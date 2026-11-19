When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the picture-perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies Hallmark fans know and love.

Now that Hallmark’s annual “Countdown to Christmas” is officially here, fans can look forward to holiday magic and festive favorites all day, along with new original movies premiering every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for tomorrow, Friday, Nov. 20. Grab a blanket and get settle in to relive some of your favorite holiday happily-ever-afters.

‘’Tis the Season to be Merry’ – 1 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “’Tis the Season to be Merry” below:

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The official synopsis for “’Tis the Season to be Merry” (per the Hallmark Channel): Looking for a fresh angle to her book on relationships, Merry heads to snow covered Vermont. She finds a new perspective and Christmas cheer with charismatic aid worker Adam.

Starring Rachael Leigh Cook and Travis Van Winkle.

“’Tis the Season to be Merry” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on December 19, 2021.

‘Happy Howlidays’ – 3 a.m. ET / 2 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Happy Howlidays” below:

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The official synopsis for “Happy Howlidays” (per the Hallmark Channel): Mia (Lowndes), a meticulous webpage editor for the Seattle Tourism Board, finds herself unexpectedly navigating the holidays alone. As the only one working, she’s drawn into an unusual encounter when she encounters a stray dog. Unsure how to handle the situation, she crosses paths with Max, a dog shelter owner. Mia agrees to let Max’s ailing dog find solace with her newfound companion, in exchange for Max showing her the hidden gems of Seattle. Through their journey together, they both step out of their comfort zones, discovering new perspectives and forming a meaningful connection.

Starring Jessica Lowndes and Ezra Moreland.

“Happy Howlidays” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on December 21, 2024.

‘Window Wonderland’ – 6 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Window Wonderland” below:

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The official synopsis for “Window Wonderland” (per the Hallmark Channel): It’s no holds barred when two Manhattan department store employees vie for the same job during the busy Christmas season. Sloan Van Doren (Chyler Leigh) is a driven young woman determined to become the next window dresser at McGuire’s department store and to uphold a 95-year-old artistic holiday tradition. Serious and professional, she’s the polar opposite of the happy-go-lucky Jake Dooley (Paul Campbell), who also wants the job. When Mr. Fitch (Matty Finochio), the head of advertising and promotion, gives them a challenge, the competition is on: each will create a series of seasonal storefront windows twice a week until Christmas. The creator of whichever window display gets the most attention from passersby will get the job.

As they go through their paces, with Jake’s obvious talent grabbing the public’s attention, a silent but mutual attraction develops between the pair, hampered by the contest and the presence of Kenneth (Cameron Mathison), Sloan’s blueblood boyfriend, who can’t understand the importance Sloan is placing on this job. Supporting the efforts of the window dressers are McGuire’s veteran window washer Mac (Terence Kelly) and brassy bathroom attendant Rita (Naomi Judd) who have eyes for each other but haven’t done anything about it yet. Love is in the air at McGuire’s, but things aren’t exactly what they seem. Who will win in this love triangle?

Starring Naomi Judd, Chyler Leigh, Paul Campbell and Cameron Mathison.

“Window Wonderland” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 23, 2013.

‘Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story’ – 8 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story” below:

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The official synopsis for “Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story” (per the Hallmark Channel): The Quinns and DeLucas have lived next door to each other for decades in the shadow of Highmark Stadium – the home of their beloved Buffalo Bills. With their longtime friendship rooted in being proud members of Bills Mafia, the two clans have enjoyed cherished traditions that revolve around cheering for their favorite team – especially at the holidays when they celebrate the last home game before Christmas. Pediatric doctor Morgan Quinn and the Bills’ VP of Stadium Development Gabe DeLuca have been lifelong friends, but Gabe has always held a torch for her – a fact obvious to their families… and everyone else who crosses their path. When Morgan learns from her Uncle Tommy that someone anonymously helped her family get by after he was drafted more than 60 years ago – and that he continues to receive a Christmas gift each year to this day – she decides to find his benefactor and give her uncle a Christmas he’ll always remember. Aided by Bills Mafia friends of theirs, Morgan and Gabe work together to unwrap the gifter’s identity. Along the way, Gabe’s love for Morgan deepens and in turn, she begins to see him in a new light though neither is daring enough to admit their feelings. Meanwhile, Morgan’s hopes of pulling off her surprise for Uncle Tommy get sacked. That is, until Gabe takes matters into his own hands and uses his connections with the Bills to pull off the surprise of a lifetime for Morgan and both their families that will make this a Christmas they’ll never forget.

Starring Holland Roden, Matthew Daddario and Joe Pantoliano.

“Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 22, 2025.

‘One Starry Christmas’ – 10 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “One Starry Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “One Starry Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): Aspiring astronomy professor and Christmas enthusiast Holly (Sarah Carter) is crushed when her longtime boyfriend Adam (Paul Popowich) schedules a business trip and leaves her alone over the holidays. When she decides to surprise both Adam and her parents with a Christmas visit, however, fate, or perhaps the Christmas spirit, intervenes. Holly’s bumpy holiday travel makes a turn onto the road to romance when she and her bus companion, Luke (Damon Runyan), forge an instant connection over their love of constellations and Christmas. In the spirit of the season, Holly invites Luke and his brother Bull (George Canyon) to join her family and Adam for Christmas, which instantly creates a competition between Luke and Adam for Holly’s attention. As sparks fly like shooting stars between Holly and Luke, will Holly decide to play it safe and stay with Adam or to thank her lucky stars for the Christmas gift of romance with Luke?

“One Starry Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 1, 2014.

‘If I Only Had Christmas’ – 12 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “If I Only Had Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “If I Only Had Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): Kansas City publicist Darcy ventures to the Emerald Educational Trust for the job of a lifetime, helping VP Glen Goodman and his team find the know how, courage, and heart to help a charity in need for Christmas. Darcy and Glen begin to realize they have everything in common. However, Glen’s surprise revelation at the big Christmas gala just may put an end to their promising romance before it has really gotten started.

Starring Candace Cameron Bure and Warren Christie.

“If I Only Had Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 29, 2020.

‘A Dream of Christmas’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “A Dream of Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Dream of Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): When a restless young married woman is granted a wish by a Christmas Angel to be single again, she soon discovers her new life isn’t what she bargained for, and embarks on a quest to win her husband back.

Stars Nikki DeLoach, Andrew Walker, Lisa Durupt and Cindy Williams.

“A Dream of Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on December 3, 2016.

‘A Suite Holiday Romance’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “A Suite Holiday Romance” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Suite Holiday Romance” (per the Hallmark Channel): It’s Christmas week when Sabrina Post, arrives at the iconic Grand Fairbanks Hotel in New York City, ready to accept the ghostwriting position for the memoir of Grayson Westcott – a famous art dealer. As a struggling writer, Sabrina can’t believe her luck: a paycheck and a stay in her own suite at the hotel. She feels like Cordelia, the heroine from her favorite series of children’s books written by Hazel Holley. What promises to be a perfect week is complicated when Sabrina meets Ian Turner, a handsome British visitor, at the hotel bar. When Ian assumes Sabrina is another wealthy guest at the hotel, she doesn’t correct him – a decision she doesn’t regret after learning that Ian is a member of the British aristocracy. Or so she thinks. The truth is that Ian is not a wealthy lord but is the personal secretary of Lord Spencer Braxton. Ian is in town for the holidays to oversee the installation of an exhibit featuring the Braxton Royal Jewels at the Avalon Museum. As the week unfolds, Sabrina shows Ian Christmas in New York and the two start to fall for each other.

Starring Jessy Schram and Dominic Sherwood.

“A Suite Holiday Romance” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on December 13, 2025.

‘A Season of Promises’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “A Season of Promises” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Season of Promises” (per the Hallmark Channel): Heidi (D’Orsay) and Sophie (Liebert) are sisters who couldn’t be more different – Heidi is buttoned-up and laser focused on landing the play-by-play job for the local pro hockey team while Sophie is following her dream of making it in stand-up comedy while waitressing. Though a years-ago rift following their mother’s passing have pulled the sisters apart, what they do share is a deep love for their father Ed (Denton). When a fainting episode lands him in the hospital Heidi and Sophie rush to his side. Hating seeing their father in that state – and still alone four years after losing their mother – the sisters decide to set aside their differences and team up to play Cupid at Christmas. As Heidi and Sophie work together to prepare Ed for the dating world in the hope he’ll find someone special in time for the holiday, they each go on their own journeys that bring them unexpected joy, love and peace for Christmas.

Starring Brooke D’Orsay, Ali Liebert and James Denton.

“A Season of Promises” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 8, 2026.

‘Our Holiday Playbook’ – 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT (ALL-NEW)

Check out the official preview for “Our Holiday Playbook” below:

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The official synopsis for “Our Holiday Playbook” (per the Hallmark Channel): When Lexi Bell (Cole) returns home for the holidays, she faces a beloved family tradition she’d rather avoid: the fiercely competitive Bell Bowl, an annual Christmas flag football showdown between her father and uncle that has fueled decades of sibling rivalry. But when an injury sidelines her brother-in-law it looks like Lexi’s family’s losing streak will remain unbroken. To give them a fighting chance, she strikes a deal with Eddie (Davis), a former local football star-turned teacher – Lexi will use her baking know-how to help Eddie best his brother in their annual bake-off if he’ll pose as her boyfriend and meet the “eligibility requirement” to play on their team. As they navigate each other’s festive family gatherings, traditions and celebrations, what started as a transactional partnership begins to become something more as Lexi and Eddie find themselves feeling less and less like their romantic relationship is just pretend. As the two clans battle it out on the field, regardless of who takes home the trophy Lexi may have already won at love.

Starring Taylor Cole and Charles Michael Davis.

“Our Holiday Playbook” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 19, 2026.

‘The Nights Before Christmas’ – 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “The Nights Before Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “The Nights Before Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): One Christmas Eve Marty (Hynes), whose life is in a bit of a rut, finds himself wishing he had more time. Thanks to some holiday magic, he awakes the next morning to discover it’s Christmas Eve – again. Confused at first, Marty learns to embrace his new normal and begins to truly appreciate the sights, sounds and people of New York Citythat previously went unnoticed. With this gift of time, he expands his world by learning how to play a new instrument, picking up new languages and reading…every single book. But when Marty meets Chloe (Mailey), a newly out-of-work journalist having a tough day, he falls hard for her. The only problem is that when the morning of December24 comes once again, she doesn’t know who he is. As the Christmas Evescontinue torepeat themselves, Marty makes it his mission to win her over and, in the process, figure out what he needs to do to finally make his way to Christmas Day –hopefully with Chloe by his side.

Starring Tyler Hynes and Laci J. Mailey.

“The Nights Before Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 14, 2026.