Chad Lowe Returns to Instagram for First Time Since Daughter Fiona’s Passing

Chad Lowe has returned to Instagram for the first time since the death of his 13-year-old daughter, Fiona.

The Hallmark alum returned to social media Thursday, sharing a clip from Olivia Hunt’s “On Healing” podcast on his Instagram Stories.

All About His Post

The footage featured author, speaker and executive coach Gerry Hussey discussing faith, consciousness and letting go of the ego.

“We are all part of the frequency,” Hussey says in the clip. “We both possess the human and the divine.”

Hussey continued by discussing the connection between consciousness and what he described as the “divine frequency.”

“Through consciousness and awareness when we awaken the peaceful observer and we get beyond our physical human emotions and our physical human needs and the needs of the ego, and we just let go and we release all that and we connect to a feeling, that is the divine frequency.”

He also spoke about trusting and moving beyond the human ego to reach what he called “Christ consciousness.”

“When you ask yourself the deeper, bigger questions and you move beyond human existence and through meditation or something else, you experience the transcendental experience,” Hussey says. “We are connected to everything that is, it just makes sense and there’s nothing there but peace in love.”

Hussey appeared on the “On Healing” podcast in June 2025.

Fiona Tragically Passed in September

Lowe’s return to Instagram comes shortly after he and his wife, producer and artist Kim Painter, announced Fiona’s death. The couple shared the news in a Sept. 29 statement, describing their daughter as “a loving young girl who was smart, creative, and loved to dance.”

Her parents also said Fiona was cherished by her sisters and described her as “the light of our lives.” They asked for prayers and privacy while encouraging people experiencing mental health struggles to seek support.

Fiona’s death was ruled a suicide.

Since her death, members of the family have continued to remember her publicly. Lowe’s wife and daughters have shared tributes and memories of Fiona on social media.

Mabel Lowe, Fiona’s sister, reposted tributes from Fiona’s former dance teacher as well as a youth club and camp she attended. She also shared a collection of childhood photos of the sisters in a post dedicated to Fiona.

“I love you so much fiona ❤️ i wish your short time here was easier and i hope your mind is at ease now,” Mabel wrote.

“I will honor you forever and keep your memory alive. I love you, i hope you knew just how much.”

Lowe, the younger brother of actor Rob Lowe, has worked in television and film for decades. He is perhaps best known for playing Jesse McKenna on the ABC drama “Life Goes On,” a role that earned him an Emmy Award in 1993.

He later appeared as Byron Montgomery on the Freeform mystery drama “Pretty Little Liars,” starring in the series from 2010 to 2017.

For now, Lowe’s latest Instagram activity marks his first public appearance on the platform since his family shared the news of Fiona’s death.

The post did not directly address his daughter’s death, but instead highlighted a message about faith, consciousness and finding peace.