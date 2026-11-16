Meghan Markle’s Four-Word Question to Hallmark Star Changed His Entire Life

Meghan Markle is known for playing a role in the legal TV show “Suits.” Since those days, she has become the wife of Prince Harry, a relationship that is often criticized and full of controversy. What Hallmark movie fans might not recall is the fact that Markle also starred in the 2016 Hallmark movie, “Dater’s Handbook.”

One Hallmark actor didn’t believe that anyone would watch the Hallmark movie where he shared the screen with the future Duchess of Sussex. However, it turns out he was wrong as the movie starring Meghan did well due to the fact that she dated Prince Harry some months later, leading to the movie becoming iconic.

Meanwhile, when Markle asked this Hallmark actor a four-word question, this led to him achieving fame on the feel-good channel.

Meghan Markle Asks Hallmark star Kristoffer Polaha A Question

Getty Kristoffer Polana (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for IMDb)

It was on the set of the Hallmark movie, “Dater’s Handbook,” that Markle asked a four-word question that would change his entire career. In January 2026, Polaha spoke to People about a shot list for the movie when their director appeared stressed about a filming location.

“Then Meghan turned to me, and she’s like, ‘Why aren’t you directing? You should be a director,’“ Polaha said. That’s all it took. “I think that was the first time where I was like, ‘I think I should direct. I’m going to move in that direction,’“ Polaha said.

No big budget required

Getty Meghan Markle (Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Fortune Media)

Meanwhile, Polaha got to direct a short movie and a music video in 2021, following which he directed his first independent feature film, “Mimics.” The movie premiered at the Cordillera International Film Festival in 2025. Moreover, Polaha also starred in the movie which soon turned out to be the perfect move.

“I had the time of my life making this film,” he told Digital Journal in February 2026. However, he also loves working with Hallmark and gives them credit for his directing movies.

“The Hallmark movies absolutely informed how I was able to do it and they gave me that fuel I needed to realize you don’t need a big budget,” Polaha told Woman’s World in December 2024.

Meghan Markle Inspires Kristoffer Polaha

Getty Hallmark star Kristoffer Polaha . (Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP via Getty Images)

Besides all this, Meghan’s four-word question was Kristoffer’s main inspiration. Meanwhile, he later returned the favour at a time when she was going through major life changes of her own.

The two Hallmark stars became close while filming the Hallmark movie, “Dater’s Handbook.” Around that time, the Duchess of Sussex was navigating some major changes, and luckily for her she had Polaha to talk to.

At that time, Meghan felt she was destined for more than acting. She had started advocacy work with the UN on issues in Africa that were important to her. Her other change was moving on after her divorce from her first husband, Trevor Engelson.

“She was dating a guy in Toronto [and] she wasn’t really into the dude and I was like, ‘You just got out of a marriage, why are you jumping into another relationship? Go be single, be free,’“ Polaha said to SheKnows in October 2022.

Love At First Sight for Kristoffer Polaha

Polaha enjoyed a love-at-first-sight romance with his wife, but despite this he turned out to be right about being single. Meghan followed his advice “to see who’s out there,” and shortly afterwards she (literally) found her prince. She was quick to share the good news with her friend, Kristoffer. “In March, I get this other text and she’s like, ‘Well, I met someone.’ And then of course, it was Harry,” Polaha said in the interview with SheKnows.

These days Meghan and Kristoffer are no longer in close contact, but they have stayed in touch following the premiere of their joint Hallmark movie. He still speaks of Markle fondly. “She wrote me a couple notes, like a wrap gift note. And then she dropped some presents off for my wife and my kids right at Christmastime. She was a friend,” he said.

It is clear that the friendship between these two Hallmark stars has been beneficial to both of them while sharing good advice.