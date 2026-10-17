Brad Caleb Kane Teases ‘It: Welcome to Derry’ Season 2 With Different Version Of Pennywise

Based on the work of horror master, Stephen King, “It: Welcome to Derry” season 1 was popular. Now, as work continues on season 2 of the series, showrunner Brad Caleb Kane teases the future episodes. As he takes over the reins of the HBO show, Kane teases a “different kind of Pennywise” in the continuation of the series, and that it will be “bigger.”

Talking to Deadline, the showrunner teased that the killer clown (played famously by Bill Skarsgard) will be depicted in “a way you’ve never seen that character before.”

“We’re writing the scripts. We’re about halfway through the writing of the scripts,” said Kane. “We have a production schedule, we’re greenlit for a Season 2, and Andy Muschietti’s out there casting.”

What Do We Know About Season 2 Of ‘It: Welcome To Derry?’

Getty Jason Fuchs and Brad Caleb Kane ‘IT: Welcome To Derry’. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

The HBO show is set within the Great Depression in 1935, and season 2 revolves around the bloody massacre of the Bradley Gang. At this time, a group of bank robbers stop in Derry to buy ammo and end up facing unimaginable horror. This story features another piece of the town’s history depicted in Stephen King’s 1986 book.

“I don’t think it’s a big secret. I think it’s a little bit out there, but it’s 1935, it’s a Warner Bros. gangster movie. It’s bank robbers and Hoovervilles and street urchins riding the rails religious fundamentalism,” Kane told Deadline.

“And a different kind of Pennywise, Pennywise the way you’ve never seen that character before. So, it’s very exciting what we’re building, and it’s gonna be a big challenge because it’s a bigger season than Season 1, but we’ll see what happens,” the showrunner continued.

Season 1 was set in 1962, and reportedly, each new season of “It: Welcome to Derry” will travel back another 27 years in the past, to line up with Pennywise’s visits to the Stephen King-created town.

When Will Season 2 of ‘It: Welcome To Derry’ Release?

Getty Bill Skarsgård (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

During the first three days of airing, the horror series attracted 6.5 million US viewers. This led to “It: Welcome to Derry” being renewed for a second season in August. At this stage, Kane took over as the sole showrunner from his season 1 partner, Jason Fuchs.

Meanwhile, this isn’t the only current project for Kane, as his other horror prequel series, “Crystal Lake” is currently available to stream on Peacock. That show tells the origin story of the Friday the 13th killer, Jason Voorhees and his mother, Pam (Linda Cardelleni).

While fans are no doubt excited to know when the second season of “It: Welcome to Derry” will premiere. Regrettably, it is unlikely to air before the end of 2026, so it will release at some time in 2027. This isn’t totally surprising, but at least this does confirm the definite renewal for season 2.

While this is disappointing, it does offer the opportunity to watch season 1 again to refresh memories of what happened with Pennywise in 1935.