Stephen King Has Found the Best Horror Novel of 2026

When it comes to writing horror, Stephen King is a master. He’s had a career that’s span decades and is still going, with many of his books transformed into movies and TV shows. In fact, “Carrie” is just the latest adaptation from Mike Flanagan, and there is a second season of “Welcome to Derry” still to come.

So, when King says that he’s found the best horror novel of 2026, it’s important to sit up and listen. That novel is “Trad Wife” by Sarah Langan, and it’s available in book stores now.

Stephen King Loves ‘Trad Wife’

Getty American author Stephen King poses for photographers on November 13, 2013 in Paris, before a book signing event dedicated to the release of his new book “Doctor Sleep”, the sequel to his 1977 novel “The Shining”. The best-selling author has written over 50 novels and sold 350 million copies worldwide. AFP PHOTO / KENZO TRIBOUILLARD (Photo by Kenzo TRIBOUILLARD / AFP) (Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images)

The “Christine” author took to X to share his update, which is where most people can find his recent recommendations and loves. King didn’t go into detail about why he loved the story. There were some who questioned whether he meant the scariest or not, as horror comes in all different flavors, but so far, he hasn’t responded. He simply say, “TRAD WIFE, Sarah Langan: The best horror novel of 2026. Hands down.”

One of the replies came from Langan, who was shocked to see a horror icon deliver such high praise. She said, “I’m stunned and grateful and a little bit convinced I fell into a different dimension. THANK YOU. My work has long been informed by and in response to yours — I’m still learning from every novel you write. I’m so happy!”

One reader couldn’t help but point out to Langan that King had a book released in 2026, which means that he thinks her book is better than his own. It’s high praise from the man.

It’s because of the recommendation that many people have now put the book on their TBR. Some have jumped into the physical book, while others have opted to listen to the audiobook. And there are plenty making it clear that they’re looking for something terrifying.

As one commenter shared that there’s nothing “horror” about it, he admitted that he is only 60% of the way through. To be honest, this is a book you need to read to the end to understand the true, sinister tale that King is referring to.

What Is ‘Trad Wife’ By Sarah Langan ABout?

Getty TORONTO, ONTARIO – SEPTEMBER 06: Stephen King attends the premiere of “The Life of Chuck” during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 06, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Olivia Wong/Getty Images)

The novel follows Jenny Kaplan, who finds herself struggling financially after losing her job. It’s already a low paid job as a journalist, and she was fired due to matters outside of her control: trolls. So, when she is offered a freelance assignment to write a piece about Mia Wright from Black Swan Farm, she hestitantly checks the place out.

Mia seems to simply be a trad wife influencer on a 300-acre pastoral homestead. She has the perfect family, and the children all help her in their videos, but Jenny soon realizes that not everything is as homely as it seemed to be online. Mia has a persona to keep up, as as Jenny gets a look behind the curtain, she’s ready to expose the truth.

However, she’s trapped. Her hair is falling out, and she feels like she’s going crazy. What is really going on at Black Swan Farm, and can Jenny escape the clutches of this influencer?

“Trad Wife” is the second novel focused on the influencer sensation in 2026. The first was “Yesteryear” by Caro Claire Burke, which brought a different twist to the tale. Anne Hathaway immediately optioned the book to turn it into a movie, where she will play the lead character, Natalie. King even recommended reading “Trad Wife” if people have read “Yesteryear,” noting that they follow the same initial focu.