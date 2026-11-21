Hallmark Channel is generating excitement among fans of “When Calls the Heart” with the arrival of the first teaser for the upcoming 14th season.

On Friday, November 20, Hearties got their first look at the upcoming nuptials of Elizabeth Thornton (Erin Krakow) and Nathan Grant (Kevin McGarry), who popped the question at the end of last season.

A ‘Romantic New Season’

“You’re invited to the romantic new season,” intones the voiceover, while viewers get their first glimpse of a spectacular wedding arch built in the woods, with colorful flowers adorning the altar.

“I couldn’t be happier to be marrying you,” Elizabeth tells Nathan as they walk down Hope Valley’s Main Street in the clip.

“Well, we are on the same page there,” he tells her, before playfully twirling her.

A Long-Awaited Return

Hallmark Lori Loughlin in “When Calls the Heart”

For longtime fans of the show, the upcoming wedding is only one part of the good news.

There’s also the return of Lori Loughlin, who is officially reprising her role of Abigail Stanton in Season 14.

“Since the series’ debut in 2014, the character of Abigail Stanton was a fan favorite and beloved by the Hearties. At its core the Hallmark brand is about hope, positivity and connection, which is also the central theme of ‘When Calls the Heart.’ We felt that season 14 was the right time to continue Abigail’s story with her return to this beloved series,” Michelle Vicary, Hallmark Media’s head of programming, told People in a statement.

Another Hallmark Fan Favorite Arrives

Lori Loughlin isn’t the only Hallmark Channel fan favorite who’ll be appearing in the upcoming 14th season of “When Calls the Heart.”

Marilu Henner — who appeared in umpteen “Aurora Teagarden” mystery movies — will be guest-starring in the new season, and she’ll be playing Nathan’s “free-spirited” mother.

“I’ve been a proud member of the Hallmark family for many years, and now I’m even more thrilled to be part of its crown jewel, ‘When Calls the Heart!’” Henner proclaimed in an interview with People.

“This role is particularly special to me, because I get to play Nathan’s mother, the fabulous and feisty Birdie!” she added. “And I’m very lucky that Elizabeth is going to be my daughter-in-law!”

According to People, Hallmark Channel describes Bertie as “free-spirited and colorful,” and reveals that “she rides into Hope Valley on horseback and takes an instant liking to Elizabeth, instantly wrapping her in a firm hug. More than ready for a schnapps and a cigar after her journey, she’ll take the chit-chat but is not much for embroidery. Birdie is a well-travelled adventurer, most recently in Switzerland, where she helped the needy on a church trip, but she is not above getting into a bit of mischief. Optimistic and resourceful, she makes the best out of a situation in times of need, always with heart and humor.”

“The whole cast is talented and welcoming. They truly are a family,” Henner gushed to People, recalling how much she enjoyed filming her scenes for the new season. “I want to move to Hope Valley!”

As revealed in the new teaser, Season 14 of “When Calls the Heart” will premiere Sunday, January 3 on Hallmark Channel.



