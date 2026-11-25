Alison Sweeney and Ashley Williams are already spreading some Christmas cheer ahead of their upcoming Hallmark movie, “Miles to Christmas.” The actresses recently gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at their time filming the holiday movie, and it’s safe to say there were plenty of laughs along the way.

On Tuesday, November 24, 2026, Sweeney and Williams shared several behind-the-scenes clips on Instagram, showing the actresses goofing around while working on the upcoming movie. From the looks of things, the two had a pretty entertaining time on set, and fans couldn’t get enough of the videos.

Yep, there’s something especially fun about seeing Hallmark stars share these little moments with viewers. While everyone loves the finished Christmas movies, getting a glimpse of the cast having fun between takes makes the experience even better. And honestly, with Sweeney and Williams involved, it’s no surprise that fans are already excited about this one.

The movie is also just days away from its premiere, so the timing of the Instagram post couldn’t be better.

Alison Sweeney & Ashley Williams Share ‘Miles to Christmas’ Outtakes

Sweeney shared the behind-the-scenes clips in a joint post with Williams and a caption explaining that not every moment on set was spent filming serious scenes.

The actress wrote:

“We learn a lot while we’re filming. And sometimes we’re just totally goofing around. Watch our movie Miles To Christmas this Sunday on @hallmarkchannel ! #milestochristmas #outtakes #christmascheer #setlife”

It seems like the actresses found plenty of reasons to laugh while bringing the upcoming holiday movie to life. The clips give fans a little taste of their off-camera personalities, and it’s clear that there was no shortage of entertainment between takes.

Let’s be real, these are exactly the kinds of moments that make fans love getting behind-the-scenes content from their favorite Hallmark stars. Viewers get to see the finished holiday magic on screen, but it’s always nice to see some of the fun that goes into making it happen.

The post also attracted plenty of sweet and funny comments from fans, many of whom were just as entertained by the videos as the actresses appeared to be while filming them.

One viewer commented:

“❤️❤️😂😂😂😂this video is hysterical!!”

Another fan shared some love for Sweeney, writing:

“Absolute boss LADYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY”

Meanwhile, another viewer couldn’t wait for the movie’s arrival, commenting:

“I’m Super Excited for this New Christmas movie!!”

Other fans were equally appreciative of the actresses sharing these moments, with one writing:

“Thank you for creating Christmas magic”

The laughter continued in the comments, with another viewer saying:

“😂😂😂😂Omg this hysterical, you two make my day”

One fan simply added:

“Can’t wait so excited”

And another joked about just how much fun the actresses seemed to be having on set:

“You all had no fun at all making this movie 😂😂 I LOVE these videos!! Thank you for sharing them with us!! 🤩🤣🚗🚙✈️🎄”

Honestly, it’s easy to see why fans are enjoying the clips. Sweeney and Williams have given viewers another reason to look forward to their upcoming Christmas movie, and it seems like the cast had just as much fun making it as audiences will have watching it.

What Is Hallmark’s ‘Miles to Christmas’ About?

Hallmark Hallmark’s “Miles to Christmas” (2026) Promo Poster

Of course, the upcoming movie has plenty more going for it than hilarious behind-the-scenes moments.

According to Hallmark’s official synopsis:

“When an early snowstorm sweeps through the Midwest, punctual, straight-laced “suit” Cassidy Fields (Ashley Williams) is forced to hitch a ride with free spirited, music loving Johanna “Jo” Woods (Alison Sweeney) in her brother Chase’s (Steve Lund) 18-wheeler to the nearest airport to catch another flight.



However, when Jo’s flight successfully takes off and Cassidy’s is cancelled again at the last minute, she joins Chase on the road back to Tennessee from Chicago to make it home in time to spend Christmas with her father. Quickly, Cassidy and Chase’s connection begins to spark.



Through losing the car keys, stopping to partake in a Mrs. Claus parade and a surprise run-in with Jo, whose plane got grounded mid-flight due to weather, Cassidy builds bonds with both siblings as they all challenge one another’s life philosophies.



As the trio pushes past every obstacle, they work to embrace their differences and find that the fastest way home is when they lean on one another for help.”

Yep, this sounds like the kind of Christmas road trip that could turn into quite an adventure. And with romance, unexpected friendships, and a few holiday mishaps thrown into the mix, there’s plenty for viewers to look forward to.

When Does ‘Miles to Christmas’ Premiere on Hallmark?

Fans won’t have to wait long to see Sweeney, Williams, and Lund together in the upcoming holiday movie.

“Miles to Christmas” premieres Sunday, November 29, 2026, at 8:00pm ET on Hallmark Channel as part of the network’s annual Countdown to Christmas programming. The movie will also be available to stream next day on Hallmark+.

Let’s be real, Hallmark has plenty of Christmas movies to keep viewers entertained throughout the holiday season, but this one already has fans talking before it has even premiered.

And honestly, seeing Alison Sweeney and Ashley Williams laughing together in these behind-the-scenes clips makes the upcoming movie even more appealing. It seems like viewers are in for a fun holiday adventure, and fans won’t have to wait much longer to find out.