Tyler Hynes Is Back With a New Christmas Movie as Hallmark Delivers a Cozy Saturday Lineup — Nov. 14

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the picture-perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies Hallmark fans know and love.

Now that Hallmark’s annual “Countdown to Christmas” is officially here, fans can look forward to holiday magic and festive favorites all day, along with new original movies premiering every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for tomorrow, Saturday, Nov. 14. Grab a blanket and get settle in to relive some of your favorite holiday happily-ever-afters.

‘Holiday Crashers’ – 12 a.m. ET / 11 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Holiday Crashers” below:

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The official synopsis for “Holiday Crashers” (per the Hallmark Channel): Best friends Toni (Fonseca) and Bri (Monet) have worked at the same card shop for more years than they should as both struggle to find their true life’s path. This holiday season, Toni and Bri decide to shake up their humdrum world by creating new identities to crash the amazing Christmas parties from the shop’s confidential invitations. All harmless fun! Until Toni gets mistaken for a lawyer, which isn’t too far off the mark since she did finish law school…just never completed the bar exam. Toni and Bri are then whisked away to a fancy corporate Christmas retreat in the snowy Vermont mountains by handsome business mogul, Justin (McNally), whose crush on Toni is real even if her legal career isn’t. And Bri is along for the ride as she has eyes for Vinny (Bal), a valet who may have a secret of his own. Can a distraction help Bri find what path in life she’s supposed to follow? Will Toni end up with the guy of her dreams or in a blizzard of trouble? This fun Christmas crashing romp will either end in disaster or two happily-ever-afters!

Starring Lyndsy Fonseca, Daniella Monet, Chris McNally and Jag Bal.

“Holiday Crashers” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 19, 2024.

‘The Santa Summit’ – 2 a.m. ET / 1 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “The Santa Summit” below:

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The official synopsis for “The Santa Summit” (per the Hallmark Channel): It’s time for the annual Santa Summit, in which revelers put on Santa suits and hop around designated locations in town to eat, drink, and be merry. Three best friends decide to go together: Jordin, a recently dumped art teacher looking to cut loose; Ava, a shy woman hoping to run into her crush; and Stella, a Christmas cynic with no interest in the Santa Summit whatsoever. At the start of the night, Jordin meets and bonds with Liam, but doesn’t get his name before getting separated and lost in a sea of Santas. As the night progresses and hijinks ensue, amidst the chaos, celebration, and a sea of Santas, they all find what they’re looking for: Christmas spirit, potential romance, and a strengthened bond of friendship.

Starring Hunter King and Benjamin Hollingsworth.

“The Santa Summit” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 5, 2023.

‘Merry Christmas, Ted Cooper!’ – 4 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Merry Christmas, Ted Cooper!” below:

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The official synopsis for “Merry Christmas, Ted Cooper!” (per the Hallmark Channel): Weatherman Ted Cooper (Buckley) loves Christmas, but the past three have been terrible. This year, Ted has made up his mind that things will be different – this will be the Christmas things turn around for him. But Ted’s relentless optimism is about to be put to the test as he is faced with a litany of injuries and obstacles when he travels back to his hometown of Lackawanna, NY for the holidays. Within hours of arriving at his sister Kate’s house, he finds himself making a trip to Urgent Care after falling off a ladder while hanging decorations. While there, he runs into Ruth Mittens, his former high school science teacher who was always his cheerleader. He also reconnects with the charming Hope Miller (Sustad), except now she’s Dr. Hope Miller, with whom he went to high school and quietly crushed on from afar. Ted is optimistic that this budding romance is the beginning of his Christmas comeback, but his looming holiday bad luck still has a few curveballs in store for him. Luckily for Ted, he won’t have to face them alone – he’ll have the support of Kate, Ruth, and Hope to help him overcome the challenges thrown his way and finally enjoy a well-earned merry Christmas.

Starring Robert Buckley and Kimberley Sustad.

“Merry Christmas, Ted Cooper!” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 25, 2025.

‘A Fabled Holiday’ – 6 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “A Fabled Holiday” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Fabled Holiday” (per the Hallmark Channel): Talia and her childhood best friend Anderson unexpectedly reunite in a familiar looking town full of Christmas spirit that restores its visitors during their times of deep turmoil.

Starring Brooke D’Orsay and Ryan Paevey.

“A Fabled Holiday” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on December 3, 2022.

‘A Magical Christmas Village’ – 8 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “A Magical Christmas Village” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Magical Christmas Village” (per the Hallmark Channel): A Christmas Village brings the magic of Christmas to the lives of Summer and her family, healing old wounds and bringing new love to Summer and her family.

Starring Alison Sweeney, Luke Macfarlane and Marlo Thomas.

“A Magical Christmas Village” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 4, 2022.

‘A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas’ – 10 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas” (per Hallmark Mystery): Hotel manager Willow returns to her stunning Virginia hometown to help her sister plan a Christmas wedding at the inn her family once owned. She must work with current owner and single dad David, who wants to let go of the past.

Starring Rachael Leigh Cook and Benjamin Ayres.

“A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on November 7, 2019.

‘Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas’ – 12 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas” (per Hallmark Mystery):

Four days before Christmas, Elizabeth receives a voicemail from a number she doesn’t recognize. On the message, a man she doesn’t know makes one final plea to the love of his life.

Starring Holland Roden, Tyler Hynes and Tenille Townes.

“Time for Him to Come Home for Christmas” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on November 26, 2022.

‘Christmas Above the Clouds’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Christmas Above the Clouds” below:

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The official synopsis for “Christmas Above the Clouds” (per the Hallmark Channel): When workaholic CEO Ella Neezer tries to skip Christmas by flying to Australia, she’s in for the flight of her life. Haunted by her past, present and future, she’s forced to confront the choices that led to her success yet left her flying solo. With the help of three quirky spirits and a surprise reunion with her ex, she might just rediscover the magic of Christmas – and the love she thought she’d lost.

Starring Erin Krakow and Tyler Hynes.

“Christmas Above the Clouds” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 8, 2025.

‘You, Me & The Christmas Trees’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “You, Me & The Christmas Trees” below:

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The official synopsis for “You, Me & The Christmas Trees” (per the Hallmark Channel): Olivia is Connecticut’s resident expert on evergreens who, just days before the holiday, agrees to help Jack, a fourth generation Christmas tree farmer in Avon. A mysterious illness has befallen their firs, causing them to die out and threatening his family’s 100-year business. As Olivia tries to get to the root of the problem and extends her stay in town, she and Jack spend more time together and feelings begin to develop.

Starring Danica McKellar, Benjamin Ayres and Jason Hervey.

“You, Me & The Christmas Trees” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 22, 2021.

‘My Christmas Cowboy’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “My Christmas Cowboy” below:

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The official synopsis for “My Christmas Cowboy” (per the Hallmark Channel): Meg (Acker) set aside her newscaster aspirations after a disastrous audition experience in college and has been happy as a news producer in her small town of Fern, Texas. Billy Kane (Macfarlane), her former college crush and audition partner, is a well-known celebrity host in Hollywood on the brink of losing his career after an on-camera gaffe. At the advice of his publicist, Billy begrudgingly returns to Texas to lay low and spend the holidays with his sister (Canning) and her family. When Meg and Billy cross paths he’s happy to see her but her feelings are on the frostier side – she’s still upset he took advantage of her failed audition to get the gig himself. Meg finds herself seeing Billy more than she’d like since his nephew Graham (Isaiah Haegert) is in the horse therapy program her dad runs at their ranch. With their annual Reindeer Roundup holiday event coming up Meg’s dad gets sidelined after an injury. Her dad enlists Billy to serve as its host, much to Meg’s chagrin. With the Reindeer Roundup just days away, Meg teaches Billy basic riding and roping skills to get him ready for his hosting duties. In the process, they slowly reconnect and Meg sees there’s more to him than Hollywood glitz. As their connection grows, each of them helps give the other the courage to step outside their comfort zones and find new joy – and possibly love – in unexpected ways.

Starring Amy Acker and Luke Macfarlane.

“My Christmas Cowboy” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 13, 2026.

‘The Nights Before Christmas’ – 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT (ALL-NEW)

Check out the official preview for “The Nights Before Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “The Nights Before Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): One Christmas Eve Marty (Hynes), whose life is in a bit of a rut, finds himself wishing he had more time. Thanks to some holiday magic, he awakes the next morning to discover it’s Christmas Eve – again. Confused at first, Marty learns to embrace his new normal and begins to truly appreciate the sights, sounds and people of New York Citythat previously went unnoticed. With this gift of time, he expands his world by learning how to play a new instrument, picking up new languages and reading…every single book. But when Marty meets Chloe (Mailey), a newly out-of-work journalist having a tough day, he falls hard for her. The only problem is that when the morning of December24 comes once again, she doesn’t know who he is. As the Christmas Evescontinue torepeat themselves, Marty makes it his mission to win her over and, in the process, figure out what he needs to do to finally make his way to Christmas Day –hopefully with Chloe by his side.

Starring Tyler Hynes and Laci J. Mailey.

“The Nights Before Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 14, 2026.

‘A Season of Promises’ – 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “A Season of Promises” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Season of Promises” (per the Hallmark Channel): Heidi (D’Orsay) and Sophie (Liebert) are sisters who couldn’t be more different – Heidi is buttoned-up and laser focused on landing the play-by-play job for the local pro hockey team while Sophie is following her dream of making it in stand-up comedy while waitressing. Though a years-ago rift following their mother’s passing have pulled the sisters apart, what they do share is a deep love for their father Ed (Denton). When a fainting episode lands him in the hospital Heidi and Sophie rush to his side. Hating seeing their father in that state – and still alone four years after losing their mother – the sisters decide to set aside their differences and team up to play Cupid at Christmas. As Heidi and Sophie work together to prepare Ed for the dating world in the hope he’ll find someone special in time for the holiday, they each go on their own journeys that bring them unexpected joy, love and peace for Christmas.

Starring Brooke D’Orsay, Ali Liebert and James Denton.

“A Season of Promises” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 8, 2026.