Hallmark is the place to be these days, especially for Christmas movies. One former late-night talk show host has thrown his hat into the ring, pleading for a role in a specific film for the 2027 holiday season. Conan O’Brien wants to be in a Hallmark Christmas movie, but he doesn’t want to play himself.

Conan O’Brien Wants to Be Cast in Specific Hallmark Christmas Movie for 2027

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On a new episode of Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, O’Brien revealed that Hallmark is filming a movie in Carlinville, Illinois. The small town was named Hallmark’s Merriest Town this year, which is why the network has a Christmas movie filming there next year.

“Hallmark Christmas is going to Carlinville, and I want to be part of it. That’s what I am announcing right now. I want to be part of that special. I want to be in it,” he expressed.

O’Brien declared that he wants his assistant, David Hopping, to be part of the film too because that’s where Hopping is from. The comedian explained that he wanted to go there with his assistant to be part of that experience for his hometown.

“Even if we’re part of the background and I’m playing the guy who roasts chestnuts, and I have a simple-minded assistant, who’s helping me,” the “Late Night with Conan O’Brien” host spilled.

The funnyman went on to talk about various things they could do in the background in the film. When Hopping was asked what he thought they should be doing, he wasn’t sure, so O’Brien kept brainstorming.

O’Brien joked he had to be in an “alpha role” while Hopping had to be in the “lesser role.” There was also a joke about how they would get there, since O’Brien insisted he needed to fly directly to the town, not St. Louis, which, according to Hopping, is the closest airport.

Hallmark and Stars React to Conan O’Brien’s Plea

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The clip was posted on Instagram and caught the attention of the Hallmark Channel, which replied, “Consider this your official audition, Conan. 🎬🎄 @TeamCoco @David_Hopping @TeamCocoPodcasts.”

Several fan-favorite Hallmark stars also saw the clip and jumped into the comments to express their desire to make O’Brien’s request happen.

“@hallmarkchannel Make this happen! 😂” wrote Benjamin Ayres. Emilie Ullerup responded, “@hallmarkchannel @hallmarkchannelpr lets light this fire.” “Yesssssss❤️❤️” expressed Meghan Ory

Kimberley Sustad declared, “Tell me they called!!!!” and Ashley Williams stated, “Let’s DOOO THISSSS.” “Please tell me this is happening!!!” added Rachel Boston.

“Ummm this has to happen!!!!” insisted Melissa Peterman, while Andrea Brooks left a red heart emoji.

O’Brien’s plea comes after Ayres, Wes Brown, and Paul Campbell talked about how the view of Hallmark has shifted over the years on their The Mr. Nice Guys podcast. Hallmark went from a network people looked down on to a fan-favorite network where many actors and actresses are vying to be part of. Campbell credited the fans for the shift, getting emotional as he talked about fans being ride-or-die for Hallmark, especially the Christmas movies.

The comedian isn’t the only late-night host taking his talents to a new genre. Last spring, “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” host John Oliver made a plea for a guest-starring role on a soap opera. Oliver’s plea was answered, and he appeared on “Days of Our Lives” and “General Hospital” in the summer.