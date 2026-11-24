There’s no doubt that Andrew Walker and Tyler Hynes are both adorable on their own, but we can’t deny the fact that they’re arguably even more endearing when they get together. They made that very clear in a new video that shows the Hallmark stars — who also happen to be related — being silly while getting up close and personal with each other.

Walker and Hynes’ Video Is Weird and Wonderful

Walker took to Instagram recently to share a video of himself and Hynes… doing something.

As the duo hangs out in a random room, Walker is wearing a casual grey suit with a white shirt underneath and matching shoes, while Hynes has popped on his signature cardigan and boots. Granted, it’s not their outfits that sparked a buzz among their fans.

Instead, it’s the fact that the two can be seen leaning against each other with their heads, shoulders and necks interlocked. It’s awkward and weird and absolutely hilarious.

What makes it even more entertaining is the fact that the pair are chatting throughout. At first, Hynes is concerned that Walker is not taking his full weight, which Walker says he is, in fact, doing, telling Hynes, “Just lean into me.”

Hynes is then seemingly distracted, telling Walker, “Your jaw is really chiseled. I can feel it chiseling my neck.”

Although that sounds rather painful, Walker tells Hynes to “enjoy it.”

They then carefully try to keep their balance and walk toward the camera while still leaning on each other, fortunately not collapsing along the way — although at least one of them might not have escaped without an injury.

In the caption of the post, Walker promoted his new movie with Erin Cahill, “Christmas in Blue Dog Valley,” and expressed the need to find someone to help with damage that might have been done by getting physical with Hynes, writing, “Anyone know a good chiropractor…? … seriously, chiropractors.. hit my DM’s.. 😭”

‘What in the World? Thanks for Making My Day!’

Getty Tyler Hynes and Andrew Walker

Unsurprisingly, the new Instagram post featuring the video of Walker and Hynes being quirky created quite a bit of buzz, prompting thousands of reactions and hundreds of comments.

Fellow Hallmark star Cameron Mathison popped in a “😂😂😂😂😂😂”-filled comment, while Ashley Williams — who co-starred with Walker in 2024’s “Jingle Bell Run” — added her own “😂😂”

One fan of Walker and Hynes who happened to appreciate their video left a message for the pair, saying, “😂😂❤️❤️Love you guys!! Hilarious Lovely and Fun Shenanigans love it all so much! 🥰”

“Love you guys! You have a way of always putting a smile on our faces and warmth in our hearts,” another admirer wrote while noting why many fans adore both Hallmark stars, whether they’re appearing in a new romantic movie or entertaining their followers on social media.

Yet another person who was charmed (as well as delightfully confused) by the actors’ most recent antics wrote, “😂 what in the world? Thanks for making my day! @tyler_hynes @awalkk35 ❤️”