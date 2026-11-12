Get Into the Christmas Spirit By Checking Out 11 Holiday Movies on Hallmark Channel Tomorrow — Nov. 13

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the picture-perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies Hallmark fans know and love.

Now that Hallmark’s annual “Countdown to Christmas” is officially here, fans can look forward to holiday magic and festive favorites all day, along with new original movies premiering every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for tomorrow, Friday, Nov. 13. Grab a blanket and get settle in to relive some of your favorite holiday happily-ever-afters.

‘Deck the Walls’ – 1 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Deck the Walls” below:

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The official synopsis for “Deck the Walls” (per the Hallmark Channel): Rose is a Chicago-based interior designer, whose brother Sal is responsible for a Christmas Charity House Flip back in their suburban Colorado hometown. When a budget crisis puts this important project in danger, Rose reluctantly returns during the holidays to try to save the day. Not ready to face the ghosts of her past, Rose’s plan is to get in, get it done, and get out ASAP. But before she knows it, she is face-to-face with Brysen, her brother’s best friend, contractor and who just so happens to be the bane of Rose’s youth. With the help of friends and family, and buoyed by the season of giving, the trio figures out a way to work together for this worthy cause. As Rose works, she discovers unexpected love and deeper purpose along the way.

Starring Ashley Greene, Wes Brown and Danny Pellegrino.

“Deck the Walls” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 29, 2024.

‘Catch Me If You Claus’ – 3 a.m. ET / 2 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Catch Me If You Claus” below:

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The official synopsis for “Catch Me If You Claus” (per the Hallmark Channel): Avery Quinn’s shot at anchoring news clashes with a Santa-suited intruder, Chris, who insists he’s Santa’s son on a first Christmas mission. They unravel a career-making story together.

Starring Italia Ricci and Luke Macfarlane.

“Catch Me If You Claus” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 23, 2023.

‘Christmas Made to Order’ – 6 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. CT

The official synopsis for “Christmas Made to Order” (per the Hallmark Channel): When architect and Christmas amateur Steven finds himself hosting his family for Christmas, he recruits holiday coordinator Gretchen to bring holiday joy to his home. Gretchen’s expert Christmas spirit brings Steven’s family together, but neither expected it to bring them closer to each other. After a great opportunity presents itself to Gretchen, she and Steven must decide what’s really important in life.

Starring Alexa PenaVega and Jonathan Bennett.

“Christmas Made to Order” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on December 23, 2018.

‘A Keller Christmas Vacation’ – 8 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “A Keller Christmas Vacation” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Keller Christmas Vacation” (per the Hallmark Channel): Christmas this year is going to be a little different for the Keller family, as parents, Anne and Ben, buy their three adult children – oldest son, Cal, middle son, Dylan and daughter, Emory – a river cruise down the Danube River from Germany, through Salzburg, to Vienna touring beautiful European Christmas Markets and towns along the way. The one problem? The very different siblings, who are each going through their own personal life challenges, have naturally gone in separate directions over the years and the idea of spending 10 days cooped up on a river cruise together makes each Keller child cringe for their own reasons. But they say “yes” because that’s what families do, never expecting it to turn out to be a glorious once-in-a-lifetime experience full of missed connections, new friendships, stunning vistas, relationship upheaval, budding romances, shipboard games, family bonding, and a secret that brings them all together in time for Christmas.

Starring Jonathan Bennett, Brandon Routh and Eden Sher.

“A Keller Christmas Vacation” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 9, 2025.

‘The Mistletoe Secret’ – 10 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “The Mistletoe Secret” below:

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The official synopsis for “The Mistletoe Secret” (per the Hallmark Channel): When Aria Eubank convinces a famous travel writer to do a feature story on her beloved hometown, Midway, Utah, it looks like the town’s tourism drop is about to be reversed. However, when the travel guru and his ghostwriter both show up, Aria finds her heart torn between the charismatic but pompous Sterling Masters and Alex Bartlett, the real talent behind ‘Masters of Travel,’ and the man who has genuinely fallen for her.

Starring Kellie Pickler , Tyler Hynes and Patrick Duffy.

“The Mistletoe Secret” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 10, 2019.

‘The Santa Class’ – 12 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “The Santa Class” below:

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The official synopsis for “The Santa Class” (per the Hallmark Channel): Kate North (Sustad) finds herself reluctantly taking over her father’s once acclaimed and now struggling Santa School. In the weeks leading up to Christmas and the school’s next session, Kate and her new co-worker Dan (Ayres) discover who they believe to be the real Santa Claus, lost and without his memories after his sled steered off course and crashed near the school. They decide to help him remember who he is by inviting him to participate in the intense Santa training program. There’s a lot at stake this year with Kate’s school needs to best the rival St. Nicholas School or be forced to close their doors, and Nick (Santa Claus) needs to remember who he is, or the fate of Christmas might be at stake.

Starring Kimberley Sustad and Benjamin Ayres.

“The Santa Class” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on December 14, 2024.

‘The Most Colorful Time of the Year’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “The Most Colorful Time of the Year” below:

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The official synopsis for “The Most Colorful Time of the Year” (per the Hallmark Channel): Ryan is a elementary school teacher, who learns that he is colorblind. Michelle, an optometrist and mother of one of his students, helps bring color into his life in time for the holidays.

Starring Katrina Bowden and Christopher Russell.

“The Most Colorful Time of the Year” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on December 9, 2022.

‘The Sweetest Christmas’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “The Sweetest Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “The Sweetest Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): When struggling pastry chef Kylie Watson (Chabert) learns she’s made it to the finals of the American Gingerbread Competition, she thinks her competitive spirit has finally paid off and hopes the publicity will help her jumpstart her new café. There’s just one problem — the oven she’s supposed to use breaks down right before the contest. Determined to enter, she reaches out to Nick Mazannti (Coco), her old boyfriend from culinary school who gave up his dream of being a pastry chef to take over his family’s pizzeria. Nick allows her to use his industrial pizza oven at night to craft her ambitious gingerbread confections. As the two reminisce about the dreams of their youth, their romance is rekindled. But just as Kylie is on the cusp of taking the grand prize — and embracing true love — things get complicated when her ex-boyfriend takes drastic steps to win her back. Kylie realizes she must embrace the Christmas Spirit or risk losing both the contest and her new love.

Starring Lacey Chabert, Lea Coco and Jonathan Adams.

“The Sweetest Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 11, 2017.

‘A Danish Christmas’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “A Danish Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Danish Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): Marie (Ullerup) is a hotel tech executive living in Chicago who returns home to Copenhagen to spend the holidays with her family and puts herself to work at their inn. When Ryan Miller (Sevier) checks in a case of mistaken identity leads Marie to believe he’s a travel writer. She sets out to make sure his stay is perfect, which includes the Christmas tour Ryan’s expecting…but the Andersen Inn hasn’t offered it since her father passed so she scrambles to cobble together an itinerary meant to impress. When Marie’s mom tells her she plans to sell the inn after the New Year Marie becomes doubly determined to make Ryan’s visit a success – a positive story could boost business and convince her to keep the inn. Marie escorts Ryan on a carefully curated tour of Copenhagen and pulls out all the stops to create hygge at the inn, though both efforts end in some festive fiascos. Despite the mishaps the two forge a connection that may be more than just inn-keeper and tourist. When Ryan Miller the journalist arrives they realize their mistake, sending Marie into overdrive to ensure he experiences the perfect Danish Christmas. In the process, Marie learns that warmth, connection – and, possibly, romance – happen naturally and can’t be created.

Starring Emilie Ullerup and Corey Sevier.

“A Danish Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 1, 2026.

‘My Christmas Cowboy’ – 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT (ALL-NEW)

Check out the official preview for “My Christmas Cowboy” below:

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The official synopsis for “My Christmas Cowboy” (per the Hallmark Channel): Meg (Acker) set aside her newscaster aspirations after a disastrous audition experience in college and has been happy as a news producer in her small town of Fern, Texas. Billy Kane (Macfarlane), her former college crush and audition partner, is a well-known celebrity host in Hollywood on the brink of losing his career after an on-camera gaffe. At the advice of his publicist, Billy begrudgingly returns to Texas to lay low and spend the holidays with his sister (Canning) and her family. When Meg and Billy cross paths he’s happy to see her but her feelings are on the frostier side – she’s still upset he took advantage of her failed audition to get the gig himself. Meg finds herself seeing Billy more than she’d like since his nephew Graham (Isaiah Haegert) is in the horse therapy program her dad runs at their ranch. With their annual Reindeer Roundup holiday event coming up Meg’s dad gets sidelined after an injury. Her dad enlists Billy to serve as its host, much to Meg’s chagrin. With the Reindeer Roundup just days away, Meg teaches Billy basic riding and roping skills to get him ready for his hosting duties. In the process, they slowly reconnect and Meg sees there’s more to him than Hollywood glitz. As their connection grows, each of them helps give the other the courage to step outside their comfort zones and find new joy – and possibly love – in unexpected ways.

Starring Amy Acker and Luke Macfarlane.

“My Christmas Cowboy” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 13, 2026.

‘Holiday Unplugged’ – 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Holiday Unplugged” below:

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The official synopsis for “Holiday Unplugged” (per the Hallmark Channel): Sally (DeLoach), an art teacher, has spent the last 10 years honoring the memory of her late husband Jake while raising their children, Keegan (Brandon Ironside) and Boo (Remy Marthaller). Feeling like she’s finally ready for love, she joins a dating app and is matched with Damon (Di Pace), her former colleague who taught her kids’ kindergarten class. Jake had co-founded a web platform that preserved family home videos. When a server migration wipes out Sally’s treasured videos of him – and her phone containing backup copies accidentally shatters – the only hope is finding the original tapes. She doesn’t want Keegan and Boo to know about the missing videos so to buy time until they’re recovered, Sally institutes a screen-free Christmas for her family while secretly searching for the tapes. After she connects with Damon at his uncle’s antique store, he joins the hunt and the two grow closer. Keegan and Boo soon discover the joys of unplugging and spending quality time with their grandparents, who also come around and embrace the experiment after begrudgingly agreeing. With every lead exhausted, Sally is forced to admit the videos may be gone forever. As the fate of the tapes is in flux, the family learns the importance of cherishing old memories and creating new ones.

Starring Nikki DeLoach and Juan Pablo Di Pace.

“Holiday Unplugged” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 7, 2026.