Kansas City will soon be hosting a Hallmark Christmas Experience that is open to the public.

As fans gear up for Christmas and are enjoying the spate of Hallmark movies that come with that, the event is set to begin on November 27. It runs through December 20.

Ticket packages give fans the opportunity to have photo ops with fans. There’s also a Hallmark Watch Party. According to the Kansas City Star, fans “also can sign up for Stars on Stage shows and workshops led by Hallmark artists and writers as well as other activities.”

Holiday Shopping, Stars on Stage Shows & More Are Planned

The event will be packed with activities, including holiday shopping experiences.

The event’s website says, “Experience the magic of Hallmark Christmas Experience with our brand new Night on the Square and Day Passes. Whether you’re planning a festive family outing or a holiday date night, passes offer an easy wayto enjoy festive fun, Stars on Stage shows, holiday shopping, and more in the heart of Kansas City.”

Some of the best known holiday stars are attending, including Lacey Chabert, Tyler Hynes, Wes Brown and Nikki DeLoach.

See the full list here, including when each star will be at the experience.

The Hallmark Christmas Experience Workshops Involve Many Different Topics

Getty Lacey Chabert

What do the workshops include? According to the Kansas City newspaper, some of the workshops include “Writing the Heart of the Holidays: Capturing Your Memories, Traditions and Joy,” “An Exclusive Inside Look at Hallmark” and “Hand Lettered Holiday Cards.”

One package has already sold out for all four weekends, according to the Hallmark website. That was The Make Memories Package, which was described as “our most immersive offering yet, created for fans who want a truly elevated weekend filled with exclusive access and meaningful moments. Guests enjoy more opportunities to connect with Hallmark Stars, and experience every Stars on Stage show taking place that weekend.”

The experience offers a Hallmark Dating Game, Leading Ladies of Hallmark, Leading Men of Hallmark, and a “Look Behind the Lens” event.

You can find the schedule for the event here. There’s also an ice terrace, signature dinner, holiday cards events, and more. “See your favorite Hallmark stars like you never have before!” the schedule says. “Join us every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night for dazzling light shows. Gather for a festive countdown as the 100ft Mayor’s Christmas Tree is illuminated to dancing lights and music,” the website says.

“Discover one-of-a-kind finds from a mix of vendors offering home décor, cozy fashion, and thoughtfully crafted gifts—perfect for everyone on your holiday list,” it adds. “Shop a festive selection of Hallmark gifts, cards, and gift wrap—plus exclusive event merchandise available only at the Hallmark Christmas Experience located on the square.”

There’s also a lot of food, including afternoon tea, a signature brunch, dinners, and more. “Discover one-of-a-kind finds from a mix of vendors offering home décor, cozy fashion, and thoughtfully crafted gifts—perfect for everyone on your holiday list,” the website explains.