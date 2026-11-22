Tyler Hynes is melting fans’ hearts once again, and this time, he’s getting a little help from two adorable four-legged friends!

The Hallmark favorite recently shared a collection of photos from his appearance at the Cleveland Christmas Connection, but Hynes’ visit was about more than meeting fans and spreading holiday cheer. He also teamed up with a non-profit organization to help two adorable puppies find their fur-ever homes.

Hynes Brings Christmas Cheer to Fans in Cleveland

“Two lovely things happened in Cleveland…” Hynes wrote in the caption of his Nov. 22 Instagram post. “I got to meet over a thousand of you ✨ And two lovely puppy’s will hopefully find a home. 🐶🐶🏠.”

Hynes went on to thank photographer Kristin Locurto at Zstudio and local non-profit Geauga Mama Dogs and Pups for all they do for the “countless other dogs” they find homes for, as well as giving Hynes the “naming honour” for the two puppies he’s photographed with, Rye and Ty.

Hynes also gave a shoutout to his Cleveland and Des Moines fans, thanking them for their “patience,” adding that “it took a minute,” to meet them, “but we got to everyone 🙏🏻 :).”

Fans in the comments couldn’t handle the cuteness overload in Hynes’ post:

“I have died and gone to heaven.”

“Thanks for helping pups find forever homes ❤️ There are so many pups waiting for families in shelters and rescues so any light you shine helps. 😊.”

“You are simply incredible, 1000 people? Incredible! Thank you for always sharing your time with us and being so generous with to. You are something special, Ty. And these pups? Absolutely precious! I hope they find their forever homes for Christmas 🤍 can’t wait to see you so soon in a couple weeks!”

“🥹You are amazing ❣️ Just think about the last 2 weeks Tyler – you have made so many people’s holidays special, happy, feel as special as they all are, kiss a few puppies 🐶. Such beautiful events 💕. Thank you Tyler….always💖.”

Hynes Gives Two Rescue Puppies Their Own Hallmark Moment

The Cleveland Christmas Connection is a longstanding holiday shopping and entertainment event held at the I-X Center. The 2026 event featured more than 500 exhibitors, holiday entertainment, family activities, and celebrity appearances.

Hynes made an appearance on Friday, Nov. 20, where he met more than 1,000 fans, took the stage, and participated in a meet-and-greet. But Hynes also made time for a good cause, teaming up with Geauga Mama Dogs and Pups to help two puppies find loving homes.

“Adoption Opportunity! Two puppies, one Hallmark leading man, and two happily-ever-afters waiting to be found!” Geauga Mama Dogs and Pups wrote in the caption of their Facebook post, which included more photos of Hynes cuddling Ty and Rye. “These two little guys got to meet actor Tyler Hynes and get photos from ZStudio while he was in town for the Cleveland Christmas Connection. A huge thank you to Tyler for his kindness and for taking the time to give these pups some extra love and attention!”

The post continued, “Their wish list includes a loving home, toys and snuggles, and a cozy spot on the couch for lots of Hallmark movie nights – particularly the ones starring their new friend!”