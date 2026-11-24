For fans who know Melissa Gilbert both from “Little House on the Prairie” and her cozy movies on Hallmark, it won’t come as a surprise that she loves a warm, heartfelt Thanksgiving.

Ahead of the holiday, she’s been sharing the favorite traditions and personal touches that make the day feel special around her own table. Her admissions and the setting feel a little like a real-life Hallmark moment, minus the script, and a sweet reminder of what makes the holiday worth gathering for.

Melissa Gilbert Plays a Holiday Version of ‘This or That’

In a new Instagram video shared to her Official Modern Prairie social media page, Melissa Gilbert opened up about her favorite Thanksgiving traditions. In a game of “this or that,” the beloved celebrity shared her thoughts about her most festive holiday must-haves.

The clip’s caption reads, “Thanksgiving is less than a week away. Melissa’s playing a little Thanksgiving This or That!”

The post continues, “Some of us have crossed everything off the list. Some of us are still making the list. And some of us are just hoping we remembered to thaw the turkey. Whether you’re packing a suitcase or staying cozy at home, play along with us!”

The message concludes, “Pumpkin pie or pecan? Hosting or showing up with a side? Hitting the road or staying put? All set or in full crunch mode? How would you answer Melissa’s questions? Tell us in the comments. We especially want to know which Thanksgiving dish you’d defend with your whole heart.”

So how did the beloved television star answer this barrage of questions? Read on to find out.

Melissa Gilbert’s Favorite Thanksgiving Things

Getty Melissa Gilbert.

The actress sat in front of a festive holiday table during the clip, wearing a dress from her Modern Prairie line of clothing. The 62-year-old opened up about her holiday must-haves.

The clip began with an off-camera person telling Gilbert, “Melissa. Thanksgiving decisions must be made. Choose wisely.”

“Thanksgiving parade or peaceful morning walk?” was the first question. Gilbert responded, “Peaceful morning walk.”

“Turkey or all the side dishes?” She responded, “That’s just mean. Side dishes.”

“Stuffing inside the bird, or baked separately?” Gilbert said, “Both. And in our house, under the skin too.”

“Mashed potatoes or sweet potatoes?” the Hallmark alum was asked. She replied, “Mashed potatoes.”

“Homemade cranberry sauce or the jiggly canned kind?” Gilbert liked the former.

The question “Pumpkin, apple, or pecan pie” received the actresses’ quickest response. “Pumpkin” she said, adding with “whipped cream.”

The former DWTS contestant was asked, “Cook everything yourself or make it a potluck?” She replied she likes to take charge of the holiday by preparing all the meal herself.

Finally, she was asked “dress up, or embrace the stretchy pants?” The latter will be her clothing of choice on Thanksgiving Day with her family. Like one of Gilbert’s classic Hallmark movies, it’s all about slow mornings, good company around the table, and zero pressure to be fancy.

Melissa Gilbert is the co-founder of the lifestyle brand Modern Prairie, She continues to take occasional acting and convention appearances.