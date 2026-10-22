Amazon Confirms ‘Carrie’ Renewed for Second Season After Critical Acclaim — Fans React

Mike Flanagan’s brilliant television adaptation of Stephen King’s 1974 supernatural novel “Carrie” has, rather excitingly, been renewed for a second season by Amazon Prime Video.

Flanagan, 48, developed the series and wrote and directed some of the episodes. Given the success of his past works — movies like 2017’s “Gerald’s Game,” 2019’s “Doctor Sleep,” and 2024’s “The Life of Chuck,” and series like “The Haunting of Hill House,” “The Midnight Club,” and “The Fall of the House of Usher” — the success of “Carrie” shouldn’t come as a surprise. However, very few people expected it to rival the 1976 film as the best live-action adaptation of King’s story.

Per IMDb, the show’s plot is as follows: “After her father’s sudden death, sheltered teenager Carrie White, raised by her overprotective mother, enters public high school, where she faces a viral bullying scandal and discovers mysterious telekinetic powers.”

Released on Wednesday, October 7, it stars Summer H. Howell as the eponymous Carrie White, with a talented supporting cast that includes, Samantha Sloyan, Siena Agudong, Alison Thornton, Joel Oulette, Josie Totah, Arthur Conti, Thalia Dudek, Amber Midthunder, and Matthew Lillard.

The episodic nature of the series and the modernity of its setting provides a refreshing take on the 52-year-old story. It currently has an impressive 85% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Prime Video announced the second season on Thursday, October 22.

Prime Video Say Carrie’s Story Is ‘Far From Finished’

Without spoiling anything, the eighth and final episode of the first season of “Carrie” ended with the eponymous character’s future full of possibility.

Prime Video took to their official Instagram account to share the news of a renewal with their 7.3 million followers, collaborating with the likes of Stephen King, Mike Flanagan, and Summer H. Howell’s accounts to spread the news further.

Their announcement post includes a 21-second video. It starts with a clip from the show of Margaret White, Carrie’s mother played by Samantha Sloyan, saying “People are asking questions and now it is time to give them the answers.”

Genuine comments from people demanding a second season then start appearing on the clip.

The video ends with the “Carrie” title logo transforming into the words “Season 2.”

The caption on Prime Video’s post simply reads, “Her story is far from finished. Carrie is returning for Season 2 on Prime.”

Naturally, fans of the show have flocked to the comments section to express their delight at the renewal.

‘Carrie’ Fans Think This Is the ‘Best Day Ever’

Getty The cast of “Carrie.”

The comments section of Prime Video’s announcement about the “Carrie” series renewal is awash with messages from delighted fans of the show.

One fan of the show commented, “BEST DAY EVER 🩸 👑.”

Another fan wrote, “YAY!!!! EXCITED FOR THE NEXT SEASON!!!!😍”

Someone else said, “this just made my morning 😍👏🏻.”

“That’s what I’m talking about 🔥🔥,” proclaimed somebody else.

“YAY!! I So Happy It Getting Season 2 That was The Best Version Of Carrie And I can’t wait where the story can go next,” stated another individual.

Last but not least, one Instagram user commented, “i’m so ready for season two…”

As of the time of writing, there’s no confirmed release date for the second season of “Carrie.” However, like those who commented on the announcement post, we absolutely can’t wait to see it.