Are Brooks Rosser & Rae Boyd Still Together After Coupling Up on ‘American Idol?’

Six months after “American Idol” season 24 contestants Brooks Rosser and Rae Boyd confirmed their rumored romance live on the show, the couple appears to still be going strong. As they each work on their music careers, the duo periodically posts duet videos on social media, including an October 2026 cover of Cher’s “Believe” that has fans swooning.

Brooks Rosser & Rae Boyd Met On ‘American Idol’ But Lived 90 Minutes Apart

Disney Rae Boyd hugs Brooks Rosser on ‘American Idol’

Rosser and Boyd met last fall after they both had successful auditions with judges Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, and Lionel Richie. They realized they lived 90 minutes apart back in Maryland, so they started to hang out in between rounds of the competition and just “clicked,” Rosser told Swooon.

Viewers noticed a certain spark between the two onscreen and in social media videos they posted behind the scenes, so rumors began flying on social media about a budding romance.

Boyd made it to the Top 11, but was eliminated during the April 13 episode. But as Rosser continued in the competition, performing “The Climb” from “Hannah Montana: The Movie,” during Disney Night on April 20, Boyd made a surprise return to creatively confirm they were an item.

After Rosser learned he’d advanced to the Top 7, host Ryan Seacrest said, “I hear you’re a real Prince Charming!” He then introduced Boyd back to the show, and she ran into Rosser’s arms onstage, declaring, “The princess is here to claim her prince!”

It seemed an unlikely match to many, given that Boyd was so boisterous and Rosser was very shy, having never performed for an audience before.

“It was a big surprise to us,” Bryan told Swooon. “This is not the first time we’ve had kids fall in love. Gabby and Cade went on to get married and have a family. You never know when you’re going to potentially find the love of your life. It was really a cute moment on the show.”

Brooks Rosser & Rae Boyd Have Been Working on Music Careers Since ‘American Idol’

Rosser and Boyd have both continued pursuing music back home, including periodically posting duets of cover songs. On October 19, Rosser posted an Instagram video of them harmonizing on a ballad version of Cher’s hit song “Believe.” Fans swooned over their rendition, begging for them to release the song or, better yet, a full album of their covers.

But in an October interview with the Frederick News-Post, Boyd said she’s focused on writing and recording new music and forming a new band.

“I was working my way up in the industry in a different way, and now that I did ‘Idol,’ I’m approaching things differently,” Boyd told the outlet. “I am working on original music now. I never even thought about doing that.”

Boyd said she has not signed with a record label, “free to do whatever I want,” and teased, “There’s something soon that people will be able to see tangibly, very, very soon.”

Rosser, who stood out from the crowd on “Idol” for his unique voice and landed in sixth place, just played his first show since being on “American Idol” and it was quite the opportunity. On October 10, he opened for Ed Sheeran in Indianapolis shortly after the pop star’s controversy with former tour opener Macklemore.

Two days later, he wrote on Facebook, “Indianapolis, you were incredible. thank you Ed for having me be a part of such a special night. sharing the stage with Isaac Slade and Ed Sheeran was an absolutely incredible experience. Something I’ll never forget.”