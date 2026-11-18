Hallmark Channel fan favorites Erin Cahill and Andrew Walker will soon be seen together when they team up for the upcoming holiday movie “Christmas in Blue Dog Valley.”

While this is the first Hallmark movie in which the two have co-starred, it’s not actually the first time that they’ve appeared onscreen together — with Cahill spilling all the tea in a recent interview.

Former Co-Stars — In Europe

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During an interview with SheKnows Soaps, Cahill was reminded that she and Walker “have a little bit of Hollywood history.”

“I love that you found it!” gushed Cahill, recalling that she and Walker once co-starred together in a long-forgotten TV pilot that never got picked up, a 2008 project called “Fast Track.”

“So yeah, we did this pilot together for European TV 18 years ago,” Cahill recalled.

“We lived in Berlin for three months, and we were two of the four leads, but he wasn’t my love interest,” she explained.

“So I had a British co-star, Martin, like a full Brit … and then his love interest was a French girl who is still to this day one of my very best friends in the world. I officiated her wedding. She was one of our 20 guests at our wedding. And then Andrew and I have stayed so close, so it’s crazy. But yeah, we’ve never played love interests, and I’ve known him now for 18 years,” Cahill added.

Asked if she and Walker had been eager to work together on a Hallmark project, she replied, “Absolutely was … and we were both very vocal about it, and that’s how we ended up in this movie this year. And I want to give [Hallmark Channel’s vice president of casting and talent strategy] Tatiana Erasme all the props ’cause she asked Andrew and I, like, ‘Is there anyone you’ve been dreaming of working with?’ And for years he’s been top three. Like, ‘I need to do a movie with Andrew, I need to do a movie with Andrew.’ And then this one came along and she was like, ‘Guys?’ And we were both like, ‘Yeah!’ So I’m over the moon. But it was truly because of Andrew Walker.”

‘Christmas in Blue Dog Valley’

“On-set veterinarian Goldie MacKenzie (Cahill) leaves the glamour of Hollywood behind to buy a family-run veterinary clinic in tight-knit Blue Dog Valley, arriving just in time for the town’s cherished Christmas season. When Dr. Gable, the clinic’s longtime owner, unexpectedly ends up out of town, Goldie is hosted by his handsome son Cohen (Walker), the black sheep of the family because he decided to forego their expectation of becoming a vet,” notes the film’s synopsis.

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“Cohen and Goldie get off on the wrong foot, but when the folks of Blue Dog Valley cold shoulder ‘the newcomer,’ Cohen teams up with Goldie to win over even the frostiest of community members. Goldie is also aided by the mysterious canine she dubs Blue whose spontaneous appearances always seem to guide Goldie to exactly where she needs to be. As Goldie works hard to prove herself to the townspeople when furry and Christmas crises arise, she finds herself pulled towards the very heart of her new-found home…and a certain black sheep,” the synopsis concludes.

“Christmas in Blue Dog Valley” premieres Saturday, November 21 on Hallmark Channel.





