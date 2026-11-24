Hallmark Channel resumes its epic run of Christmas movies as the annual Countdown to Christmas programming event continues.

Next in the lineup is “Christmas Delivered,” featuring Autumn Reeser and Wes Brown — along with Hallmark’s beloved red truck.

‘Christmas Delivered’

“Determined to unwind from the stresses and loneliness of her everyday life, Kimberly Carr (Reeser) travels to Canada to spend Christmas with her grandmother, JoJo (Linda Darlow), at her beautiful, cozy farmhouse. Kimberly’s plans for a restorative holiday are turned upside down when she crosses paths with Ben Chambers (Brown), owner of a local tree farm and new Christmas tree delivery app called TreeBen,” shares the official synopsis.

“Ben’s a dreamer who never looks before he leaps while Kimberly is methodical and lives her life based on practicality – the two couldn’t be more different. But when Ben’s app is plagued by an onslaught of issues, Kimberly uses her tech expertise to help him out and ensure that no one in town is deprived of a Christmas tree…even though she isn’t convinced of the need for the app in such a small town. As they team up to deliver trees in his red truck, Kimberly and Ben discover they may have more in common than they realized. In the process, Kimberly begins to question if she’s truly happy with her life or if she’s ready for a change and — just maybe — ready for romance,” the synopsis concludes.

Hallmark’s Iconic Red Truck

Hallmark

The famed truck has appeared in some previous Hallmark holiday movies, and has become a popular symbol associated with Hallmark during the holiday season that has spawned keepsake ornaments and even a line of Christmas cards.

Several months back, Reeser shared a video from the set of the film, which at that point was called “Treeber,” referencing the holiday-themed app at the center of the storyline.

Reeser, of course, is a Hallmark Channel veteran, with “Christmas Delivered” representing her 22nd film for the channel.

Meanwhile, her co-star is also no slouch, having also headlined multiple Hallmark Channel productions; in fact, “Christmas Delivered” isn’t the only movie in which he’ll be appearing during this year’s Countdown to Christmas. In early December, he’ll also be seen in “A Grand Biltmore Christmas,” a holiday movie with a time-travel twist.

In that production, Brown will be part of an impressive cast that also includes Holland Roden, Niall Matter, Andie MacDowell, James Trevena, Jonathan Frakes and Rachel

Boston.

Reeser has been working with Hallmark Channel for nearly two decades.

“I did my first movie with Hallmark in 2009, and now it’s just a giant relationship,” Brown told People of her relationship with Hallmark Channel, which has blossomed over they years.

“I’ve enjoyed every single moment of the last 16 years with them,” she gushed, echoing comments she made on social media a few years earlier.

“As I get ready to film my 20th project for @hallmarkchannel, I find myself reflecting on my long relationship with this brand and company,” she wrote in a 2024 Instagram post.

“Last year, I spent time in Kansas City where Don Hall Jr. (grandson of the brand’s founder) gave myself and other actors a tour of the rich history behind Hallmark. It was incredibly meaningful to learn about the ethics of the company and I feel proud to be part of the brand as they continue to evolve,” Reeser continued.

“One thing I loved was learning how focused Hallmark is on supporting human creativity (they even have an entire floor dedicated it, where we took an art workshop), which, as an artist, felt especially relevant to me with the increasing presence of AI,” she added.

“I also appreciated their status as a privately-owned company, something that feels more and more important to me as I wake up to the corporate interests and monopolies controlling much of our culture,” she wrote before concluding, “I’m grateful to have a home with the @hallmark company, grateful to the many angels who work so hard behind the scenes to create beautiful weekends like this and grateful to every soul who works so hard to bring stories of hope, healing and love into a world desperately in need of all three. Grateful, grateful, grateful.”