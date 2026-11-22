This year’s annual “Countdown to Christmas” just keeps getting sweeter!

Hallmark star Will Kemp is giving fans another reason to get excited about his upcoming holiday movie, “Christmas in Canterbury,” and this time, there’s a new festive poster to get everyone in the Christmas spirit. With the movie’s premiere date just around the corner, we’re finally one step closer to seeing what Hallmark has in store!

Read on to check out the cozy poster for “Christmas in Canterbury” and find out when the movie will be premiering on Hallmark Channel.

Kemp Shares the ‘Christmas in Canterbury’ Poster

On Friday, Nov. 21, the beloved Hallmark star took to Instagram to share the official poster for “Christmas in Canterbury,” giving fans another fun new glimpse of the upcoming holiday movie.

“We have a poster!” Kemp wrote in the caption of his post, keeping his announcement short but sweet. “’Christmas in Canterbury’ @hallmarkchannel Dec.11 8/7c & next day @hallmarkplus.”

Looks like Hallmark fans have another date to add to their Christmas movie calendars!

“Omg you and Jessy!! Perfection! Can’t wait!😍,” one fan gushed in the comment section.

Another fan expressed their excitement, writing, “Always exciting whenever a new Will Kemp film premiers! This one looks to be uplifting by the young voices! I will be looking for the cameos from your family members! 🎄🎶🎼🎼🎵🎤.”

“Still can’t believe you guys shot this in Canterbury!! I was born in Canterbury and graduated at Canterbury Cathedral! So excited to see Canterbury on the big screen! ♥️,” another fan added.

All About ‘Christmas in Canterbury’

Plot Summary (per Hallmark Channel): Rose arrives in Canterbury, England eager to spend the holidays with her childhood friend Asha as she leaves behind her hometown of Vienna, OH following the passing of her beloved Grandma Bud. Having first met in a children’s choir they went on to pursue careers as choir masters. As Rose arrives Asha is put on bed rest in the final days of her pregnancy. Rose steps in when the headmistress offers her the job…not realizing there was confusion over which Vienna children’s choir she worked with. Rose’s “glass half full” attitude is tested when she crosses paths with Harrison, the traditionalist boys’ choir master who has an unwavering allegiance to history and precedents. The boys’ choir always performs at the annual Christmas Eve concert in Canterbury Cathedral but Rose questions why the girls don’t have the opportunity. When the school’s headmistress decides the two choirs should compete against each other for the honor, they get to work to prepare their students. Along the way, their rivalry sparks a romance and these two seemingly opposites from opposite sides of the pond discover they may not be so different after all.

Lead Cast: Jessy Schram (Rose Kincaid), Will Kemp (Harrison Bainbridge), and Sohm Kapila (Asha Singh). Supporting actors include Emily Swain, Elliot Henderson, and others.

Director: Shamim Sarif

Writers: Oneida Crawford, Will Kemp, Michelle Ricci, and Joany Kane

Premiere Date & Time: Friday, December 11, 2026, at 8/7c on Hallmark Channel

Encore Airings: Saturday, December 12 (6/5c), Sunday, December 20 (2/1c), and Saturday, December 26 (10/9c)

Streaming: Available next day on Hallmark+