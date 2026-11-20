Longtime Hallmark actress Autumn Reeser has suggested her new festive movie on the popular channel may be the most Christmassy film ever made.

Reeser, 46, has appeared in over 20 Hallmark movies during her career, with several of them being holiday offerings.

They include the likes of 2017’s “A Bramble House Christmas,” 2019’s “Christmas Under the Stars,” 2020’s “A Glenbrooke Christmas,” and 2025’s “We Met in December.”

The star took to social media to make the bold claim about her latest holiday flick, “Christmas Delivered.”

Autumn Reeser Thinks ‘Christmas Delivered’ Has All the Festive Ingredients

Autumn Reeser shared her suggestion that “Christmas Delivered” may be the most festive movie ever with the 189,000 followers on her Instagram account.

Her post includes a carousel of 11 photographs from the set of the film. Admittedly, it does look incredibly Christmassy.

The caption on Reeser’s post begins, “Friends, I think we might have made the most Christmasy [sic] Christmas movie of all time.”

Reeser then lists the things she believes make it so festive, including a little red truck, a family tree farm, a big city gal, a small town Wes Brown, and “REAL SNOW, you guys!! ❄️”

She then added, “We filmed this sweet little cupcake of a movie near Lake Louise and the natural snow-covered vistas could not be more spectacular. (Actually filming a movie in below-freezing weather instead of summer for once? Well … that’s another story. But our DP and many of our crew worked on “The Revenant” for a year so it didn’t really feel like complaining was a legitimate option.:)”

Ingrid Michaelson’s 2012 version of “I’ve Got My Love to Keep Me Warm” plays over the post.

Reeser’s Fans Are Excited

Getty Autumn Reeser at Hallmark’s “Countdown To Christmas” event in 2025.

The comments section of Autumn Reeser’s post about “Christmas Delivered” is full of her fans and followers who can’t wait to watch it.

One of Reeser’s followers commented, “Oooooh ’tis the season’ 🎄 looking forward to this one! xx”

Another follower wrote, “Sounds wonderful! Can’t wait to see it. ❤️”

Somebody else posted, “We’re ready!❤️💚 Looking forward to watching!❤️🎄”

“Two of my faves 😍,” said a fan of Reeser and Wes Brown.

Someone else proclaimed, “Yes! Can’t wait! 🎄✨”

Last but not least, one Instagram user commented, “I love your Christmas movies! I watched them over and over. And I appreciate your spiritual journey 🙌🙏🏽.”

About ‘Christmas Delivered’

Getty Autumn Reeser at Hallmark’s “Countdown To Christmas” event in 2025.

“Christmas Delivered” is directed by David I. Strasser. In addition to the aforementioned Autumn Reeser and Wes Brown, its cast includes Linda Darlow, Christopher Duthie, Cai Holm, Jenny Steele, and Rory Edgar (per IMDb).

Hallmark’s description of the film begins, “Determined to unwind from the stresses and loneliness of her everyday life, Kimberly Carr (Reeser) travels to Canada to spend Christmas with her grandmother, JoJo (Linda Darlow), at her beautiful, cozy farmhouse. Kimberly’s plans for a restorative holiday are turned upside down when she crosses paths with Ben Chambers (Brown), owner of a local tree farm and new Christmas tree delivery app called TreeBen. Ben’s a dreamer who never looks before he leaps while Kimberly is methodical and lives her life based on practicality – the two couldn’t be more different.”

The description concludes, “But when Ben’s app is plagued by an onslaught of issues, Kimberly uses her tech expertise to help him out and ensure that no one in town is deprived of a Christmas tree…even though she isn’t convinced of the need for the app in such a small town. As they team up to deliver trees in his red truck, Kimberly and Ben discover they may have more in common than they realized. In the process, Kimberly begins to question if she’s truly happy with her life or if she’s ready for a change and – just maybe – ready for romance.”

It sounds fabulous and undoubtedly festive. We absolutely can’t wait to watch it.

“Christmas Delivered” premieres on the Hallmark Channel on Thursday, November 26 at 8 p.m. ET and 7 p.m. Central.

Autumn Reeser’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.