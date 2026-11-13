Who is Hallmark Star Luke Macfarlane’s Partner? Meet Former World Cup Alpine Skier Hig Roberts & The Couple’s Daughter

Along with being Hallmark stars, plenty of actors who appear on the channel are also proud partners and parents. That includes Andrew Walker, Robert Buckley and Kristoffer Polaha. That’s not to mention Luke Macfarlane.

Hallmark Luke Macfarlane in ‘Caught by Love’ from Hallmark

Fans adore seeing Luke in Hallmark movies like “The Memory Book” (2014) and “Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen” (2019), not to mention “A Magical Christmas Village” (2022), “Notes of Autumn” (2023), “Catch Me If You Claus” (2023), “Home is Where the Heart Is” (2025), “Caught by Love” (2026), and “My Christmas Cowboy” (2026)… just to name a few.

But when Luke isn’t busy working on his next onscreen romance, he’s likely spending time at home (or on an outdoor adventure) with his family, which includes his partner and their child.

Luke & Hig Are Proud Parents to Their Daughter Tess

Luke “is in a relationship with Hig Roberts — a sports agent and former two-time champion alpine skier,” according to People. The pair haven’t shared the story of how they met, but both tend to take to social media to pop up glimpses of their life together.

For instance, on June 21, 2023, Luke shared an Instagram post revealing that he and Hig had welcomed a baby girl into the world. In the accompanying photos and videos, the adorable parents can be seen sharing special moments with their new daughter in the hospital following her birth.

“Tess Eleanor Macfarlane— Born June 4th 2023,” Luke wrote in the caption of his post. “We started life with some hectic days and received world class care. On Father’s Day we got to take her home. Her Dads can’t wait to introduce her to all the remarkable people and the beautiful world we live in.”

Luke’s fans were thrilled by the news, with one person leaving a comment, saying, “Awwwwww beautiful congratulations to you both ❤️ ❤️”

“I’m melting. So happy for you both! This is the representation the world needs to see. Love at its finest. 🌈😍🥰,” someone else wrote.

Another follower left a message for the star, writing, “How lucky and blessed this little girl is to have two such wonderful daddies❣️”

Hig also shared a post dedicated to the little one along with a caption, saying, “Tessie girl ❤️— Your entrance into our family has filled our hearts. The light, tenacity, and spirit you immediately showed is a blessing we will forever grasp. We are happy Dads. We love you endlessly T.”

See More of Luke & Hig’s Life Together

Although Luke primarily shares social media posts that are focused on his work, Hig likes to give his followers a look at their life together.

For instance, at the end of this past May, Hig posted photos of the pair (along with some friends) both training for and running in the London Marathon.

Then, on June 12 of this year, Hig shared a collection of photos (and a video) on Instagram of himself and Luke at an L.A. Dodgers game. In the caption of the post that Luke was also tagged in, he wrote, “Proud 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️. Gratitude to the @dodgers, @cierravandyke23, and the entire LGBTQ+ community for this honor. Happy Pride!”

The post prompted plenty of comments from fans of both the couple and sports, including “Criminal Minds” star Kirsten Vangsness who wrote, “Oh this is EVERYTHING. My gorgeous angel friends 😻”

In January, Hig also gave his social media followers a look at a ski trip in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, that the family took together. The photos include the adorable group on the slopes, skating on the ice, and making memories in the snow.

That’s not to mention the couple climbing mountains together…

Traveling together…

And generally loving life together…