Kimberly Williams-Paisley Wishes Sister Ashley Williams a Heartfelt Happy Birthday — ‘She’s My Hero’

Actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley has wished her fellow screen star sister, Ashley Williams, a heartfelt happy birthday as she turns 48.

Williams-Paisley, 55, is seven years older than her sibling, who was born on November 12, 1978, in Westchester County, New York.

While Williams-Paisley is arguably known best for her roles in Hallmark movies like 2017’s “The Christmas Train” and 2020’s “A Nashville Christmas Carol,” sister Williams is known best for her roles in the sitcoms “The Jim Gaffigan Show,” “Good Morning Miami,” and “How I Met Your Mother.”

55-year-old Williams-Paisley took to social media to send a greeting to Williams on her 48th birthday.

Kimberly Williams-Paisley Tells Ashley Williams ‘I Love You So Much’

Kimberly Williams-Paisley shared her birthday message for sister Ashley Williams with the 991,000 followers on her Instagram account.

Her post includes a carousel of five lovely family photographs. The first two snaps are solo shots of Williams as a child. The third picture shows Williams-Paisley and Williams with their brother Jay as children. The fourth image is a snap of adult Williams making a silly face. The final photo is Williams-Paisley and Williams acting goofy together as adults.

Williams-Paisley’s heartfelt caption on her post reads, “She’s my hero in so many ways. She was always so stinkin’ funny, and fun, and weird, and she always lit up a room. What’s developed over the years is her incredible wisdom, and stamina and grit and resilience. Please wish @ashleywilliamsandcompany a very happy birthday today!! Ash, I love you so much!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #sisters.”

Dr. Dog’s 2010 folk rock track “Where’d All the Time Go?” plays over the post.

Having tagged her sister in the post to notify her 268,000 followers, the fans of both sisters flocked to the comments section of Williams-Paisley’s post to send Williams their own birthday messages.

Getty Ashley Williams and Kimberly Williams-Paisley.

The comments section of Kimberly Williams-Paisley’s birthday post for sister Ashley Williams is awash with messages from their fans and followers (and a famous face). They all join Williams-Paisley in sending birthday love to Williams.

Actress Jennifer Garner commented, “Full on Ramona Quimby—happy birthday, Ashley! ♥️”

“Happy Birthday Ashley enjoy your day all the best,” wrote one fan of the sisters.

Another fan said, “Happy birthday!She really lights a room up with her smile and shenanigans,she is one of my favorite Hallmark actresses!Enjoy your special day!So much love!♥️🎉🎂🎉♥️”

Somebody else posted, “Happy Birthday Blessings to you! Enjoy your movies very much😍⭐️🩷💜💗♥️🩵😊🎂🎁🎵🎉.”

Someone else proclaimed, “I’ve watched you both for years and just now learned you’re sisters😂. Happy Birthday to your very talented and beautiful sister!”

Last but not least, one Instagram user commented, “A very Happy Birthday to someone who is clearly adored by her sister. ❤️”

We’d like to send our own sincere happy birthday wishes to Ashley Williams as she turns 48. She’s certainly very lucky to have such a loving sister in Kimberly Williams-Paisley. We hope she has the most fabulous and wholesome day spending quality time with her nearest and dearest.

Both Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Ashley Williams’ filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.