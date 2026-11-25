As Autumn Reeser stars in her 22nd Hallmark movie on Thanksgiving night, it will actually mark a first for her family. Eagle-eyed fans watching “Christmas Delivered,” co-starring fellow Hallmark fan-favorite Wes Brown, may notice that Reeser’s two sons make a quick cameo in the holiday film.

Reeser shared the fun news of their onscreen debuts via Instagram on November 23, 2026, with a series of photos from the snowy set. In the caption, she wrote that having her kids with her in Alberta, Canada, was “the best part” for her.

Autumn Reeser’s Kids Braved the Winter Weather in Canada

Reeser is mom to Finneus “Finn” James, 15, and Dashiell “Dash” Ford, 13. Their dad is Jesse Warren, whom Reeser was married to from May 2009 to November 2014.

Technically, Finn’s appearance in “Christmas Delivered” isn’t his onscreen debut, given that Reeser’s show at the time, “No Ordinary Family,” wrote her pregnancy into the storyline. But this will be the first TV role he remembers.

Reeser wrote in the caption of her post, “Bridging my boys into this part of my life in such a fun way (snow, cocoa, mischief… goats in sweaters;) was a treat for all of us. Play has been one of the great teachers of the past few years and these boys continue to be the ongoing reminder of that lesson and gift.”

The boys, who live with Reeser in sunny California, got to experience some serious winter weather during the “Christmas Delivered” shoot.

While many Hallmark Christmas movies are filmed during the summer months and require fake snow, Reeser recently celebrated in another post that they had plenty of “REAL SNOW,” helping to make what she called “the most Christmassy Christmas movie of all time.”

“Making a movie outdoors, near Banff, in the winter, was an ongoing lesson in the elements,” she wrote in a third behind-the-scenes post, which included videos of her kids throwing snowballs and warming up by a campfire. “Wind got us started. Rain taught us next. Snowfall combined the two. Fire saved the day.”

Autumn Reeser Admitted It ‘Hasn’t Been Easy’ to Juggle Parenting & Her Career

Reeser, who works as a spirituality and personal growth mentor when she’s not filming and producing movies, shared back in early April how meaningful it was to have her kids visit the “Christmas Delivered” set during their spring break.

She wrote at the time, “Having a healthy balance between career + family life was always a dream of mine — but creating a life in film hasn’t been easy while prioritizing mothering. We’ve had to figure out how to navigate it, together, every step of the way. And I’m just so grateful that this time it worked out. :)”

In “Christmas Delivered,” she plays Kimberly Carr, who visits her grandmother JoJo in Canada for a relaxing holiday. “Instead,” per Hallmark’s synopsis, “she teams up with Ben Chambers (Brown), a local tree-farm owner, to fix tech issues with his Christmas tree delivery app” called TreeBen, and help him deliver trees in his red truck. What could happen!?

“The way that I see my purpose at this time on Earth is to be a leader in the ways of the heart,” she told EntertainmentNow in 2025. “And that aligns perfectly with Hallmark.”

Hallmark Autumn Reeser’s kids make their onscreen debuts in Hallmark’s “Christmas Delivered”

Reeser’s boys appear early in the second hour of “Christmas Delivered” when Patti Allan, playing Darlene, talks to them and another boy about changing the settings on her cell phone. They don’t have speaking parts, but are as adorable as can be.

Hallmark Channel’s “Christmas Delivered” premieres on Thanksgiving night, November 26, at 8 p.m. Eastern time, and will be available to stream via Hallmark+ the following day.