Hallmark Star Tyler Hynes’ New Post Includes Shirtless Shots & a Goat on a Roof

While fans are used to seeing Tyler Hynes in romantic on-screen situations thanks to his popular Hallmark movies, his social media offerings are almost as entertaining.

Just consider the fact that he recently shared a post that includes a look at breathtaking scenery, a goat hanging out on a roof and the star looking particularly swoon-worthy thanks to the fact that he can be seen in a gorgeous lake while shirtless and showing off his incredibly fit physique.

Tyler’s New Photos & Videos Are Dreamy in Various Ways

Hynes jumped onto Instagram on Sunday, October 4, to share a collection of photos and videos that gave his social media followers a look at what he’s been up to lately. That includes images of the actor in locations that are almost too stunning to be real. Along with a beautifully blue lake, a pristine-looking river and countless towering trees, you can also see a sunbeam-covered beach and a starry night sky.

That’s not to mention the actor pulling into a drive-in restaurant and relaxing in a boat, as well as a flock of birds flying together and a goat grazing on grass that’s growing on the roof of a small building.

Of course, you can’t overlook the two shots of Hynes standing in the water while soaking wet and wearing a swimsuit but no shirt. In the first photo, he’s turned away from the camera and appears to be looking back at the stunning landscape filled with tree-covered mountains in the distance. The second image sees him turned toward whoever is taking the photo, although he’s still looking off to the side. Both pics offer a look at how toned and muscular Hynes happens to be.

In the caption of the star’s post, he wrote, “There is beauty all around. ✨ Do you see it?”

The Instagram gallery prompted quite a few comments from Hynes’ followers, including one from his “The Groomsmen” trilogy co-star Jonathan Bennett, who wrote, “Dayum…my guy is beautiful.”

See Tyler Hynes Next in ‘The Nights Before Christmas’

Hallmark Tyler Hynes and Laci J Mailey in ‘The Nights Before Christmas’ from Hallmark

If you’re wondering what else Hynes has been up to and where you can see him next, then you’ll surely be interested to find out that he has a new Hallmark movie that you’ll be able to watch next month. “The Nights Before Christmas,” which stars the actor alongside Laci J Mailey, will be premiering on Saturday, November 14, at 8 p.m. (7 p.m. Central), before streaming the next day on Hallmark+.

Hynes appears as Marty, a man “whose life is in a bit of a rut,” and because of that, “finds himself wishing he had more time” on Christmas Eve, according to the Hallmark Channel. More time is exactly what he gets when, “[t]hanks to some holiday magic, he awakes the next morning to discover it’s Christmas Eve – again.” Although he’s left “[c]onfused at first, Marty learns to embrace his new normal and begins to truly appreciate the sights, sounds and people of New York City that previously went unnoticed.”

Along with the fact that Marty spends his seemingly unending amount of time indulging in new pursuits, hobbies and experiences, he also “meets Chloe (Mailey), a newly out-of-work journalist having a tough day,” and “falls hard for her.” Granted, an issue crops up “when the morning of December 24 comes once again,” and “she doesn’t know who he is,” Hallmark notes. “As the Christmas Eves continue to repeat themselves, Marty makes it his mission to win her over and, in the process, figure out what he needs to do to finally make his way to Christmas Day – hopefully with Chloe by his side.”