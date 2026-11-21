When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the picture-perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies Hallmark fans know and love.

Now that Hallmark’s annual “Countdown to Christmas” is officially here, fans can look forward to holiday magic and festive favorites all day, along with new original movies premiering every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for tomorrow, Sunday, Nov. 22. Grab a blanket and get settle in to relive some of your favorite holiday happily-ever-afters.

‘Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses’ – 12 a.m. ET / 11 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses” below:

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The official synopsis for “Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses” (per the Hallmark Channel): Weeks before Christmas, Abbey is hired to decorate the estate of businessman Nick. She must break down the wall between her and Nick, all while keeping the holiday spirit alive.

Starring Jill Wagner, Matthew Davis, and Donna Mills.

“Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 26, 2019.

‘Time for You to Come Home for Christmas’ – 2 a.m. ET / 1 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Time for You to Come Home for Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “Time for You to Come Home for Christmas” (per Hallmark Mystery): When Katherine returns home after her husband passed, she meets a veteran who is on his own holiday journey. As Christmas nears, they learn of a bond that may be the miracle they need.

Stars Alison Sweeney and Lucas Bryant.

“Time for You to Come Home for Christmas” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on December 8, 2019.

‘The Mistletoe Promise’ – 4 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “The Mistletoe Promise” below:

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The official synopsis for “The Mistletoe Promise” (per the Hallmark Channel): A chance meeting between two strangers who share a disdain for Christmas results in The Mistletoe Promise, a pact to help them navigate their holiday complications – together. But as they spend more time with each other and experience the magic of Christmas the phony couple discovers there may be more to their contract than business. Based on the bestselling novel by Richard Paul Evans.

Starring Jaime King and Luke MacFarlane.

“The Mistletoe Promise” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 5, 2016.

‘Christmas Waltz’ – 6 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Christmas Waltz” below:

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The official synopsis for “Christmas Waltz” (per the Hallmark Channel): After Avery’s storybook Christmas wedding is canceled, a dance instructor helps her face her fears in life and fulfill her dream of learning to dance.

Stars Lacey Chabert and Will Kemp.

“Christmas Waltz” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 28, 2020.

‘Project Christmas Wish’ – 8 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Project Christmas Wish” below:

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The official synopsis for “Project Christmas Wish” (per Hallmark Mystery): For years Lucy has played Santa to her small town’s community. As she grants a little girl’s wish for a “Christmas like it used to be,” she unexpectedly finds her own wishes coming true.

Stars Amanda Schull and Travis Van Winkle.

“Project Christmas Wish” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on December 20, 2020.

”Tis the Season for Setups’ – 10 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “‘Tis the Season for Setups” below:

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The official synopsis for “‘Tis the Season for Setups” (per the Hallmark Channel): Hyper organized single mom and party planner Lexi (Schull), her free-spirited mother June (Niven) and teen daughter Piper (Verity Marks) are set to spend Christmas at a local ski resort after Lexi is hired to organize their annual holiday party. Upon arrival she immediately butts heads with Ridge (Webster), the ski instructor and son of the lodge’s owner, Dan (John B. Lowe). Despite not getting along from the get-go, Lexi and Ridge notice a spark between June and Dan and decide to set them up. Lexi and Ridge create a multitude of festive excursions – and excuses – to bring them together but thanks to creative machinations by June and Dan these outings keep turning into foursomes. In the days leading up to the Christmas party Lexi and Ridge’s attempt to pair up their parents brings them closer together and their merry matchmaking ends in surprising results.

Starring Amanda Schull, Victor Webster and Barbara Niven.

“‘Tis the Season for Setups” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 16, 2026.

‘The Christmas Secret’ – 12 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “The Christmas Secret” below:

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The official synopsis for “The Christmas Secret” (per Hallmark Mystery): Christine Eisley’s life is coming undone. She’s been fired from her job, evicted from her home and her ex-husband is taking her to court for custody of their children. To make matters worse, she’s misplaced a very special family heirloom, a star-shaped locket handed down from her father, who disappeared from her life when she was a young girl. But things seem to be looking a little brighter for Christine when she lands a new job working with a gregarious bakery owner and a holiday romance begins to blossom with Jason, the handsome grandson of a sweet couple who own a popular local store. As she uncovers a long-standing family secret, Christine’s luck might be starting to turn, bringing her good fortune and true love just in time for Christmas.



Starring Bethany Joy Lenz and John Reardon.

“The Christmas Secret” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on December 7, 2014.

‘My Christmas Cowboy’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “My Christmas Cowboy” below:

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The official synopsis for “My Christmas Cowboy” (per the Hallmark Channel): Meg (Acker) set aside her newscaster aspirations after a disastrous audition experience in college and has been happy as a news producer in her small town of Fern, Texas. Billy Kane (Macfarlane), her former college crush and audition partner, is a well-known celebrity host in Hollywood on the brink of losing his career after an on-camera gaffe. At the advice of his publicist, Billy begrudgingly returns to Texas to lay low and spend the holidays with his sister (Canning) and her family. When Meg and Billy cross paths he’s happy to see her but her feelings are on the frostier side – she’s still upset he took advantage of her failed audition to get the gig himself. Meg finds herself seeing Billy more than she’d like since his nephew Graham (Isaiah Haegert) is in the horse therapy program her dad runs at their ranch. With their annual Reindeer Roundup holiday event coming up Meg’s dad gets sidelined after an injury. Her dad enlists Billy to serve as its host, much to Meg’s chagrin. With the Reindeer Roundup just days away, Meg teaches Billy basic riding and roping skills to get him ready for his hosting duties. In the process, they slowly reconnect and Meg sees there’s more to him than Hollywood glitz. As their connection grows, each of them helps give the other the courage to step outside their comfort zones and find new joy – and possibly love – in unexpected ways.

Starring Amy Acker and Luke Macfarlane.

“My Christmas Cowboy” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 13, 2026.

‘A Royal Queens Christmas’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “A Royal Queens Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Royal Queens Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): A prince finds his way to Queens during Christmas when a local woman enlists his help with a children’s Christmas show.

Stars Megan Park and Julian Morris.

“A Royal Queens Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on December 11, 2021.

‘Christmas in Blue Dog Valley’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Christmas in Blue Dog Valley” below:

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The official synopsis for “Christmas in Blue Dog Valley” (per the Hallmark Channel): On-set veterinarian Goldie MacKenzie (Cahill) leaves the glamour of Hollywood behind to buy a family-run veterinary clinic in tight-knit Blue Dog Valley, arriving just in time for the town’s cherished Christmas season. When Dr. Gable, the clinic’s longtime owner, unexpectedly ends up out of town, Goldie is hosted by his handsome son Cohen (Walker), the black sheep of the family because he decided to forego their expectation of becoming a vet. Cohen and Goldie get off on the wrong foot, but when the folks of Blue Dog Valley cold shoulder “the newcomer,” Cohen teams up with Goldie to win over even the frostiest of community members. Goldie is also aided by the mysterious canine she dubs Blue whose spontaneous appearances always seem to guide Goldie to exactly where she needs to be. As Goldie works hard to prove herself to the townspeople when furry and Christmas crises arise, she finds herself pulled towards the very heart of her new-found home…and a certain black sheep.

Starring Erin Cahill and Andrew Walker.

“Christmas in Blue Dog Valley” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 21, 2026.

‘Double Booked for the Holidays’ – 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT (ALL-NEW)

Check out the official preview for “Double Booked for the Holidays” below:

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The official synopsis for “Double Booked for the Holidays” (per the Hallmark Channel): There’s only one thing identical twins, quiet and bookish Abigail (Cook) and globe-trotting event planner Charlie (Cook), agree on is that this first Christmas without their mom will be difficult. When they unexpectedly get a last-minute chance to travel to Wales and spend a week running the Story Shoppe, an AirBnb/bookshop in Hay-on-Wye, they jump at the opportunity. Abigail is particularly excited, given the town’s role as the backdrop of the bestselling Winterton Chronicles, her all-time favorite Regency holiday romances. Upon arrival, Abigail dives into setting up the bookshop’s window display with help from the friendly next-door barista, Tom (Yeoman), who is also a fan of the Winterton Chronicles. Meanwhile, Charlie meets the dashing Lord Rhys (Hagan), the great-nephew of Evelyn Calon, who wrote the book series. Abigail is charmed by a series of thoughtful Christmas ornaments she assumes are from Rhys (but are actually from Tom), while Charlie and Rhys grow closer as they help plan the Winterton Ball at Rhys’ castle. Mistaken identities lead to a series of merry mix-ups as Rhys and Tom woo the sisters, unaware they are twins. On the night of the ball, however, the sisters’ double secret is discovered. As the truth is unwrapped, the crisscrossed lovers discover that the perfect holiday happy ending isn’t always by the book.

Starring Rachael Leigh Cook, Owain Yeoman and Stephen Hagan.

“Double Booked for the Holidays” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 22, 2026.

‘A Christmas Carousel’ – 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “A Christmas Carousel” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Christmas Carousel” (per the Hallmark Channel): When Lila is hired by the Royal Family of Ancadia to restore their carousel as a surprise present for the prince’s niece, she works with him side-by-side to complete it by Christmas. Along the way, they learn they’re more similar than they would have thought and also help each other realize the path in life their hearts want them to follow.

Stars Rachel Boston and Neal Bledsoe.

“A Christmas Carousel” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on December 19, 2020.