Why Kristoffer Polaha Thinks ‘Mistletoe & Mimosas’ Is One Hallmark Christmas Movie You’ll Want to Watch Every Year

With so many new Hallmark Christmas movies to enjoy during the holiday season, it takes something special for one to stand out from the rest. But Kristoffer Polaha seems to think his upcoming movie with Tamera Mowry-Housley, “Mistletoes and Mimosas,” might be one of those rare holiday movies that does just that. In fact, the actor has a pretty big prediction about the film, suggesting it could become the kind of Christmas movie viewers look forward to watching year after year.

So, what makes this one stand out? According to the Hallmark favorite, it isn’t just the story that makes “Mistletoe and Mimosas” special. There’s something about the people who brought it to life and the experience of making the movie that left a lasting impression on him. And ahead of tomorrow’s premiere, he’s giving Hallmark fans a glimpse into exactly why he’s so proud of this one.

Polaha Shares Why ‘Mistletoe and Mimosas’ Is So Special

Polaha gave fans a little more insight into his excitement for the movie in a Nov. 13 Instagram Reel, just two days before the premiere. And judging by his heartfelt caption, this was clearly a project that meant a lot to him.

The actor didn’t hold back when expressing how much he enjoyed being part of “Mistletoe and Mimosas, calling the movie, the cast, the crew, and the entire team behind it “special.” He even made a bold prediction that the film could become one of those Hallmark Christmas movies that rises above the crowded holiday lineup and becomes part of viewers’ yearly traditions.

Polaha also took time to recognize the people who helped bring the movie to life. He had plenty of praise for his co-star and producer Mowry-Housley, affectionately calling her “a prize.” He highlighted her work behind the scenes, noting that she not only produced the film but also “mama beared,” as this movie marks the official acting debut of Mowry-Housley’s 11-year-old daughter, Ariah Housley. He also appreciated her willingness to listen and respond. “I had the best time working with her,” Polaha wrote in his caption.

The actor didn’t forget the creative team, either. He praised writer Russell H. Greenan for delivering “a bright, heartwarming script.” Director Linda-Lisa Hayter also earned his appreciation for leading the production with clarity and kindness “and knew what she wanted,” Polaha continued. He described the production as a “tight ship” and praised the team for their excellence.

But the memories weren’t limited to the people working on the film. Polaha shared that some of his high school friends from RLS even visited him on set, which “made the experience all the more special,” he wrote.

Polaha also gave fellow Hallmark star Paul Campbell a playful mention, joking about whether fans can expect a cameo. Though Polaha was “just kidding” and admitted that Campbell won’t actually be making an appearance, the two did get to enjoy a dinner together one evening after filming, describing him as a “good dude.”

Wrapping up his message, Polaha encouraged Hallmark fans to tune in, fall in love with the movie, and share their thoughts with him. “I’m proud of it,” he concluded in his caption.

All About ‘Mistletoe and Mimosas’

Play

Premiere Date: Sunday, November 15, 2026, at 8:00 PM Eastern / 7:00 PM Central, with streaming available the next day on Hallmark+

Starring: Tamera Mowry-Housley as Claire, Kristoffer Polaha as Zach, and Jennifer Robertson as Jenna

Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Claire Bennett (Mowry-Housley) is a successful business consultant in Manhattan who unexpectedly inherits her beloved Uncle Lou’s Christmas-themed bar, The Tipsy Reindeer, in upstate New York. When she returns, Claire discovers the bar comes with high debt – her Uncle Lou was overly generous to people in town while the booming business of Algorithm, an upscale and trendy new club, added insult to injury.She intends to turn things around before Christmas and sell to someone who will preserve her uncle’s legacy and then return to her life in the city. Claire meets Zach (Polaha), Algorithm’s part owner and manager, who tells her they want to buy The Tipsy Reindeer so they can expand. Claire bristles at the proposition and they agree to face off in a 12 Days of Christmas-inspiredseries of festive events to see who can bring in the most business – if Claire wins, Zach will use his contacts to find the right buyer but if Zach emerges victorious, Claire agrees to consider Algorithm’s offer. As they compete over the course of the 12 days their attraction is undeniable. Rivalry leads to romance and the two are faced with figuring out how their shifting priorities might somehow lead them down the same road, together.