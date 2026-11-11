How Are Hallmark Stars Andrew Walker and Tyler Hynes Related? Their Connection Goes Back to When They Were Kids

If you’re a fan of Andrew Walker and Tyler Hynes, then you might already know that one lucky person is going to get the chance to meet the pair and maybe “even make a little Hallmark movie magic together.”

On top of that, these two actors have more in common than just their roles as Hallmark stars. They’re actually related and have a connection that goes back to when they were kids just getting started in show business.

Tyler Is the Cousin of Andrew’s Wife Cassandra

Hallmark ‘Three Wise Men and a Baby’

Along with costarring the the super popular “Three Wise Men” movies from Hallmark (with Paul Campbell filling out the trio), Walker and Hynes are related thanks to Walker’s wife, Cassandra Troy.

“Tyler is my wife’s cousin,” Walker told Us Weekly in February 2023, while also noting that he and Hynes “talk weekly.”

“I’ve known the guy for 19 years since he started coming to her house for Christmases when I first met my wife,” Walker explained. “So we have a deep, deep, deep appreciation for each other.”

Andrew and Tyler’s Connection Goes Back Even Earlier

While Walker and Hynes met around two decades ago thanks to Troy, their connection actually goes back even further than that — all the way back to when they were both getting started in the entertainment industry as young actors.

“Long before they became Hallmark Hunks, Tyler Hynes and Andrew Walker appeared on the iconic ‘90s horror anthology series ‘Are You Afraid Of The Dark,'” according to Pop Culture Planet. “In ‘The Tale of the Wisdom Glass,’ Hynes played Jimmy Miller, a poor kid transported into a world governed by an unyielding standard of truth and judgement after a wealthy boy named Allan steals a video game. The episode explored the divide between the ‘haves’ and ‘have-nots,’ while forcing the boys to confront themes of honesty, privilege, and fairness.”

“I worked a lot of overtime and they paid me in cash,” Hynes told Pop Culture Planet. “As a young man, I’d never seen that amount of money in my life, which probably wasn’t that much, but to me, it was really exciting.”

As for Walker, he can be seen on two episodes of “Are You Afraid Of The Dark,” one titled “The Tale of the Vacant Lot” (as a love interest named Eric) and the other called “The Tale of the Secret Admirer” (as a bully named Bucky).

“Oh boy, I remember stepping on that set going, ‘What have I done?’” Walker said while talking to Pop Culture Planet about getting the job at just 13 years old. “I remember just pretty much forgetting about it all because it was so nerve-wracking. I wish I would have been able to sit in it a little bit more now and go back and go, ‘Oh, you could do this. You’re all right. Just have fun and know your lines.’”

No doubt that Hallmark fans would have loved to see young Walker and young Hynes in an episode together. Fortunately, these days, we get to see them costar as lovable characters in Hallmark movies.