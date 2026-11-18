We have new details about the exciting upcoming installment in the iconic “Friday the 13th” movie franchise. Suffice it to say that it sounds suitably slashtacular.

The first “Friday the 13th” movie, which introduced the legendary slasher killer Jason Voorhees to horror audiences, hit theaters in 1980. It was prompted by the success of John Carpenter’s “Halloween” two years earlier.

Now, there are no less than 12 movies in the franchise, with the most recent serving as a reboot in 2009. Before that, Jason Voorhees’ last appearance came in 2001’s “Freddy vs. Jason.” That one was a crossover with the “A Nightmare on Elm Street” franchise that pitted the hockey masked killer against the equally iconic Freddy Krueger.

A new “Friday the 13th” movie has been expected in 2027 for some time. However, Deadline have finally released the details about it. Those details include the title, the cast, and, perhaps most importantly, the film’s release date.

The New ‘Friday the 13th’ Movie Is Called ‘Jason’

Deadline has revealed that the 13th movie in the “Friday the 13th” franchise will be called “Jason.”

Directed by the previously announced Steve Miner, production on the film actually wraps today, Wednesday, November 18.

It will get a worldwide theatrical release on Friday, August 13, 2027.

Schuyler White (“Haunt”) will portray Jason Voorhees in the film. The movie’s final girl, Lauren, will be played by Natalie Alyn Lind (“Dutton Ranch”).

White is a stunt coordinator and special effects artist who has already played Voorhees in the recent short film “Sweet Revenge.” That was made to commemorate the 45th anniversary of “Friday the 13th” and the Jason Universe (as it’s been known since 2024).

Other confirmed cast members are Matt Cornett (“Every Year After”) as Asher, Lilia Buckingham (“Hocus Pocus 2”) as Madison, John Owen Lowe (“Unstable”) as Jake, Summer Madison (“The Summer I Turned Pretty”) as Emily, Selena Turner (“Will Trent”) as Olive, Matthew Keoni Sato (“High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”) as Lucas, Brook Sill (“Stranger Things”) as Zoe, Guillermo Diaz (“Scandal”) as Rick, Johnell Young (“Wu-Tang: An American Saga”) as Frank, Sencere Messiah Brown (“Homage”) as Chase, and Bryan Gael Guzman (“Nickel Boys”) as Dylan.

Per Dread Central, entertainment scooper Daniel Richtman shared a logline for the movie on his Patreon a few days ago. It read, “When a group of young artists living in a communal art colony are targeted by an unstoppable killer, they must outwit a seemingly immortal monster before they become his next victims.”

The movie is certainly piquing the interest of horror fans. They swarmed beneath Deadline’s post about the movie to have their say on it.

Horror Fans Are Excited About ‘Jason’

Getty Natalie Alyn Lind is in the “Jason” cast.

Horror fans took to Instagram in their droves to react to the “Jason” news. The comments section of Deadline’s post about the new film is buzzing.

One individual commented, “A new Friday the 13th film after almost twenty years, with Steve Miner back directing — this actually feels like the real deal. Jason finally coming home to Crystal Lake, I’m so in. Who else is ready for this?”

Someone else wrote, “I WILL BE THERE.”

Another horror fan posted, “I’m liking the title of just Jason.”

“SO EXCITED 🔥,” proclaimed somebody else.

“FINALLY ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🥰,” said another individual.

Last but not least, one Instagram user commented, “🔥🔥🔥🔥 it’s been damn near 20 years since we’ve had a Jason OR Freddy movie!!!! Lfg.”

We can’t wait for the new “Friday the 13th” movie “Jason.” How exciting that it’s only nine months away!