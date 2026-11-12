Jane Seymour’s ‘Heart is Heavy’ Over Hallmark Alum’s Passing

The death of beloved actor and Hallmark Channel alum Stacy Keach is weighing heavily on Jane Seymour, who wrote in a social media tribute on November 11, 2026, that her “heart is heavy with the news” of his passing.

“Stacy was not only an extraordinary actor and a true master of his craft, but someone who was part of my family and my life for so many years,” she captioned a photo of them together at her 1993 wedding to his brother, James Keach, to whom she was married for 22 years. “When someone has been woven into your family’s story, the memories and the love remain, no matter how much time passes.”

Jane Seymour Remembers Stacy Keach’s ‘Extraordinary Legacy’

In her tribute to her former brother-in-law, Seymour continued, “His remarkable talent, unmistakable voice, and larger-than-life presence will never be forgotten. But beyond the extraordinary artist, I will always remember the man who was part of our family and the years and memories we shared.”

Sending sympathy to his family, Seymour added, “My heart goes out to Malgosia, Shannon, Karolina, James, and to everyone who loved him. Rest in peace, dear Stacy. You leave behind an extraordinary legacy, and a place in our hearts that will always be yours. ♥️”

Keach died at age 85 on November 10 at his family’s home in Magdalenka, Poland, according to Variety. His wife, Małgosia Tomassi, told the outlet that he died “after a long and difficult battle with a serious heart condition and heart failure.”

“Stacy was not only a legendary actor, admired and loved by audiences the world over, but also my beloved husband, my companion and the heart of our family,” Tomassi’s statement continued. “His passing leaves an immeasurable emptiness in our lives. But his extraordinary spirit, his unforgettable voice and the love he gave so generously will remain with us forever.”

Stacy Keach’s Hallmark Channel History

Getty Producer James Keach, Jane Seymour and Stacey Keach attends the FOX Golden Globe after party held at the Beverly Hilton on January 16, 2006 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images)

Seymour has been part of the Hallmark family for decades, including appearing in 2014’s “A Royal Christmas” with Lacey Chabert and the 2025 holiday mini-series “Twelve Dates ‘Til Christmas.”

Like his former sister-in-law, Keach also had a history with the network, starring in several projects during Hallmark Channel’s early years. He co-starred with Patrick Duffy in the 2006 Western “Desolation Canyon,” and starred as Captain Benjamin Hornigold in the miniseries “Blackbeard” that same year. Keach was also in 2008’s “The Nanny Express” with Brennan Elliott and Vanessa Marcil.

Those Hallmark projects were just part of a long legacy in the theater, on TV, and in movies. Keach was regarded as one of the best American Shakespearean actors of his time, according to The Hollywood Reporter, which said that in the 70s, New York Times critic Clive Barnes called him “one of the great Hamlets of our time” and “the finest American classic actor since John Barrymore.”

He starred as private eye Mike Hammer in the 80s and 90s, starred in the TV show “Titus” and had a role in Alexander Payne’s Oscar-nominated drama “Nebraska.” In 2025, he played George Clooney’s bitter father in “Jay Kelly.”

According to NBC News, he told New York magazine in 2012, “My objective was to have as varied a selection of roles as possible. It probably did hurt my career. My choices have had a cost attached to it. But I’ve gotten to play Hamlet, and Richard III, and King Lear, and I would not give that up for anything.”