Sarah Drew Defends ‘Mistletoe Murders’ Time Jump & Reveals ‘Scarier’ Situations With Sam

As fans indulge in “Mistletoe Murders” Season 3, they’ve found themselves facing the result of a captivating cliffhanger and a major time jump. Now, the story’s star, Sarah Drew has addressed what viewers have seen and gives us a hint about what’s coming!

FYI: New episodes of “Mistletoe Murders” air on the Hallmark Channel on Thursdays before streaming the next day on Hallmark+.

Emily and Sam’s Story Continues with Season 3

Hallmark Sarah Drew and Peter Mooney in ‘Mistletoe Murders’ Season 3 from Hallmark

In the story based on the Audible series of the same name by Ken Cuperus, Drew plays Emily Lane, a woman who attempts to leave her intense past behind by moving to a small town in Upstate New York called Fletcher’s Grove. Once there, she finds herself owning and running a Christmas shop.

However, when multiple people end up dead, “Emily can’t help but to use her unique talents from her past life to help solve murders that affect people in her new life,” according to Hallmark. Because of this, “[s]he crosses paths with Detective Sam Wilner [Peter Mooney] who she starts to make a connection with, until he comes to learn there is more to Emily than meets the eye.”

Now, as Emily and Sam’s story continues with Season 3, Drew has opened up about what’s happened and what’s to come.

‘Their Hearts Are in It but How Do They Make It Work?’

Hallmark Sarah Drew and Peter Mooney in ‘Mistletoe Murders’ Season 3 from Hallmark

“Drew is explaining why season 3 of ‘Mistletoe Murders’ looks a little different after a time jump — and more changes,” Us Weekly notes while explaining that “[d]uring the Thursday, November 5, premiere, local Christmas shop owner Emily (Drew) left the town of Fletcher’s Grove for close to a year after her former boyfriend, Aaron (Aaron Ashmore), returned back into her life in the season 2 finale.”

“We need a time jump because every season takes place at Christmas. But we can’t leave everybody hanging so we have to jump off immediately where we left off,” Drew told Us. “The first minutes of the premiere include a great scene with Aaron — and then a great scene with Sam right after that launches us into this situation.”

“Also it has to be a time jump because Emily has to leave town to go take care of this thing that’s cropped up from her past that she feels responsible for,” Drew pointed out. “So she’s not around. Then she does come back — when we’re back in all the Christmas feels — and figuring it all out.”

Drew also touched on how this affects Emily and Sam, saying, “Don’t ever give up hope. What I love about this season is that we go a lot deeper with their relationships. The stakes are even higher and it’s more layered.”

“Last season was more about will she let him in? Will there ever be honesty between them? And that’s the only way for them to move forward,” she added. “It was about will they and this season is about how will they.”

On top of that, Drew promises even more action and emotional situations, telling fans, “The roadblocks are even bigger and scarier and more intense and much more personal and much more close to home. So it becomes this thing where their hearts are in it but how do they make it work?”