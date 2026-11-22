When we recently shared that Hallmark has cancelled one show and renewed three others, it created quite a buzz over on Facebook. The channel’s fans left plenty of comments mentioning Hallmark series that they feel should be brought back for viewers to enjoy, such as “Good Witch” and “The Way Home,” as well as “Signed, Sealed and Delivered” and “Home & Family.”

On top of that, one show that was mentioned over and over again was “The Chicken Sisters.” Having already entertained and charmed audiences with two seasons, you may be wondering… what’s happening with “The Chicken Sisters” Season 3?

Fans Loved the First 2 Seasons of ‘The Chicken Sisters’

Hallmark ‘The Chicken Sisters’ from Hallmark

If you haven’t seen the series, it stars Schuyler Fisk as Amanda Moore-Hillier, Genevieve Angelson as Mae Moore, Lea Thompson as Nancy Hillier and Wendie Malick as Augusta ‘Gus’ Moore, as well as Margo Martindale as the narrator.

IMDb breaks down the tasty premise by noting that “[f]amilies feud over generational conflict between rival fried-chicken restaurants Mimi’s and Frannie’s, dividing the town as loyalties are tested. Objective: resolve longstanding rift; unite community through shared love of fried chicken.”

The amount of comments on Facebook both praising the show and mentioning a desire to have it return made it clear how much fans adored the first two seasons, and over on Rotten Tomatoes, one person left a review of Season 1, writing that they “enjoy this show,” and called it “very cute.”

“Second [season] of Chicken Sister’s was so much better then the first, better storylines with this season,” another fan of the show wrote, while mentioning “better storylines” and a “cliff hanger,” prompting them to add, “So I pray it gets picked up for [a] third season.”

Will There be a Third Season of ‘The Chicken Sisters’?

Hallmark ‘The Chicken Sisters’ from Hallmark

“Of course, fans are curious to know whether the hit Hallmark show will be continuing on for another season! As of right now, ‘The Chicken Sisters’ has not yet been renewed for Season 3 or canceled,” Just Jared noted in September 2025, adding that “[t]he network has not yet made any announcement regarding the future of the series.”

Parade backed that up a month later, pointing out that “[n]o word yet if there will be a third season of ‘The Chicken Sisters,'” but also mentioned that the “second season pick-up news wasn’t announced until January 2025, and then the show went into production in April 2025.” If Hallmark were to stick with the same general timeline for a third season, then they likely would have made a Season 3 announcement around January of this year and started production in the spring.

Since there’s no news of an announcement or production having taken place, currently happening or scheduled to happen, we have to assume that Season 3 isn’t rolling quite yet. However, as Just Jared brought up, there’s also been no sign that the show is being canceled, so fans can keep their hopes up when it comes to the potential of more seasons of “The Chicken Sisters.”