When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the picture-perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies Hallmark fans know and love.

Now that Hallmark’s annual “Countdown to Christmas” is officially here, fans can look forward to holiday magic and festive favorites all day, along with new original movies premiering every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for tomorrow, Thursday, Nov. 26. Grab a blanket and get settle in to relive some of your favorite holiday happily-ever-afters.

‘Christmas at the Catnip Café’ – 12 a.m. ET / 11 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Christmas at the Catnip Café” below:

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The official synopsis for “Christmas at the Catnip Café” (per the Hallmark Channel): Olivia Pierce (Cahill) is a marketing executive from Oakland, California who is this close to realizing her dream of purchasing a condo, but she’s a bit short on the down payment. When she learns that her late great aunt left her half of a cat café in upstate New York she thinks it’s the Christmas miracle she needed – as long as she can sell and close the deal before the holidays. Olivia’s plan hits a bump in the road when she meets Dr. Ben Kane (Campbell), the veterinarian who owns the other half. The café serves an important role in the town – helping homeless cats find forever homes – and he has no intention of closing up shop. Christmas is the most important time of the year as they plan many activities to help raise funds and get them into the black. Olivia and Ben strike a deal – she agrees to help him plan the fundraising events at the café over the next three weeks in exchange for Ben promising not to drag his heels on selling at the end of that time. Unless, Ben notes, she ends up changing her mind – a lot can happen in three weeks, after all. As they work together and a spark between them grows, Olivia becomes part of the neighborhood, gains an appreciation for the café’s adorable feline inhabitants and what it means to Ben, as well as to the entire community. And when she learns the surprising reason her great aunt opened the café in the first place, that just might be the cat-alyst for change that will give them all a Merry Christmas.

Starring Erin Cahill and Paul Campbell.

“Christmas at the Catnip Café” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 30, 2025.

Check out the official preview for “’Twas the Date Before Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “’Twas the Date Before Christmas” (per the Hallmark Channel): To prevent her family from canceling the “Chamberlain Family Christmas Olympics,” Jessie (Groening) lies and says she’s inviting a date to the long-standing holiday tradition. She meets Bryan (Buckley) on a dating app, and he agrees to spend the holiday with her and her family. As Jessie and Bryan engage in eccentric activities like the search for the Christmas tree star, gift wrapping contest and snowball fight, they start to develop real feelings for each other. Soon her family begins to catch on to their secret and Bryan suspects she may be hiding the real reason for her unusual Christmas date request. As the celebrations continue, Jessie must work to keep all her stories straight and save her date with Bryan.

Starring Robert Buckley and Amy Groening.

“’Twas the Date Before Christmas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on October 18, 2024.

‘Deck the Walls’ – 4 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Deck the Walls” below:

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The official synopsis for “Deck the Walls” (per the Hallmark Channel): Rose is a Chicago-based interior designer, whose brother Sal is responsible for a Christmas Charity House Flip back in their suburban Colorado hometown. When a budget crisis puts this important project in danger, Rose reluctantly returns during the holidays to try to save the day. Not ready to face the ghosts of her past, Rose’s plan is to get in, get it done, and get out ASAP. But before she knows it, she is face-to-face with Brysen, her brother’s best friend, contractor and who just so happens to be the bane of Rose’s youth. With the help of friends and family, and buoyed by the season of giving, the trio figures out a way to work together for this worthy cause. As Rose works, she discovers unexpected love and deeper purpose along the way.

Starring Ashley Greene, Wes Brown and Danny Pellegrino.

“Deck the Walls” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 29, 2024.

‘A Family Thanksgiving’ – 6 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “A Family Thanksgiving” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Family Thanksgiving” (per the Hallmark Channel): A wealthy, successful corporate lawyer (Daphne Zuniga) is living the high life in New York City with little time for anything except her lavish lifestyle until a close encounter with a bizarre mystic (Faye Dunaway) drops her into an alternative reality to see what her life might have been like had she made different choices.

“A Family Thanksgiving” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 6, 2010.

‘Love at the Thanksgiving Day Parade’ – 8 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Love at the Thanksgiving Day Parade” below:

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The official synopsis for “Love at the Thanksgiving Day Parade” (per Hallmark Mystery): Chicago native Emily Jones (Autumn Reeser) loves her city, and has dedicated her career to coordinating its beloved Thanksgiving Day parade every year. This year, Emily is hoping for a memorable holiday and anticipating a long-awaited proposal from her long-distance boyfriend Brian (Ben Cotton). Then, the parade director hires a wealthy development consultant, Henry Williams (Antonio Cupo), to analyze the finances of the parade and increase profits.

Immediately writing Henry off as a privileged playboy, Emily worries he will ruin the joyful spirit of the parade, not knowing how much it means to the city like she does. As the two are forced to work together to pull off a successful production, Emily is determined to show Henry she’s in charge. But when Emily suffers a sudden setback, she starts to rely on Henry to help her through it, and suddenly realizes she might be falling for him. As Thanksgiving draws nearer, can Emily confess her true feelings and end the feud while still putting on the parade of her dreams?

“Love at the Thanksgiving Day Parade” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 4, 2012.

‘Holiday Hotline’ – 10 a.m. ET / 9 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Holiday Hotline” below:

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The official synopsis for “Holiday Hotline” (per the Hallmark Channel): After leaving London, Abby connects with an anonymous caller while working at a cooking hotline. The caller is single dad “John” who Abby unknowingly has become smitten with in real life.

Starring Emily Tennant and Niall Matter.

“Holiday Hotline” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 19, 2023.

‘The Most Wonderful Time of the Year’ – 12 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” below:

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The official synopsis for “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” (per the Hallmark Channel): Jennifer Cullen (Brooke Burns) is a single, working mom who has become somewhat of a Scrooge when it comes to the Holiday season. Even her six-year-old son Brian is having trouble believing in Santa Claus. When Jen’s Uncle Ralph (Henry Winkler), a retired police officer, comes to visit for Christmas, he brings along a new friend, a nomad and Jack-of-all-trades named Morgan Derby (Warren Christie). The two met on a flight, and Morgan’s plans to continue on to Denver are cancelled when he finds out the city is completely snowed in. Jen is wary of the stranger, but at Ralph’s request, agrees to let him stay the night. She warms up to Morgan, especially when she sees how he interacts with Brian. Uncle Ralph approves of Morgan, too, but Jen’s boyfriend Richard isn’t nearly as receptive. Meanwhile, Morgan has started to really like Jen, but if she can’t manage to make Christmas about anything more than business, Morgan will be on his way to Denver, and she’ll have missed the opportunity that was right in front of her. Uncle Ralph has done what he can to keep Morgan around, but it’s going to take something more than that to get him penciled into Jen’s long-term plans. Jen just needs to learn “how to do Christmas,” and it turns out Morgan is the perfect one to teach her.

“The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on December 13, 2008.

‘A Bramble House Christmas’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “A Bramble House Christmas” below:

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The official synopsis for “A Bramble House Christmas” (per Hallmark Mystery): While settling his father’s estate, Finn Conrad becomes suspicious as to why the man left a nurse $50,000. His dad knew her for less than two months before he died. Just before Christmas, Finn wants what to reclaim what he considers his family’s money, going undercover to investigate the bed and breakfast the nurse has recently taken over. When Finn meets Willa, he discovers she’s not a conniving gold digger at all, but a woman in need who put the money to good use. When she discovers his true identity, will it keep Willa from ever trusting him again?

Starring Autumn Reeser, David Haydn-Jones and Teryl Rothery.

“A Bramble House Christmas” originally premiered on Hallmark Mystery on November 19, 2017 .

‘We Met in December’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “We Met in December” below:

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The official synopsis for “We Met in December” (per the Hallmark Channel): On an unexpected layover in mid-December, Annie Lane and Dave Weeks meet as strangers in a beautiful hotel all decorated for the holidays. It’s love at first sight, and they end up having a magical night of sharing hopes, dreams…and a perfect kiss. But when they fail to exchange numbers and miss each other the next morning, Annie and Dave fly back to Chicago with no easy way to track the other one down. The only clues they have are those shared about plans for the upcoming holiday season, and the two embark on separate quests to find one another. Along the way, insightful wisdom shared during their time together leads Annie and Dave to make important changes in their lives, leading them both to find ways of making this Christmas special for themselves, their families, and their loved ones.

Starring Autumn Reeser and Niall Matter.

“We Met in December” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 27, 2025.

‘Mistletoe and Mimosas’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “Mistletoe and Mimosas” below:

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The official synopsis for “Mistletoe and Mimosas” (per the Hallmark Channel): Claire Bennett (Mowry-Housley) is a successful business consultant in Manhattan who unexpectedly inherits her beloved Uncle Lou’s Christmas-themed bar, The Tipsy Reindeer, in upstate New York. When she returns, Claire discovers the bar comes with high debt – her Uncle Lou was overly generous to people in town while the booming business of Algorithm, an upscale and trendy new club, added insult to injury.She intends to turn things around before Christmas and sell to someone who will preserve her uncle’s legacy and then return to her life in the city. Claire meets Zach (Polaha), Algorithm’s part owner and manager, who tells her they want to buy The Tipsy Reindeer so they can expand. Claire bristles at the proposition and they agree to face off in a 12 Days of Christmas-inspiredseries of festive events to see who can bring in the most business – if Claire wins, Zach will use his contacts to find the right buyer but if Zach emerges victorious, Claire agrees to consider Algorithm’s offer. As they compete over the course of the 12 days their attraction is undeniable. Rivalry leads to romance and the two are faced with figuring out how their shifting priorities might somehow lead them down the same road, together.

Starring Tamera Mowry-Housley, Kristoffer Polaha and Jennifer Robertson.

“Mistletoe and Mimosas” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 15, 2026.

‘Christmas Delivered’ – 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT (ALL-NEW)

Check out the official preview for “Christmas Delivered” below:

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The official synopsis for “Christmas Delivered” (per the Hallmark Channel): Determined to unwind from the stresses and loneliness of her everyday life, Kimberly Carr (Reeser) travels to Canada to spend Christmas with her grandmother, JoJo (Linda Darlow), at her beautiful, cozy farmhouse. Kimberly’s plans for a restorative holiday are turned upside down when she crosses paths with Ben Chambers (Brown), owner of a local tree farm and new Christmas tree delivery app called TreeBen. Ben’s a dreamer who never looks before he leaps while Kimberly is methodical and lives her life based on practicality – the two couldn’t be more different. But when Ben’s app is plagued by an onslaught of issues, Kimberly uses her tech expertise to help him out and ensure that no one in town is deprived of a Christmas tree…even though she isn’t convinced of the need for the app in such a small town. As they team up to deliver trees in his red truck, Kimberly and Ben discover they may have more in common than they realized. In the process, Kimberly begins to question if she’s truly happy with her life or if she’s ready for a change and – just maybe – ready for romance.

Starring Autumn Reeser and Wes Brown.

“Christmas Delivered” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 26, 2026.

‘The More the Merrier’ – 11 p.m. ET / 10 p.m. CT

Check out the official preview for “The More the Merrier” below:

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The official synopsis for “The More the Merrier” (per the Hallmark Channel): Alice (Boston), an emergency room doctor at a small, rural hospital, always volunteers to work the Christmas Eve overnight shift and goes the extra mile to make the holiday merry and bright for patients and staff. When the hospital gets snowed in, Alice and Brian (Penny), the newly hired top-rated cardiologist, find themselves in the middle of a bona fide baby boom when three women – including the only OBGYN for miles around – go into labor on the rarest birthday of the year. As they team up to bring these bundles of joy into the world as the night wears on, Alice, Brian and the rest of the staff also work hard to make the holiday feel festive for all the patients. Though they may have different approaches to medicine – and to life – there’s a spark between them and by the end of their shift it’s clear that this may be the Christmas Eve that changes them both forever.

Starring Rachel Boston and Brendan Penny.

“The More the Merrier” originally premiered on the Hallmark Channel on November 28, 2025.