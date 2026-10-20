FX Has Made a Decision About ‘American Horror Story’s’ Future Ahead of the Season 13 Finale

With just nine days to go until the “American Horror Story” Season 13 finale, all eyes have been on the shows future. Would the all-star cast help to give the show a boost? Would it convince FX to renew the series for a 14th season.

The answer is yes. “American Horror Story” Season 14 is officially happening, and that news brings an exciting milestone.

‘American Horror Story’ Season 14 Will Include the 150th Episode

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 08: Sarah Paulson attends screening of FX’s “American Horror Story: 13” during PaleyFest NY 2026 at The Paley Museum on October 08, 2026 in New York City (Photo by Manoli Figetakis/Getty Images)

It’s rare for shows to even reach 100 episodes now, so “American Horror Story’s” renewal comes with a major note. It will push the series past the 150th episode mark, continuing to extend the show’s record as FX’s longest-running hour-long show ever.

So far, there are absolutely no details on what the 14th season could be about. As this is an anthology series, it means that new characters, new settings, and old faces are all possible. Each season has brought a mixture of old and new, with “American Horror Story” Season 13 being the biggest yet, with the likes of Evan Peters, Jessica Lange, and Sarah Paulson returning as multiple characters they’ve played over the years.

This also opens the door to Ariana Grande returning. Creator Ryan Murphy had wanted to bring her into the series for the 13th season, but she ended up turning down the role. It wasn’t that she didn’t want to work with her former “Scream Queens” boss, but that her schedule was packed with “Wicked” promotion and her tour. In the end, she stepped away from the limelight for a while to focus on her health. Murphy always made it clear that if the stars aligned, he would have a role for her.

Could ‘American Horror Story’ Go International?

Getty NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 08: Jessica Lange attends screening of FX’s “American Horror Story: 13” during PaleyFest NY 2026 at The Paley Museum on October 08, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Manoli Figetakis/Getty Images)

For now, the series has always been focused on American tales. After all, the name is in the title. But Murphy doesn’t want to remain restricted. He told The Hollywood Reporter that he would like to take the series international.

Whether that is going to happen during “American Horror Story” Season 14 or not is another question. After all, there are a lot of logistics to figure out when taking the show to another country, including work visas, whether the cast will travel, and taxes and costs of filming there.

Plus, could the title still be “American Horror Story?” Is it possible that another branch of this anthology franchise would work instead? Murphy already has “American Love Story” and “American Crime Story,” so there’s nothing to stop him from having another series in the works.

For now, eyes are on how the 13th season will end. The finale will air on Oct. 29, 2026, bringing closure for many characters fans have come to know and love over the years. While franchise regulars returned, the season has also introduced newcomer Joey Pollari. There have been other familiar but not as major faces, including Mena Suvari, Alex Consani, and Seth Gabel throughout this season. At least, the Number 13 hasn’t been unlucky for “American Horror Story.”