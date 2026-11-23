Though many Hallmark Channel movies are filmed on Canadian sets, Rachael Leigh Cook‘s 2026 projects have taken her overseas.

First, she headed to the beaches of Malta for “Caught By Love,” which premiered in January. Next, for the new movie “Double Booked for the Holidays,” she said she was “lucky enough” to film in the enchanting Welsh town of Hay-on-Wye, playing identical twins on a Christmas getaway.

Heaven on earth for book lovers, the town’s quaint bookstores and cobblestone streets could easily be mistaken for a movie set. But as magically make-believe as it looks, Hay-on-Wye is a real place that Cook told EntertainmentNow was “incredible” to work in and even sleep in.

Rachael Leigh Cook Calls Hay-on-Wye a ‘Must-See’ But Good Luck Finding a Place to Sleep!

The backdrops in “Double Booked For the Holidays” are breathtaking, from quaint bookstores to an enchanting castle. According to the town’s official website, that’s the norm in Hay-on-Wye, which boasts 2,000 residents, is located on the United Kingdom’s Welsh-English border, and is considered part of Wales. It’s small enough to “walk around the circumference of the town in 20 minutes or less” but boasts at least 15 bookshops.

“It’s an incredible little town, and they hold the literary festival there every year,” Cook told EntertainmentNow before her movie’s November 22 premiere. “It’s really a must-see.”

Getty A general view of Hay-on-Wye, photographed in May 2008, where Rachael Leigh Cook filmed “Double Booked For the Holidays”

“It has an actually incredible history and, you know, a wonderful community that keeps it so lovely,” she continued. “Hallmark fans are gonna hopefully show up there in droves, and they will not be disappointed.”

And there was no swanky hotel for the star to stay in; Cook said she stayed “right over a bookshop, just like in the movie. I just got to, sort of, live like both of the characters. It was incredible.”

Screenwriter Brisa Carleton Didn’t Think ‘Double Booked For the Holidays’ Would Actually Be Filmed On Location

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First-time screenwriter and best-selling author Brisa Carleton knew she needed to feature Hay-on-Wye in a movie once she visited there, telling EntertainmentNow, “You wouldn’t think it was real.” In fact, when she submitted her final script to production, she seriously doubted they’d be able to film the movie on location.

“I mean, there are no hotels,” she said. “There are little inns and things, but there’s no production

infrastructure. There’s nothing like that.”

“But then the director and the producers went over, and they drove all around Wales, and they looked at some other little towns,” she said. “Then they drove into Hay, and they were like, ‘Oh it has to be here! Like, we’re just gonna have to figure it out.'”

“And I’m so glad they did,” she continued. “They filmed it literally in the bookstore that I had picked. When I had been there before, like 18 months before, I had talked to the owners of the bookstore, who are this cute young couple with a baby.”

In the coming days, from November 26-29, book lovers will gather in the town for the annual Hay Festival Winter Weekend. Writers descend upon the town for author panels and other festivities.

Hay-on-Wye’s site says the event celebrates “all that’s special about Hay in winter, starting with the town’s merry Christmas light switch-on. As the twinkling lights herald the scent of mulled wine and log fires, the sound of choirs and candlelit storytelling, you’ll enter a world of different.”

“Double Booked For the Holidays” premieres on November 22 at 8 p.m. Eastern time, and will be available to stream via Hallmark+ the following day.