90s rom-com star and actress Rachael Leigh Cook just had her latest Hallmark Christmas movie premiere, but she’s already looking ahead to the future. Cook has opened up about who she wants as her next Hallmark leading man, and it’s someone she’s worked with before.

Rachael Leigh Cook Reveals Former Co-Star She Wants as Her Next Hallmark Leading Man

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“Double Booked for the Holidays” marked Cook’s 12th Hallmark movie, and the actress has no plans to stop making them, as long as the network lets her. Speaking with Us Weekly to promote her Christmas flick, Cook shared the man she would like to work with next.

Nope, it’s not Tyler Hynes, or Andrew Walker, or Benjamin Ayres, or one of the many other Hallmark hunks. Instead, Cook is looking at someone from her iconic hit movie “She’s All That.” Sorry, fans, it’s not hunky Freddie Prinze Jr.

“Dulé Hill is an incredible romantic lead,” she expressed to the outlet, adding, “Oh my God! Him in the movie Holes, I cry every time.”

Hill played cool kid Preston in “She’s All That,” who was good friends with Prinze’s Zack. However, it’s Hill’s portrayal in the 2003 movie “Holes” that had Cook getting leading man vibes from him. She called him “so handsome” and shared that Hill would be her pick of choice for her next Hallmark film if it were up to her.

Cook and Hill didn’t work together much on “She’s All That,” but they were reunited on the USA TV show “Psych” almost a decade after they made the hit ’90s rom-com. Hill played the role of Burton “Gus” Guster, the best friend and sidekick of James Roday Rodriguez’s character Shawn Spencer. For a slew of episodes, Cook played Abigail Lytar, one of Shawn’s girlfriends.

While some may be surprised that Cook didn’t pick Prinze Jr., there’s a good reason for that. In 2025, it was announced that Prinze Jr. and Cook were teaming up for “The Christmas Affair.”

“We already have something planned that’s not quite for Hallmark, so I don’t think I would drag him in quite on that plan, just to not distract from what we’re trying to do,” she shared with the outlet regarding her project with Prinze Jr.

No further details on “The Christmas Affair” have been released as of this writing.

Rachel Leigh Cook Had One Major Fear About New Christmas Movie

In “Double Booked for the Holidays,” Cook plays twin sisters who get the opportunity to run a bookstore in Wales for a week over Christmas. It’s the sisters’ first Christmas without their mother, so the very different twins jump at the chance for a change.

Taking on the task of playing twins was something that Cook found very frightening, but not for the reason fans might think. Cook figured out how to play their traits, behaviors, and actions differently so fans could tell Charlie and Abigail apart.

What the actress feared was that Hallmark fans would not be thrilled with seeing her in the movie so much. “My biggest fear was just that it would seem like I was yapping at myself for an hour,” Cook expressed.

“Double Booked for the Holidays” is currently streaming on Hallmark+.