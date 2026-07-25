Dua Lipa, 30, Rocks Plunging Polka-Dot Dress With Sporty Twist

Dua Lipa turned heads with another standout street style moment while stepping out in New York City. The stylish outing follows another celebrity fashion moment from Jennifer Lopez, who recently celebrated a milestone birthday in a chic white dress. The singer embraced summer fashion in a plunging black halter dress with white polka dots. According to Hello!, the eye-catching outfit perfectly balanced feminine glamour with sporty details, creating one of her most memorable off-duty looks yet.

Dua Lipa Brings a Sporty Edge to Polka Dots

According to Hello!, the singer chose a black halterneck dress covered in classic white polka dots. The knee-length design featured a plunging neckline that added a bold touch without overpowering the timeless print. The lightweight silhouette also made it an ideal choice for New York City’s summer heat.

The real surprise came from the styling. Rather than pairing the dress with only elegant accessories, Dua Lipa reached for a navy New Era New York Yankees cap. The casual piece instantly transformed the outfit. It gave the polished dress a sporty edge while keeping the overall look relaxed and modern.

As reported by W Magazine, the pop star has become known for blending athletic pieces with luxury fashion. The publication described her latest aesthetic as “sportified polka dots,” highlighting her ability to mix contrasting styles with ease.

Tall leather boots in a rich mahogany shade completed the outfit. The footwear added structure and created an unexpected contrast with the playful polka-dot print.

Dua Lipa Elevates the Look With Luxury Accessories

The accessories helped take the ensemble to another level. According to Hello!, Dua Lipa carried a black Birkin bag while wearing a chunky gold pendant necklace that drew attention to the plunging neckline.

She also finished the look with a gold Bulgari watch and a pair of heavy-rimmed Jacques Marie Mage sunglasses. Together, the designer pieces added plenty of sophistication without distracting from the dress itself.

As reported by W Magazine, the singer has recently embraced statement accessories during her studio outings. Earlier appearances featured decorative bag charms, while another included a bright sports jersey attached to her designer handbag. Her latest look continued that playful approach.

The beauty styling remained equally polished. According to Hello!, the singer wore deep red lipstick, a glossy black manicure and a glowing summer tan. Those finishing touches complemented the outfit and reinforced the effortless feel of the entire look.

A Stylish Break Between Studio Sessions

While the fashion attracted plenty of attention, Dua Lipa has also been focused on work. According to Hello!, she has spent recent weeks making regular trips to Electric Lady Studios in New York as she continues recording new music.

Despite the demanding schedule, each appearance has showcased a different fashion direction. From casual denim and T-shirts to glamorous dresses, the singer has continued experimenting with fresh combinations.

The latest outfit also follows several memorable appearances since marrying British actor Callum Turner. Hello! noted that the newlywed has enjoyed a stylish honeymoon period, including a chic white outfit at the 2026 FIFA World Cup final.

This latest ensemble proved that great styling often comes from unexpected combinations. By pairing a romantic polka-dot dress with sporty accessories and luxury finishes, Dua Lipa once again showed why her off-duty wardrobe continues to inspire fashion fans around the world. Meanwhile, Keke Palmer has also been turning heads with her own bold take on power dressing.