Tamera Mowry-Housley Was ‘Crying’ While Watching Her Daughter’s Acting Debut In ‘Mistletoe and Mimosas’

Fans of Tamera Mowry-Housley are eagerly anticipating for the arrival of her upcoming Hallmark Channel Christmas movie.

Titled “Mistletoe and Mimosas,” the film partners her with another Hallmark favorite, Kristoffer Polaha.

In addition, the film also stars “Schitt’s Creek” alum Jennifer Robertson and an up-and-coming young actress close to the star’s heart: her 11-year-old daughter, Ariah Talea Housley.

‘She Did An Amazing Job’

Hallmark

In an interview with “Pop Culture Planet with Kristen Maldonado” about her new Hallmark holiday rom-com, Mowry-Housley explained why this movie has such special meaning for her.

“This is a movie that — I’m not playing a mom, I am playing a powerhouse,” she said.

“So I don’t think Hallmark has seen me like this before. But it’s actually closer to who I am as a person,” she added.

She also hinted at the romantic chemistry between her and Polaha. “There’s lots of banter. There’s humor. There’s heart. Without giving too much away, my daughter is in it. It’s a pretty special one. And I can’t wait for you guys to see it.” she added.

Asked about what it was like to watch her daughter make her screen debut, Mowry -Housley shared a response that was pure proud mom.

“I was not ready, OK? When she first went out to say her line, I started crying,” she recalled. “I was like’ Oh my God it’s happening, I’m so proud,'” she continued.

“But then I kind of turned into this — not a stage mom — but I was like, ‘Oh my God, we gotta make sure, did you get the shot? Is she OK? Is she nervous?’ And then I had to step away. She was like, ‘Mom, I got it,'” she added.

“And I had to trust our director, I had to trust our other producers — I am producing this one. So that was hard to do as well, because i didn’t want to be too hands-on with her,” she explained.

“A lot of people watch Hallmark. And I know people are going to be watching this and I want to protect her and all the things,” she said of her daughter. “But I thought she did an amazing job, so I can’t wait for you guys to see that.”

‘Mistletoe and Mimosas’

“Claire Bennett (Mowry-Housley) is a successful business consultant in Manhattan who unexpectedly inherits her beloved Uncle Lou’s Christmas-themed bar, The Tipsy Reindeer, in upstate New York,” reads the synopsis.

“When she returns, Claire discovers the bar comes with high debt — her Uncle Lou was overly generous to people in town while the booming business of Algorithm, an upscale and trendy new club, added insult to injury,” the synopsis continues.

“She intends to turn things around before Christmas and sell to someone who will preserve her uncle’s legacy and then return to her life in the city. Claire meets Zach (Polaha), Algorithm’s part owner and manager, who tells her they want to buy The Tipsy Reindeer so they can expand,” the synopsis adds. “Claire bristles at the proposition and they agree to face off in a ’12 Days of Christmas‘-inspired series of festive events to see who can bring in the most business — if Claire wins, Zach will use his contacts to find the right buyer but if Zach emerges victorious, Claire agrees to consider Algorithm’s offer. As they compete over the course of the 12 days their attraction is undeniable. Rivalry leads to romance and the two are faced with figuring out how their shifting priorities might somehow lead them down the same road, together.”

“Mistletoe and Mimosas” debuts Sunday, November 15 on Hallmark Channel.





