Jen Lilley is no stranger to viewers of Hallmark Channel, having starred in numerous Hallmark movies before signing on with Great American Family in 2022.

She later returned to Hallmark, most recently seen in this summer’s “Love Under the Mistletoe.”

Now she’s promoting her role in the new big-screen biopic “Jimmy,” which prompted her open up in a recent interview to candidly address a private health battle.

She Credits Her Husband & God For Overcoming An Eating Disorder

Play

During an appearance on the “We’re Out of Time” podcast, Lilley opened up to host Richard Taite — an addiction recovery expert — by discussing her 15-year battle with bulimia.

In the interview, Lilley recalled the fraught moment when she first told her husband that she was battling an eating disorder.

“My husband bawls his eyes out. Instead of leaving me, he just starts crying, and he’s not a crier. He said, ‘I had no idea. I’m such an idiot. I can’t believe I haven’t known.’ And I was like, ‘Okay, I was not expecting this reaction. I was fully expecting you to like divorce me right now.’ I said, ‘Okay, while I’m being frank, I’m going to tell you all the ways that I hide it… I said I’m so sorry, but I need a lock on the pantry so I don’t binge, we have to get rid of everything that’s junk food and I need you to hold me accountable,”” she said.

“And it doesn’t mean that I didn’t relapse,” she added. “Like the first two or three years, Thanksgiving and Christmas I totally binged… but eventually, mentally, I got to a point where it was like, I can do this.”

As Lilley told Taite, she was eventually able to overcome her eating disorder without any drugs or therapy. “I did this with my husband and God,” she said.

If you or someone you love is affected by an eating disorder, the National Alliance for Eating Disorders helpline offers support at 1-866-662-1235.

Being Replaced On ‘Days of Our Lives’ Was ‘Not Handled Well’

Play

Meanwhile, fans of soap operas will recall that she exited “Days of Our Lives” in 2023, with her role recast with another actress, Emily O’Brien.

“The reason Emily [O’ Brien] replaced me is because I said I couldn’t do the show, so it’s like there really was no hard feelings… There’s really no beef,” she said of being replaced on “Days.”

“I’m just like, I have five kids, I’m not in the zone of my life to be able to do soap operas right now,” she said in explanation of her departure.

Asked by Taite, “So it wasn’t a plot twist?” Lilley revealed, “Oh, it was a plot twist — I didn’t know I was being replaced, it was a major plot twist. And yeah, it was not handled well… it was a little bit of a kerfuffle, that’s for sure.”

When asked about the circumstances behind her exit, Lilley explained, “So what happened was, in real life, after John Aniston who played Victor passed away, I had made the mistake of emailing them and saying ‘Hey, whenever you do the episode for John Aniston it would be really fun if Theresa [Donovan] just came back for, I said a few episodes, shook up Salem and left.’ And they were like, great… they got really excited that I wanted to come back and they fully wrote the character back without asking me… and I was like, ‘I can’t come back full-time, guys.’ It was nobody’s fault, it was a miscommunication. And then they kind of told me, ‘Well we’ve seen you do 86 pages of your own dialogue in a night, we’ll just take the 12 weeks of episodes and we’ll slam them down into four weeks.’ And I said ‘Okay, I can do that.’ And then after two weeks they decided to use Emily instead, and I don’t know why they did that, but that’s what happened.”