Stephen King’s ‘1408’ Sequel Brings Back Cast In New Hotel Horror Movie

While full details of the new sequel to the Stephen King story “1408” have yet to be released, a sequel of the hotel horror movie will feature the original cast and director. Currently, production is slated to start in the first quarter of 2027, so fans must expect to wait a while to enjoy it.

Meanwhile, Stephen King is renowned as one of the greatest horror writers of our time, with 57 feature movies and 32 TV series adaptations under his belt. While the author has recently announced that his latest novel written with the late Peter Straub, “Other Worlds Than These” will be his last, fans can still expect a visual treat as adaptations of King’s work continue to thrill.

Of course, the original “1408” wasn’t the first hotel horror movie from his work, as “The Shining” always comes to mind as a horror classic. In the case of the new “1408” sequel, the same cast will feature, but with a different leading cast member.

About The Original Adaptation Of Stephen King’s ‘1408’ Story

Getty Samuel L. Jackson (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) John Cusack (Photo by Junko Kimura/Getty Images)

The adaptation of King’s short story “1408” first released in 2007 and was produced with a modest $25 million budget. However, it went on to become a box office success from the start, attracting over $132 million worldwide, $20 million of which came in its opening weekend.

It may have taken 19 years, but finally fans of the original movie can now expect a sequel. Among many movie and TV series adaptations of King’s work, hopefully this one will enjoy equal success. Fans will no doubt enjoy the fact that the sequel to “1408” will star the original cast.

The original movie followed Mike Enslin (John Cusack), a successful author renowned for debunking supernatural phenomena. However, his life took a scary turn when he checked into the Dolphin Hotel to investigate a story. Meanwhile, the hotel manager, played by Samuel L. Jackson warns Mike of the terror he will face in one of the hotel’s allegedly haunted rooms, Room 1408.

An 80 percent critic’s score on Rotten Tomatoes praised “1408” for its reliance on “psychological tension rather than overt violence and gore.” Critics labeled the movie as a “genuinely creepy thriller with a strong lead performance by John Cusack.”

Who Else Stars In The Sequel?

Getty Elijah Wood (Photo by Rob Loud/Getty Images) Natalia Dyer (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

According to Variety, Cusack and Jackson return on the cast and are joined by “Stranger Things” star, Natalia Dyer and the “Lord of the Rings” actor, Elijah Woods. Mikael Håfström, who directed the original movie returns to the helm on the script he co-wrote with Mark Verheiden.

Of interest to note, while Cusack had the leading role in the original movie, Dyer is set to play the lead, with Jackson, Cusack and Wood in more supporting roles. So far, details of the storyline have yet to be released, but production is set to start in the first quarter of 2027.

Meanwhile, Cusack expressed interest in revisiting “1408” long before news of the sequel dropped. During an interview with People in 2025, the actor said that this was the only movie he would ever consider to make a sequel.

“I was lucky that I never had the desire, or no one asked me to do any sequels. There’s one that I think would be interesting to do, which would be ‘1408.’ Just because … I think today, you know, most movies suck.”