When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the picture-perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies Hallmark fans know and love.

Now that Hallmark’s annual “Countdown to Christmas” is officially here, fans can look forward to holiday magic and festive favorites all day, along with new original movies premiering every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for tomorrow, Wednesday, Nov. 25. Grab a blanket and get settle in to relive some of your favorite holiday happily-ever-afters.

‘Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story’ – 12 a.m. ET / 11 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story” below:

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The official synopsis for “Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story” (per the Hallmark Channel): Alana Higman is sure that her family’s lifelong history as Kansas City Chiefs superfans makes them a frontrunner to win the team’s “Fan of the Year” contest. Derrick, Director of Fan Engagement, is tasked with evaluating how Alana and her family stack up against the other two finalists. As the pair spends time together, it’s clear there’s a spark between them but when her grandfather’s vintage Chiefs good-luck winter hat goes missing, Alana begins to doubt everything she believed about fate, destiny and even questions her future with Derrick – unless, that is, a little Christmas magic can throw a Hail Mary.

Starring Hunter King and Tyler Hynes.

“Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 30, 2024.

‘The Christmas Quest’ – 2 a.m. ET / 1 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “The Christmas Quest” below:

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The official synopsis for “The Christmas Quest” (per the Hallmark Channel): An archeologist and her ex-husband, an expert in ancient Norse languages, are sent to Iceland at Christmastime to search for the legendary treasure of the Yule Lads. When others join in the hunt, the pair find themselves swept into a thrilling adventure as they race to keep it from falling into the wrong hands.

Starring Lacey Chabert and Kristoffer Polaha.

“The Christmas Quest” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on December 1, 2024.

‘Trivia at St. Nick’s’ – 4 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Trivia at St. Nick’s” below:

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The official synopsis for “Trivia at St. Nick’s” (per the Hallmark Channel): When students all flee an elite university in Vermont for winter break, the locals and faculty hunker down for their favorite time of year – the annual Christmas Bar Trivia Tournament! For Celeste (Sursok), a Type-A astronomy professor, this event combines the magic of Christmas with her greatest comfort in life: knowing the right answer. But when her colleague drops out of the tournament to do a month-long lecture tour in Asia, Celeste’s team must adopt Max (Daugherty), the football team’s new offensive coordinator. To Celeste, Max seems like nothing more than a grown-up class clown – though he brings an undeniable knowledge of sports trivia (a category their team has always fallen short in). Initial clashes between the two eventually turn into mutual appreciation as the team enjoys scavenger hunts on campus, decorating the international house with Christmas lights, baking Christmas cookies, and advancing toward the championship trivia game. Celeste can’t help but delight in Max’s infectious enthusiasm, love for all things Christmas and perhaps most importantly, his comfort with the unknown. And after a romantic wintery night at the campus observatory with Max, Celeste starts to wonder if being open to life’s surprises is more important than knowing the answer to everything.

Starring Tammin Sursok and Brant Daugherty.

“Trivia at St. Nick’s” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 8, 2024.

‘November Christmas’ – 6 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “November Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “November Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): November Christmas is the moving story of two families, a community, and the idea that Christmas doesn’t have to come just once a year.

This holiday story tells how neighbors come to help a family trying to cope with their young daughter’s illness. The story is narrated by the healthy adult daughter who shares her story with a group of children through a children’s book she has written and illustrated. The father’s (John Corbett) unwavering love toward his sick little girl propels him to come up with a plan to move the clock: pushing up all the holidays. His unlikely ally is his neighbor, a quiet but perceptive farmer (Sam Elliott) who figures out the plan. The two co-conspirators find they have something in common and join forces to bring the little girl and her brother Halloween in August, and Christmas in November, with the farmer enlisting friends in town to join the cause, and by doing so, mending his own old bridges of friendship.

“November Christmas” is a Hallmark Hall of Fame presentation that originally premiered on CBS on November 28, 2010.

‘All I Need for Christmas’ – 8 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “All I Need for Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “All I Need for Christmas” (per Hallmark Mystery): Maggie has been trying for years to break in as a singer/songwriter. Now faced with challenges of new apps and social media, Maggie fears she’s outdated and unable to compete in a tech-savvy world. While helping her parents on their farm at Christmastime, she meets Archer, an entrepreneur who has come back to town to spend the holidays alone. Archer is developing large-scale apps and is a tech enthusiast. At first, Maggie blames him for all of her songwriting woes. To her surprise, he encourages her to get back in touch with music that really matters and write from the heart; tech can be used in a supportive role to help her achieve her dreams without replacing the art of songwriting. Archer is dealing with loss of family, and through her tight family bonds, Maggie helps Archer find ways of moving beyond years of family feuding. In this holiday romance, Maggie and Archer both discover there is merit in preserving the tried and true while making room for new ideas and methods to bring people together and help make dreams come true.

Starring Mallory Jansen and Dan Jeannotte.

“All I Need for Christmas” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on December 12, 2024.

‘Christmas In Montana’ – 10 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Christmas In Montana” below:

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The official synopsis for “Christmas In Montana” (per Hallmark Mystery): Before the holidays, Sara goes to Montana to help resistant Travis save his ranch. Can time on the ranch help restore her faith in Christmas in time for a miracle?

Stars Kellie Martin and Colin Ferguson.

“Christmas In Montana” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on December 14, 2019.

‘You, Me & The Christmas Trees’ – 12 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “You, Me & The Christmas Trees” below:

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The official synopsis for “You, Me & The Christmas Trees” (per the Hallmark Channel): Olivia is Connecticut’s resident expert on evergreens who, just days before the holiday, agrees to help Jack, a fourth generation Christmas tree farmer in Avon. A mysterious illness has befallen their firs, causing them to die out and threatening his family’s 100-year business. As Olivia tries to get to the root of the problem and extends her stay in town, she and Jack spend more time together and feelings begin to develop.

Starring Danica McKellar, Benjamin Ayres and Jason Hervey.

“You, Me & The Christmas Trees” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 22, 2021.

‘Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas” (per Hallmark Mystery): Five guests are mysteriously invited to an inn to celebrate Christmas. With the help of the owner Ben, Sarah discovers that an event from the past may connect them and change their lives forever.

Starring Lacey Chabert, Stephen Huszar.

“Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on December 5, 2020.

‘A Glenbrooke Christmas’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “A Glenbrooke Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Glenbrooke Christmas” (per Hallmark Mystery): Longing to be accepted for herself and not just her wealth, an heiress heads to the small town of Glenbrooke, where she discovers the joys of a simple Christmas, community, and maybe even love.

Starring Autumn Reeser and Antonio Cupo.

“A Glenbrooke Christmas” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on December 12, 2020.

‘The Sweetest Christmas’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “The Sweetest Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “The Sweetest Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): When struggling pastry chef Kylie Watson (Chabert) learns she’s made it to the finals of the American Gingerbread Competition, she thinks her competitive spirit has finally paid off and hopes the publicity will help her jumpstart her new café. There’s just one problem — the oven she’s supposed to use breaks down right before the contest. Determined to enter, she reaches out to Nick Mazannti (Coco), her old boyfriend from culinary school who gave up his dream of being a pastry chef to take over his family’s pizzeria. Nick allows her to use his industrial pizza oven at night to craft her ambitious gingerbread confections. As the two reminisce about the dreams of their youth, their romance is rekindled. But just as Kylie is on the cusp of taking the grand prize — and embracing true love — things get complicated when her ex-boyfriend takes drastic steps to win her back. Kylie realizes she must embrace the Christmas Spirit or risk losing both the contest and her new love.

Starring Lacey Chabert, Lea Coco and Jonathan Adams.

“The Sweetest Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 11, 2017.

‘My Christmas Cowboy’ – 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “My Christmas Cowboy” below:

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The official synopsis for “My Christmas Cowboy” (per the Hallmark Channel): Meg (Acker) set aside her newscaster aspirations after a disastrous audition experience in college and has been happy as a news producer in her small town of Fern, Texas. Billy Kane (Macfarlane), her former college crush and audition partner, is a well-known celebrity host in Hollywood on the brink of losing his career after an on-camera gaffe. At the advice of his publicist, Billy begrudgingly returns to Texas to lay low and spend the holidays with his sister (Canning) and her family. When Meg and Billy cross paths he’s happy to see her but her feelings are on the frostier side – she’s still upset he took advantage of her failed audition to get the gig himself. Meg finds herself seeing Billy more than she’d like since his nephew Graham (Isaiah Haegert) is in the horse therapy program her dad runs at their ranch. With their annual Reindeer Roundup holiday event coming up Meg’s dad gets sidelined after an injury. Her dad enlists Billy to serve as its host, much to Meg’s chagrin. With the Reindeer Roundup just days away, Meg teaches Billy basic riding and roping skills to get him ready for his hosting duties. In the process, they slowly reconnect and Meg sees there’s more to him than Hollywood glitz. As their connection grows, each of them helps give the other the courage to step outside their comfort zones and find new joy – and possibly love – in unexpected ways.

Starring Amy Acker and Luke Macfarlane.

“My Christmas Cowboy” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 13, 2026.

‘Our Holiday Playbook’ – 10 p.m. ET / 9 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Our Holiday Playbook” below:

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The official synopsis for “Our Holiday Playbook” (per the Hallmark Channel): When Lexi Bell (Cole) returns home for the holidays, she faces a beloved family tradition she’d rather avoid: the fiercely competitive Bell Bowl, an annual Christmas flag football showdown between her father and uncle that has fueled decades of sibling rivalry. But when an injury sidelines her brother-in-law it looks like Lexi’s family’s losing streak will remain unbroken. To give them a fighting chance, she strikes a deal with Eddie (Davis), a former local football star-turned teacher – Lexi will use her baking know-how to help Eddie best his brother in their annual bake-off if he’ll pose as her boyfriend and meet the “eligibility requirement” to play on their team. As they navigate each other’s festive family gatherings, traditions and celebrations, what started as a transactional partnership begins to become something more as Lexi and Eddie find themselves feeling less and less like their romantic relationship is just pretend. As the two clans battle it out on the field, regardless of who takes home the trophy Lexi may have already won at love.

Starring Taylor Cole and Charles Michael Davis.

“Our Holiday Playbook” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 20, 2026.