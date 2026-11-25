Hallmark star Catherine Bell has a lot to celebrate, and not just because of the Thanksgiving holiday. The “Good Witch” star has revealed some exciting family news in a video that shows off her love for her family and her fun personality.

Catherine Bell Posts ‘Fun Video’ to Share Family News

Taking to Instagram, Bell revealed that her daughter Gemma Beason got married. Bell even gave fans a glimpse of Beason’s special day with a sweet mother-daughter moment.

In the footage, Bell and Gemma can be seen in a hotel room in their robes getting ready. Bell channeled her inner Miranda Priestly from “The Devil Wears Prada,” saying, “Get yourself together. We have work to do,” as Beason smiles toward the camera.

Then Bell looks at the camera as the Miranda voiceover continues, “And by we, I mean you.” Set to Madonna’s hit song “Vogue”, Bell and a Beason twirl around, suddenly revealing Beason looking gorgeous in her wedding dress.

Outside on a deck, Bell and Beason finished twirling around to show off the beautiful bride in a strapless gown. Bell looked stunning in a green, floor-length, one-shoulder dress.

It was smiles all around for the mother-daughter duo, showing how beautiful the moment was.

“My baby girl is married!! 🥹💘✨💍👰🏻‍♀️ And you know we had to make a fun video 😉 @gemmma.bell #motheranddaughter #motherofthebride #weddingday,” read the caption on the social media share.

According to Hello magazine, Beason married her now-husband, Kimball Currier, in Charleston, South Carolina, with the couple saying their I Do’s in a beautiful garden. Beason is Bell’s oldest child with her ex-husband Adam Beason. The couple is also parents to son, Ronan Beason.

Bell confirmed her daughter’s engagement earlier this year during an interview with The Bare Magazine, revealing Beason chose Charleston because of the family’s connection to the city. The actress filmed the TV series “Army Wives” for a good part of Beason’s childhood in Charleston.

Days before the wedding, Bell shared a pajama dance party from Beason’s bachelorette party, which took place in South Carolina the weekend before Beason and Currier got married.

Familiar Faces React to Catherine Bell’s Video

There was no shortage of love for Bell and her daughter in the comments section of the post. Beason made sure to let her mom know just how much the day meant to her, writing, “Best day of my life 🥹✨💍 love you mama 🐻”

Ryan Michelle Bathe starred on “Army Wives” with Bell, as did her husband Sterling K. Brown, and she was one of the first to jump into the comments.

“Noooooo waaaaaaay!?!?! How did a lifetime pass by in the blink of an eye!?!?” wrote Bathe. Bell responded to reveal the extra special “Army Wives” connection to the wedding, saying, “@ryanmichelleb right?!?! And how about her getting married at the Admirals House? On the old navy base ❤️,” which Bathe called so touching.

Actress Lauren Holly left clapping and red heart emojis, while Sofia Milos expressed, “❤️❤️❤️ congratulations.” “General Hospital” star Cameron Mathison declared, “This is amazinggggggg❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Fans also popped in to wish the bride and groom a lifetime of happiness and to comment on how beautiful the mother-daughter duo looked on such a special day.