead in order to land a part in an upcoming Broadway show. But while the curtain rises on rehearsals and the Christmas Eve opening night fast approaches, Isaiah finds some Christmas surprises of his own, as he stumbles upon an unexpected romance with Lilly-Anne, creates an unanticipated bond with his students, reassesses his priorities and ultimately discovers that the greatest holiday gift is found when love, family, and friendship take centerstage.

Starring Heather Hemmens and Corey Cott.

“The Snow Must Go On” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 28, 2025.

‘The Christmas Cottage’ – 10 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “The Christmas Cottage” below:

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The official synopsis for “The Christmas Cottage” (per the Hallmark Channel): Still only in her mid-twenties, Lacey Quinn has already given up on love. Her heart’s been broken too many times, and now she concentrates on her career as an interior designer in Raleigh, North Carolina. When BFF Ava Callahan asks Lacey to be her maid of honor, she must take on a few responsibilities, including making sure the Callahan family cottage is perfect for the honeymoon. Legend has it that if newlyweds spend their first night there, everlasting love and happiness follow. Lacey isn’t sure she buys into that notion. Still, when she finds herself snowed in there with Charlie, Ava’s brother, Lacey has to reconsider if the little house may hold some romantic magic after all — especially at Christmas.

Starring Merritt Patterson and Steve Lund.

“The Christmas Cottage” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on December 9, 2017.

‘A Newport Christmas’ – 12 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “A Newport Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Newport Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): Ella (Mason) is a charitable and spirited Newport socialite in 1905 who dreams of using her wealth to start a foundation to help others in town. After learning her father intends for her to become engaged to a man she’s never met at the upcoming Christmas Eve ball, Ella goes for a nighttime sail in her schooner to clear her head. Upon seeing a comet shoot across the sky, she wistfully wishes for a different life. Ella is shocked to suddenly find Nick (Brown), a sailor and local Newport historian, aboard her schooner and accuses him of being a stowaway. But Nick insists he owns the boat and a standoff ensues. Once on dry land, Ella realizes that somehow, she’s traveled from 1905 to 2025. As she spends time there and gets a glimpse at what her future in 1905 appears to be, she becomes reluctant to return, especially since she and Nick have grown close and she now knows how true love feels. But the legacy Ella built in her time – and the course of Newport’s history – risks being erased the longer she stays in the present, so the two plot a course for her trip back through time. But what awaits her at home is even more surprising that what she found in the future.

Starring Ginna Claire Mason and Wes Brown.

“A Newport Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 2, 2025.

‘We Met in December’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “We Met in December” below:

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The official synopsis for “We Met in December” (per the Hallmark Channel): On an unexpected layover in mid-December, Annie Lane and Dave Weeks meet as strangers in a beautiful hotel all decorated for the holidays. It’s love at first sight, and they end up having a magical night of sharing hopes, dreams…and a perfect kiss. But when they fail to exchange numbers and miss each other the next morning, Annie and Dave fly back to Chicago with no easy way to track the other one down. The only clues they have are those shared about plans for the upcoming holiday season, and the two embark on separate quests to find one another. Along the way, insightful wisdom shared during their time together leads Annie and Dave to make important changes in their lives, leading them both to find ways of making this Christmas special for themselves, their families, and their loved ones.

Starring Autumn Reeser and Niall Matter.

“We Met in December” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 27, 2025.

‘Christmas with Holly’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Christmas with Holly” below:

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The official synopsis for “Christmas with Holly” (per Hallmark Mystery): Maggie Conway’s had it with big-city living, especially after her husband-to-be leaves her at the altar – literally! She moves to small-town Washington State, opens a toy store dedicated to expanding kids’ imaginations … and meets Mark Nagle, proprietor of the local coffee shop. Mark’s number one priority is his six-year-old niece, Holly, whose mother has passed away, leaving him caregiver-in-chief along with her two other uncles. Holly hasn’t spoken a word since her mother died, and the three men try relentlessly to get her to speak. Is there room in Maggie and Mark’s busy lives for romance? To be (in love) or not to be (in love) — that is the question!

Stars Sean Faris and Eloise Mumford.

“Christmas with Holly” is a Hallmark Hall of Fame movie that originally premiered on ABC on December 9, 2012.

‘Mistletoe and Mimosas’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Mistletoe and Mimosas” below:

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The official synopsis for “Mistletoe and Mimosas” (per the Hallmark Channel): Claire Bennett (Mowry-Housley) is a successful business consultant in Manhattan who unexpectedly inherits her beloved Uncle Lou’s Christmas-themed bar, The Tipsy Reindeer, in upstate New York. When she returns, Claire discovers the bar comes with high debt – her Uncle Lou was overly generous to people in town while the booming business of Algorithm, an upscale and trendy new club, added insult to injury.She intends to turn things around before Christmas and sell to someone who will preserve her uncle’s legacy and then return to her life in the city. Claire meets Zach (Polaha), Algorithm’s part owner and manager, who tells her they want to buy The Tipsy Reindeer so they can expand. Claire bristles at the proposition and they agree to face off in a 12 Days of Christmas-inspiredseries of festive events to see who can bring in the most business – if Claire wins, Zach will use his contacts to find the right buyer but if Zach emerges victorious, Claire agrees to consider Algorithm’s offer. As they compete over the course of the 12 days their attraction is undeniable. Rivalry leads to romance and the two are faced with figuring out how their shifting priorities might somehow lead them down the same road, together.

Starring Tamera Mowry-Housley, Kristoffer Polaha and Jennifer Robertson.

“Mistletoe and Mimosas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 15, 2026.

‘A Royal Christmas’ – 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “A Royal Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Royal Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): As the only daughter of an expert tailor in Philadelphia, Emily Corrigan is a kindhearted young woman proud of her blue-collar background. She is a devoted seamstress at the family business and madly in love with her doting European boyfriend, Leo. But as their first Christmas together approaches, Leo drops a bombshell on his unsuspecting girlfriend: he is actually Prince Leopold, heir to the throne of Cordinia, a small sovereign country.

Less than enthusiastic about her son’s relationship with a commoner, the prince’s mother Queen Isadora makes Emily feel anything but welcome at their grand castle, leaving Emily to feel more at home among Isadora’s staff of butlers and housemaids. As Emily struggles to adapt to her new royal surroundings, the situation is made more difficult when a scheming Isadora invites Duchess Natasha, Leo’s ex-girlfriend, to join them for Christmas. Attempting to stay true to herself in a world where she clearly doesn’t belong, Emily wonders if love is enough to keep her newly royal relationship from falling apart before Christmas morning.

Starring Lacey Chabert and Stephen Hagan.

“A Royal Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 21, 2014.

‘Crown for Christmas’ – 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Crown for Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “Crown for Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): After getting fired from her job as a maid at a ritzy New York City hotel, Allie reluctantly accepts a temp gig as the governess to a young girl who is part of a powerful family in Europe that lives in an actual castle. After arriving, Allie learns the girl is named Princess Theodora and her father is Maximillian, the King of Winshire. The King informs Allie that the Princess has a tendency to terrorize authority figures, a predilection that has grown worse since her mother’s death. Yet governess and Princess wind up hitting it off while at the same time a spark forms between Allie and Max. However, Countess Celia is expecting to wed the King. Will Max take a stand for his feelings for Allie and make it truly a merry Christmas for all (or at least, most)?

Starring Danica McKellar and Rupert Penry-Jones.

“Crown for Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 27, 2015.