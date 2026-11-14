Tyler Hynes Smolders as Shirtless Santa in Swoon-Worthy Photos

Hallmark hunk Tyler Hynes put his smoking-hot looks and killer bod on display to get fans ready for his new Christmas movie “The Nights Before Christmas” with Laci J Mailey. Instead of dropping a sneak peek or behind-the-scenes clip, Hynes channeled his inner shirtless Santa.

Tyler Hynes Shows Off Rock Hard Abs in Santa Photos

In an Instagram post, Hynes kicked off premiere day for “The Nights Before Christmas” with jaw-dropping photos of him in a pool as Santa. Hynes posted a carousel of photos of him sporting a Santa robe, no shirt, and swim trunks.

Two of the photos had Hynes posing in the pool with the hood of the robe covering his head. The actor was on fire as he smoldered and brooded, heating up the pictures. Hynes also stood at the side of the pool with his adorable dog, the hood down, while holding a hose.

“From my family to yours, Happy holidays 🎄🤍☀️🐺🎅🏽 Enjoy today’s premiere 🍿 We did our very best to hopefully make this season just a little brighter for you. ✨:) 📸 @allister.foster The Nights Before Christmas ♾️ Premieres tonight on @hallmarkchannel next day on @hallmarkplus ❄️ And for those who feel like they wished they could have joined the screening in person, we will go LIVE from my Instagram at around 11:15am EST and again around 4pm EST. For the intro and Q & A , so all can feel included,” read the caption on his social media share.

Mailey was first to hit up the comments to remark on her co-star’s latest promotion for “The Nights Before Christmas,” writing, “There he is 👏👏.”

Hallmark Fans React to Tyler Hynes Shirtless Santa

There’s no question that Hynes was on fire in the photos, and fans let him know it in the comments section.

“Does that mean us adults can come sit on your lap for Christmas? 😂” wondered a fan. One fan shared, “Happy holidays INDEED, Tyler! 😂🎅🏻 You really know how to make the season a little more merry… and a whole lot hotter! 🫠🔥�”

Another fan expressed, “Happy holidays to you has well you can come down my chimney anytime LOL 😆 😜 😄 😘 ☺️ 😉” “I was not prepared for this Santa sighting. 🎅😍” said a different fan.

“OMG!! Ty you’re killing me with these photos, Christmas has definitely come early, hello Santa.. 🎅 🫠🎄🔥” gushed a fan. One fan added, “Ty, ONLY you could make a Santa robe look THIS sexy!!🔥 Happy Holidays, indeed!! 🤍”

Many fans wished Hynes Happy Holidays, just as he had for them. Other comments gushed over Hynes with his dog and also just how much he loves his fans. The latter was recently proven when Hynes shared a sweet message to his fans after their touching reaction to one of his life lately posts.

Hynes wasn’t the only one promoting “The Nights Before Christmas” on premiere day. Mailey shared a behind-the-scenes video calling it an “honor” to be part of the film and shouting out the movie’s writer, Russell Hainline.

Mailey also gave Hynes mad props, saying, “the one and only @tyler_hynes – an unbelievably generous scene partner, EP extraordinaire and…a literal movie star. Thank you for having me on this dream project.”

“The Nights Before Christmas” premieres on Saturday, November 14 at 8/7c on Hallmark.